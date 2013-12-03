Best games in 2014: the titles we're looking forward to

Previous Next 1/30

The Crew

Billed as the next evolutionary step in the open-world arcade racer, The Crew is basically Need For Speed: Most Wanted built to the size of World Of Warcraft. Players are let loose in a 5,000-sq-km map of the USA filled with huge cities, rural back-roads, mountain passes, arid deserts and woodland lanes. They can team up with mates and strangers on the fly, but essentially the draw here is to win races, rack up XP and unlock the game's myriad automobile delights. This is a game that turns the USA into one giant racing circuit and its ambition is, quite frankly, astounding.

Formats: PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Release date: 2014 | The Crew

Buy now or pre-order: Amazon | GAME | Zavvi | Tesco