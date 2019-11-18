Best Black Friday deals UK 2019: unmissable sales and discounts live now

Black Friday 2019 is primed to be the biggest UK shopping event of the year and, already, hundreds of Black Friday sales are already live and there are, literally, thousands of stunning discounts up for grabs. We've got the absolute best right here, right now.

Each year T3's dedicated deal-hunting experts work around the clock during the Black Friday event to ensure you are presented with only the very best deals and cheapest products from all of the UK's top retailers including: Amazon UK, Argos, John Lewis, Currys, AO.com, Apple, Dyson and many more. If you're reading from the US, we'll have you covered, too, with deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, among others.

So, regardless of whether you want top Black Friday deals on brilliant 4K HDR TVs and games consoles like the Xbox One X, PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch Lite. Or the lowest costs on 2019's greatest phones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, OnePlus 7T, Huawei P30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11. Or, even, a sweet laptop deal on superb products like the the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1, Microsoft Surface Go and Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701, there will almost certainly be some great Black Friday discounts going to take big bucks off the cost.

To score those absolutely top tier Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, though, you need to be prepared and do your research in advance of the big event. Which, with a matter of weeks now until the core shopping days take place, is exactly what this best Black Friday deals guide is designed to help you with.

Because the truth is that Black Friday 2019, especially in the UK, promises to be a more intense fight than ever in terms of actually getting into a position to ring up top deals and then follow through and actually land them. This is because of two factors.

The T3 difference on Black Friday (Image credit: Philips Hue) T3 spends almost every day of each year reviewing and rating the best products on the market and then presenting to you the very best deals on them. The reason we exist is to help people find the products perfect for them. That's why when it comes around to the entire Black Friday sales event we are perfectly positioned to deliver the absolute best bargains going. Our team of deal hunting experts, in partnership with the most advanced deal-hunting technology in existence, filter out all the exploitative fake deals on dated or end-of-life technology and instead shine a light on the deals guaranteed to spark joy in their owners.

Firstly, research has shown that increasingly people are using Black Friday to shop for Christmas gifts, abandoning the traditional holiday shopping period in an attempt to bag a bargain. As such, there are more people trying to score Black Friday deals than ever before.

And, secondly, competition is also going to be fiercer this year due to the negative effects on the UK economy that Brexit is having. Shoppers have less disposable income than in previous years and, as such, need to shop increasingly smartly to pick up the products they want.

There's also one extra factor that is sure to have an effect on the size and popularity of Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year — Amazon Prime Day. This year Amazon Prime Day was "the largest shopping event " in its history, surpassing its sales from even last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Around the world, Prime members bought more than 175 million products and even Amazon's competitors benefited from increased sales figures.

Off the back of this, expectations for the Black event are now even higher for Amazon than ever, while its big competitors like Walmart, Target, Currys and John Lewis will be desperate to launch huge fight-back sales of their own. This year's Black Friday is going to be a monster deals-a-thon the like of which the world has never seen before.

We've got everything from basic information such as when Black Friday and Cyber Monday are this year, through to crucial advice that will ensure you don't get ripped off, though, so by reading T3's Black Friday 2019 guide you can make sure you're in the best possible place to identify a bargain and then ring it up quickly.

The best Black Friday deals available right now

As you can see from the tasty selection of deals below, retailers aren't waiting for Black Friday to bust out the discounts, with plenty of Black Friday sales already live. We've listed a selection of the best current deals below and we're updating this page regularly to add new offers as they appear, so be sure to check back in on a daily basis.

Apple iPhone XR Black | 120GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Up-front cost: £0.00 | Monthly cost | £29.00 | Plan length: 24 months | O2 | Available now at MobilePhonesDirect

This is just a great all-round package. You get the 5-star rated Apple iPhone XR for nothing up-front, along with a data-stuffed 24-month SIM plan from O2 that delivers 120GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts each month for just £29. Free delivers is also included.View Deal

Fitbit Versa fitness tracker | Sale price from £129.99 | Was £199.99/£219.99 | Save up to £70 (35%) on Amazon

Tracks steps, distance, floors and active minutes in style with the Fitbit Versa. As expected from a decent fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa monitors heart rate and calories burned 24/7 as well as your sleep so you'll know how well you slumbered. Pay with your wrist and load credit and debit cards to your Wallet in the Fitbit app. Now up to £70 off on Amazon for limited time only!View Deal

Simba mattress bundle deals: Get up to 40% off | at Simba

Worth up to £631 - There's a choice of three Black Friday bundle deals to choose from at Simba right now. For the biggest savings, choose the Ultimate bundle. Just want a mattress and no extras? Choose the excellent Basic bundle, which is the cheapest way possible to buy a Simba mattress. Deal ends: 23:59 BST, 29 November 2019View Deal

