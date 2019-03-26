The best Mother’s Day flowers: send beautiful flowers by post this weekend

Need to buy some Mother’s Day flowers? Mother’s Day might be this Sunday (31 March) – but there's still time to get your order in. And if you're quick, some of the flower delivery services in the UK are still offering free delivery, too (just). You'll find five of the best online florists in this guide.

Flower delivery services have bloomed in recent years. Online florists have nailed how to deliver flowers by post so that they arrive alive, on time and in great condition. Some, like eflorist and Interflora, work with local florists who will hand-deliver your bouquet; others, like Bloom & Wild, offer ‘letterbox flowers’ – bouquets of flowers that are packed flat, inside ventilated letterbox-sized boxes, so the recipient doesn't have to be home when they arrive. Letterbox flowers usually come with plant food to keep them going for longer and pro tips on how to arrange them, and make a great Mother's Day gift for creative mums particularly.

The best flower delivery services don't just send flowers by post, though. Many of the online florists in this list also offer luxury hampers – letting you can add chocolates or wine to your Mother’s Day flower order – or you can choose a luscious house plant instead, for a longer-lasting gift. Here's our pick of the best online flower delivery services out there.

Opening image: Joy letterbox bouquet, Bloom & Wild

1. Flying Flowers Beautiful Mother’s Day flowers - and fantastic value with up to 25% extra free on some bouquets Specifications Options: Bouquets, letterbox flowers, luxury gift sets, house plants Delivery options: Free delivery; next day flower delivery Flower freshness: 5-day guarantee Price: From £17.99 Reasons to buy + Stunning, long-lasting flowers + Outstanding value + Free delivery Reasons to avoid - No Sunday or Mother's Day delivery

When it comes to sheer choice and value, Flying Flowers takes first place for the best Mother’s Day flowers. There’s a huge, vibrant selection on offer – deep red roses, dazzling yellow carnations, bright blue statice – as well as house plants and luxury hampers to choose from. The bouquet sizes are generous, giving great value for money (and some even come with 25 per cent extra free). Delivery is free, and whichever option you choose you’ll get a personalised card message. We especially like the Mother’s Day Radiance bouquet (£29.99, pictured) and Vibrant Beauty (£28.99), which comes with 100 per cent extra free roses. Or if you really want to show some love, you could consider a monthly flower subscription. Flying Flowers offers three, six and 12-month flower delivery options, for the ultimate Mother’s Day gift. Just bear in mind that Flying Flowers doesn't do Sunday deliveries, so these won't arrive on Mothering Sunday itself.

2. Moonpig Mother’s Day flowers The best luxury Mother’s Day flower hampers Specifications Options: Bouquets, letterbox flowers, luxury gift sets, house plants Delivery options: Courier, next day flower delivery Flower freshness: 5-day guarantee Price: From £18 Reasons to buy + Lots of choice + Good range of price options Reasons to avoid - No Sunday delivery

Moonpig has Mother’s Day flowers and plants in every colour, from freshly cut roses, lilies and tulips to orchids and more. You can choose between beautiful courier-delivered bouquets, letterbox-friendly selections, luxury flower hampers wth prosecco or chocolates, and longer-lasting house plants. We especially like the elegant Strawberry Fields bouquet, £45 – a beautiful medley of blooms, including soft pink roses, unusual double pink Oriental lilies and sophisticated lilac lisianthus – and the Letterbox Mixed Alstroemeria (£19). Or for a real treat, the luxury prosecco hamper £35 is worth a look. Bear in mind that like Flying Flowers, Moonpig doesn’t deliver on Sundays – so you’ll need to order your flowers to arrive before Mothering Sunday itself (although if you’re choosing letterbox flowers, that'll give unopened buds a chance to bloom).

3. Serenata Flowers The best last-minute Mother’s Day flower delivery service Specifications Options: Bouquets, letterbox flowers, luxury gift sets, house plants Delivery options: Same day delivery; free delivery 7 days/week Flower freshness: Sent in bud form to last longer Price: From £19.99 Reasons to buy + Will deliver on Mother’s Day + Beautiful flowers + Excellent value Reasons to avoid - No freshness 'guarantee' (but flowers do last a long time)

Want your Mother's Day flowers to be delivered on Mothering Sunday itself? Serenata Flowers has your back. Unlike some flower delivery services, this online florist offers free delivery seven days/week, and you’ve got until 7pm on Saturday 30 March to place your Mother's Day order – which is ideal if you've left it until the last minute. Plus, no matter where your mum lives in the UK, Serenata will deliver them for free. The bouquets themselves are gorgeous, with a wide collection of blooms in all shapes, colours and for any budget. Our favourites? Aztec Sun (pictured, £24.99 £29.99 ) and Freya £29.99 ( £39.99 ) – but there’s an option for everyone on the Serenata site. You can also bump your order up to a Deluxe or Grande size, or add special extras like chocolate, a card or even a vase for a few extra quid.

4. Bloom & Wild The best premium letterbox flowers for Mother's Day Specifications Options: Bouquets, letterbox flowers, luxury gift sets, house plants Delivery options: Next day delivery Flower freshness: 5-day guarantee Price: From £23 Reasons to buy + Premium flowers + Free next day flower delivery + Will deliver on Mothering Sunday (for a charge) Reasons to avoid - A little more expensive than some others

Bloom & Wild don’t just have a stunning collection of letterbox flowers for mothers day – they also do beautiful hand-tied bouquets and luxury flowers. But we especially like their letterbox flowers, and in particular the Joy bouquet (£33) and the Rosie bouquet (£30, pictured), with its cheerful yellow roses, solidago, limonium and pops of craspedia. If you’re feeling generous – and how could you not be, after perusing bouquets like this – you can bump it up to a deluxe version for an extra fiver (just tick the Add Extra Stems box). All Bloom & Wild letterbox flowers come with pro styling tips from the online florist, and because the flowers are delivered in a letterbox-sized parcel, you mum won’t need to be home to receive them. Bloom & Wild also offer a flower subscription service, so if you’d like to really treat someone, take a look at the different options on the site. Bear in mind that for free next-day Royal Mail delivery before Mother's Day, you’ll need to order by 5:30pm on Weds 27 March; and for premium-courier delivery on Sunday 31 March, you’ll need to order by 4:30pm on Saturday 30 March.

5. eflorist Great deals make eflorist the best cheaper flower delivery service – and it has the longest freshness guarantee too Specifications Options: Bouquets, letterbox flowers, luxury gift sets, house plants Delivery options: Same day flower delivery, next day delivery Flower freshness: 7-day guarantee Price: From £15.99 Reasons to buy + 7-day flower freshness guarantee + Will deliver on mothering Sunday + Save up to 55% on select bouquets Reasons to avoid - Service fee at checkout

Another fantastic flower delivery service, eflorist is running some very tempting deals on its Mother’s Day flowers. You can buy a gorgeous bouquet of tulips for £16.99, down from £31.99 – that’s almost half price; while other select bouquets have a £10 discount and come with a free box of chocolates as well (like the beautiful Mayfair bouquet, which is currently £29.99 instead of £39.99). eflorist partners with florists all over the UK, which means they can guarantee their flowers will stay fresh for longer. That's why they're able to offer an impressive seven-day freshness guarantee – the longest on this list. And like Serenta and Bloom & Wild, they’ll deliver on Mothering Sunday itself. Just watch out for the service fee at checkout, which varies depending on the delivery service required to deliver your flowers.

