Best moisturiser for women 2024: the top hydrating options for all skin types

Knowing whether you're using the right products for your skin can often seem like a minefield. New products, ingredients and techniques pop up every single day, only fuelling the contradicting advice and methods that we're constantly fed. I've been heavily into my skincare for nearly 10 years now, and I've only recently found the products that work for my skin - ridiculous!

However, there's one essential that must take place in any skincare routine, and that's moisturiser. The right moisturiser acts as a protective barrier on your skin’s surface, locking in hydration and slowing down the ageing process. When we cleanse our faces, we strip away our skin's natural oils as well as any dirt and make-up from that day, so replenishing this level of moisture is extremely important.

As it's so difficult knowing where to start, we've put together our top women's moisturisers for every kind of skin type. We've already rounded up the best women's perfumes and fragrances and best facial cleansing brushes, so make sure you check those out as well.

Dry skin

If you’re suffering from dry skin, you’re definitely not the only one! It can be especially uncomfortable to have, and usually causes scaling, itching and even cracking. You might have it naturally or external factors, such as the cold weather, may behind it.

When looking for a moisturiser that helps dry skin, you want one that eliminates dry patches whilst also penetrating the skin to achieve deep moisture. Thick, heavy creams are best for this, and help to moisturise your complexion throughout the day. However, you don't want one that contains unnecessary fragrances or ingredients, as your skin could react and become even dryer.

Here are our top moisturiser picks for dry skin:

Oily skin

An oily complexion is a result of the skin producing too much sebum and oils, so it's important to balance oily skin with a routine of cleansing, exfoliating and of course, moisturising.

It's important to know that if a moisturiser contains oils, then it can contribute to an oily feel to the skin. Moisturisers that are lightweight and high in ceramides are the best ones to opt for, and will keep your pores unclogged.

Here are our top moisturiser picks for oily skin:

Sensitive skin

When looking for a moisturiser that works with sensitive skin, the best thing to do is avoid fragranced formulas that contain harsh ingredients. Whether you suffer from specific conditions like rosacea and eczema, or you're just prone to skin irritation, there's still lots of options out there for you.

The best moisturisers for sensitive skin types contain humectants such as hyaluronic acid, lactic acid and urea. Also opt for a lightweight moisturiser that will be sure not to irritate your complexion further!

Here are our top moisturiser picks for sensitive skin:

1. Dermalogica Calm Water Gel View at Amazon View at Ulta Beauty View at Sephora A soothing, lightweight moisturiser + Easily absorbed + A little goes a long way + Perfect for rosacea-prone skin - On the pricey side Dermalogica's Calm Water Gel is a weightless water-gel moisturiser which hydrates dry, sensitive skin. It contains a number of skin-friendly ingredients, including Cactus Pear to help soothe sensitivity. 2. Liz Earle Skin Repair Light Cream View at Amazon A great option for balanced hydration + Lightly scented + Cheaper alternative to some other brands + Light but luscious - Only one size available The Liz Earle Skin Repair Light Cream Jar is a silky formula designed to lock in hydration for a smoother, softer finish. It's blended with nourishing plant extracts, allowing the cream revive and nourish all skin types, especially those with sensitive skin. 3. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Moisturiser Check Amazon Visit Site Instantly soothes and hydrates sensitive skin + Light and easily absorbed + Great for eczema + Leaves skin feeling hydrated and soft - Small (and only one size available) This Toleriane Sensitive Moisturiser from La Roche-Posay is a daily facial moisturiser for all skin types, particularly those with highly sensitised and reactive complexions. It also helps to repair and protect the cutaneous and microbial barrier, essential for healthy skin.

SPF

Protecting your skin from damaging UV rays is the key to keeping the skin moisturised and hydrated, and we've already summed up why you need to wear sunscreen daily for healthier skin if you're interested.

Applying a moisturiser with SPF is a great way to protect your skin on a daily basis, especially if you have oily or sensitive skin. It removes the need to apply a separate sunscreen, keeping your complexion fresh and makeup sitting nicely.

Here are our top moisturiser picks with SPF:

1. Rosalique 3 in 1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula SPF 50 View at Amazon A tinted moisturiser that works for all skin types + High SPF + Instantly conceal redness + Suitable for all skin types - Quite a heavy tint Rosalique's 3 in 1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula is developed especially for hypersensitive and redness-prone skin, especially for those who suffer with rosacea. It is tinted but if you're looking for some added coverage, then it's a great option! 2. MZ Hydrate and Nourish SPF 30 View at Amazon This guarantees soft, supple and protected skin + Good SPF protection + Great for dry skin + Luxurious and rich - Not ideal for oily skin If you’ve got incredibly dry skin this is a welcome remedy, but one to avoid if you’ve got oily and acne-prone skin. The addition of SPF makes it a safe option for a daily moisturiser, plus you're guaranteed soft and supple skin after use. 3. Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Matte Tinted Face Lotion View at Amazon View at Target Affordable and lightweight + Super affordable + Lightweight + No added fragrance - More of a sunscreen than a moisturiser The Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Matte Tinted Face Lotion is a fragrance free formula that lightly blurs the skin tone for a more radiant-looking visage. It's extremely cheap, ideal for daily wear and helps to promote visibly revitalised skin.

Anti-aging

As we age, our skin begins to lose elasticity which can cause fine lines and wrinkles, or other signs such as dehydration, rough skin texture and dark spots. This means using a moisturiser that tackles these concerns is a great way to slow down the ageing process, whilst boosting our skin's hydration levels.

Collagen and Vitamin C are great anti-ageing ingredients, so you'll find a lot of moisturisers that contain these. SPF is also a great addition, meaning your face will be protected from UV rays which can also speed up the ageing process.

Here are our top moisturiser picks that are anti-ageing:

1. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Check Amazon Visit Site An all-rounder with a cocktail of active ingredients + Great for any skin type + Protects and softens + Luxurious and rich - Not ideal for oily skin This ultimate anti-aging cream from Beauty Pie is enriched with a huge amount of beneficial ingredients, including elasticity enhancers, antioxidants and stem cell re-energisers. It's also suitable for any skin type, making it a great all-rounder! 2. Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream View at Amazon View at Macy's View at ASOS (USA) Perfectly hides fine lines and wrinkles + Intensive hydration + Great around the eyes + Good brand - Expensive You can’t argue with the hydrating power of this moisturiser. It helps fight signs of ageing thanks to its powerful concoction of Padina Pavonica and Ginkgo Biloba, which help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 3. Wildsmith Skin Active Repair Platinum Booster Visit Site Works deep within the skin to improve firmness + Improves skin hydration levels + Clinically proven results + Beautiful packaging - Expensive! This Active Repair Platinum Booster from Wildsmith Skin is clinically proven to significantly improve skin firmness and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also contains Moss Culture to plump the skin and improve the moisture barrier.

Looking for some tips on where to get started? Check out the 5 skincare swaps you need to make for the colder weather!