Otty mattress: Save up to £410 on bundles | Or 35% off the Otty Flex | Or £100 off the Otty Hybrid

Otty is the only boxed mattress to be awarded with a prestigious NBF (National Bed Federation) Award so far. It was already one of the cheapest mattresses you can buy online, but now you can save even more money thanks to three early Black Friday mattress deals over at Otty. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle with ultrafast M200 broadband | 213Mb average speed | was £62 per month | now £45 per month

This is a stellar package if you find that standard broadband is just a little too slow for your streaming needs. The Bigger Bundle offers amazing download capacity with M200 broadband and contains over 230 channels, including premium sports, cinema and prestige entertainment services from Sky. View Deal

Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 506Mb average speed | was £99 per month | now £79 per month

Want more of everything? The Ultimate bundle is for you. The Ultimate Bundle provides lightning-fast M500 broadband, over double the capacity of the 213Mbps Big Bundle. it includes 270 channels including movies, kids, Sky Sports HD and an unlimited SIMcard deal with never-ending data, minutes and texts. Never get bored again. View Deal

KitchenAid Stand Mixer | Was £499 | Now £279 | Save £220 at Currys

A stand mixer is a kitchen essential and KitchenAid makes seriously good stand mixers – and usually with a seriously high price, but not right now. This deal lets you pick up the black or latte colour finishes and you get a machine with a 300W motor, 4.8 litres of capacity, 10 speed levels and five accessories with a massive saving of £220. That's a going-on half price discount, and it comes with a Black Friday price guarantee, too.View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 64GB with AirPods | 20GB data, unlimited texts and minutes | upfront cost: £59.99 | monthly cost: £49.99 at Carphone Warehouse

You can pick up the brand new, five-star rated iPhone 11 and a brand new set of AirPods worth £159 for just under sixty quid upfront. The phone also comes with a brilliant 24-month contract, too, with Vodafone delivering 20GB of data as well as unlimited texts and minutes for £49 per month. Free delivery is also included and Vodafone's data capping service means you never have to worry about overrunning on data.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £399 | Now £299 | Save £100 at Currys

The Dyson V8 delivers up to 40 minutes run time, an additional hard floor head, a motorised tool, and also converts to a handheld vacuum cleaner in seconds. A straight £100 cut of its cost at Currys.View Deal

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater | Was £399 | Now £299 | Save £100 at Currys

This excellent Dyson fan, which heats or cools, depending on your preference, features a powerful 2000W motor, a remote control and a nine-hour timer. Like the Dyson V8 above, it has a very healthy £100 slashed off right now.View Deal

Fitbit Inpire HR + Google Nest Mini bundle | Was £138.99 | Now £74.99 | Save £64 at Currys

This sweet Fitbit Inspire HR bundle includes a Google Nest Mini smart speaker for under £75. That's a well-rated fitness tracker and excellent smart home speaker in one tidy package. Perfect for Christmas presents.View Deal

Save up to £800 on QLED and OLED 4K TVs at Currys

With 42" smart TVs as well as huge 55" and 65" sets from the likes of Samsung, Sony and LG, and with massive discounts of up to £800, this TV sale at Currys is well worth a look if you're thinking about a screen upgrade. View Deal

Save up to £300 on LG sound bars at Currys

Why not complement a new 4K, HDR TV with one of these discounted sound bars from LG and save yourself up to £300 in the process? There are a dozen different ones to choose from in the sale and they all come with six months of Spotify Premium so you can enjoy great sounding music as well as TV and game audio.View Deal

Save up to £450 on fridge freezers at Currys

If you're planning to stock up on food for the Christmas break then you'll want a fridge freezer that's up to the job and these LG and Grundig units are definitely that. They all come in steel finishes, feature frost free technology and you can choose between standard sizes or a massive double-doored American style fridge freezer which has had its price slashed from £1,299 down to £849 saving you a massive £450.View Deal

Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm & 55-200mm lens | Was £599 | Now £399 | Save £200 at Currys

The Canon EOS M100 features a 24.2 megapixel CMOS sensor and a range of automatic shooting modes – or you can take full manual control as your confidence grows. The included 15-45 mm f/3.5-6.3 lens offers a wide-angle view for landscapes and portraits, while the 55-200 mm f/4.5-6.3 lens is ideal for capturing wildlife and details.View Deal

Canon EOS 4000D DSLR with 18-55mm & 75-300mm lens | Was £499 | now £349 | save £150 at Currys

At this very attractive price of under £350, the Canon EOS 4000D DSLR is a great introduction to DSLR cameras. The 18-megapixel sensor is up to 19 times larger than one you'd find on a smartphone while the included lenses (one standard zoom lens and telephoto zoom lens) provide you with a range of shooting options.View Deal

