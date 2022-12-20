The best PS5 Christmas gifts and gaming accessories to buy in 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

'Tis the season to be jolly. Jolly well gaming, that's what. For PlayStation 5 owners, whether you've just picked up a PS5 for the holidays or are a long-time owner, there are bundles of best PS5 accessories worth buying, whether for yourself or as a Christmas gift for another fellow gamer.

In addition to the Best PS5 Headsets and Best Christmas Jumpers For Gamers guides also on the site, here I round-up the best PlayStation 5 accessories. That's everything from the ideal addition controller, to charging dock, face plate, PS Plus subscription, and more besides...

Best PS5 subscription offer

(opens in new tab) PS Plus 12 months subscription: £49.99 at Currys (opens in new tab) If you've got a PS5 then you've got to be online, which is why you'll want PlayStation Plus Essential for, well, eternity. But prior to that time period a 12 month subscription isn't a bad start I reckon, especially at under £50 for the whole year, which saves on the usual £6.99 monthly price.

Best PS5 gaming headset

(opens in new tab) Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: £78.87 at Amazon (opens in new tab) I've used plenty of headsets, but still think the official Sony PS5 headset is the best of the bunch. It's not wildly loud, but it does deliver really convincing three-dimensional audio and it's super-comfortable to wear for extended periods, all for a very fair asking price...

Best PS5 controllers

(opens in new tab) Official DualSense controller: £56.99 at Smyths Toys (opens in new tab) The PS5 console comes with one controller in the box and if you get hold of any local multiplayer games then it's well worth picking up a second controller. Given the battery life, I reckon it's worth having a second as a spare to swap out as and when needed too. And the official DualSense controller is hard to beat...

(opens in new tab) Official DualSense Edge pro controller: £209.99 at PlayStation Store (opens in new tab) ...unless, that is, you want a pro-spec controller. Fortunately Sony has you covered there, too, with the DualSense Edge going on sale at the end of January. It's a pricey bit of kit, though, aimed at elite gamers who're happy to spend a couple of hundred on this top-tier purchase. I'm yet to use one, but I already want one.

Best PS5 controller docks

(opens in new tab) Official PS5 DualSense Charging Station: £16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Once you've got those two controllers you'll want a neat and tidy way of charging them up that doesn't bother the USB slots on the front/rear of the PS5 console. The DualSense charging station can accept two controllers, has its own separate mains charger, and is a great solution that I use every single day. The price has been hugely cut too, making this an essential buy.

Best PS5 Christmas jumper

(opens in new tab) Official PlayStation Christmas jumper: £29.99 at JustGeek (opens in new tab) If you were into PlayStation back in 1995 then this classic PS1 logo will jump out. No, it's not a PS5 logo, of course, but I still think it's a great gift to buy. Presented here in the original colours, flanked by some reindeer and controller d-pad instead of snowflakes, it's a classy retro number.

Best PS5 exclusive games

(opens in new tab) Horizon Forbidden West: £30 at ASDA (opens in new tab) One of the best PS5 exclusives going – and a game I've loved playing for many dozens of hours (ok, more than a hundred now!). The price dropped to a mere £30 at ASDA, too, making this a real bargain given its stature.

Best PS5 SSD expansion

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850 with heatsink 1TB: £112 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The standard drive size on the PS5 won't go very far when you start installing and downloading games, so it's sensible to install a compatible SSD (here's my step by step guide in pictures). My pick of the lot is WD Black's option, which is well priced for a 1TB option. Keep an eye out in the sales periods too, such as Boxing Day, Prime Day and Black Friday.

Best PS5 face plates

(opens in new tab) Dbrand Darkplates: £/$ varies (opens in new tab) Want to customise how your PS5 looks and functions? Dbrand is one of the best-known skin-making companies. Its Darkplates for PS5 can add additional cooling vents, darken the colour palette, change the lighting colour, and add custom accents as you please.