Sony Xperia 1, 128 GB, Black | Was £849.99 | Now £649.99 | Save £200 at Currys

The 6.5" 4K, HDR, 21:9 aspect ratio OLED screen on the Sony Xperia 1 is a thing of true beauty and makes watching movies on the go a fantastic experience, and at £200 off it's usual price, buying one is a pretty nice experience, too. Features Android 9 (Pie), triple 12MP main cameras, and 8MP front camera and 3330 mAh battery for all-day use. It's also available in purple for the same cheap price.View Deal

Asics Lite-Show 2 Winter Tight | Sale price £57.60 | Was £72 | Save £14.40 (20%) on Wiggle

You don't have to feel cold, even if you decide to go for a run this winter, just put on the Asics Lite-Show 2 winter tights and insulate your quads and calves appropriately. These tights come with a laminated secure media pocket at the back, should you want to carry your phone with you on your runs. Offer ends on the 21 November, use the code RUN20.View Deal

Hoka One One Women's Arahi 3 Running Shoes | Sale price £92 | Was £115 | Save £23 (20%) on Wiggle

The Hoka Arahi 3 sports Hoka's signature chunky midsole that provides an excellent heel-to-toe transition, all the time. The Hoka Arahi 3 was designed for overpronators, so runners who land on the outer part of their soles a bit too much. Not to mention, it looks pretty rad, too. Offer ends on the 21 November, use the code RUN20.View Deal

2XU Core Compression Long Sleeve Top | Sale price £52 | Was £65 | Save £13 (20%) on Wiggle

According to 2XU, "the 2XU Long Sleeve Compression Top is engineered for muscle containment and supporting the upper body, shoulders and core region allowing better maintenance of posture, improved breathing and agility while training and competing". Do we need to say anything else? Offer ends on the 21 November, use the code RUN20.View Deal

Mega Plan SIM only deal | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | £17 per month | 1-month roll-over plan | Available now at Smarty

Smarty has been killing it latest with big data, low price SIM only deals, and this latest Mega Plan offer continues that trend superbly. This deal bags you a monstrous 100GB of data each month to burn, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, for just £17 per month. And, unlike some other SIM only deals, this plan is contract free, with a 1-month roll over in effect. That means that if you're not happy at any time after the first month, then you can cancel at any time. Free delivery is also included. Deal is available until December 3rd, 2019.View Deal

Faster Fibre with TalkTalk TV and One Year's Amazon Prime | £25.95 per month from TalkTalk

This is a very tidy package from TalkTalk on fast fibre broadband. It not only delivers TalkTalk's award winning Wi-Fi hub, but also unlimited usage of 38Mb average download speeds for just £25.95 per month. TalkTalk TV's box allows you to pause, rewind and record live TV, while Amazon Prime (which usually costs an extra £7.99 per month) allows you access to Amazon Video, Amazon Music and free one day delivery.View Deal



Apple Watch Series 4 40mm GPS Only | was £301.70 | now £246.40 from eBay

This is an excellent price for the Series 4 model, which boasts a 64-bit dual core processor, wireless chip and built-in lithium-ion rechargeable battery with up to 18 hours of battery life in both. Although the Series 5 is the latest model, the Series 4 is by no means redundant yet, sharing enough tech with its younger brother to make this deal a must-have.

Three mobile SIM only deal | Unlimited data, texts and calls | £21 a month (24-month plan)

Want the freedom to stream the entire extended Lord of the Rings trilogy in 4K, to be then followed by the downloading of the entire Harry Potter series of films in 8K? Well, then, this is the data plan for you, as you get unlimited, unthrottled data for £21 per month. Three's Go Roam Around the World feature is also included, allowing you to use your allowance abroad, and as with the deal above, the SIM is 5G ready. Free delivery is included.View Deal



Samsung UE43RU7020 43" Ultra HD Smart 4K HDR TV | was £349.00 | now £279.20 from eBay

With true 4K resolution, this 43" from Samsung will retain crisp, clean resolution for fantastic sport and movies viewing, while smart compatibility with hubs using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa ensures you can control your new telly with just the sound of your voice.

Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker | Sale price £98.99 | Was £129.99 | Save £31 (24%) on Amazon

With a battery life of up to 7 days, the Fitbit Charge 3 can effectively keep tabs on many body metrics for elongated periods of time. Use the 24/7 heart rate feature to better track calorie burn and optimise workouts. As well as these, the Fitbit Charge 3 automatically recognises exercises like runs, swims, elliptical, sports and more and records them for you in the Fitbit app.View Deal



Dolce & Gabbana 50ml The Only One Eau De Parfum Perfume For Women | was £70.00 | now £53.50 from eBay

With notes of bergamot, violet, iris, coffee, patchouli and vanilla, Dolce & Gabbana's popular fragrance has had its price slashed as part of eBay's landmark Black Friday savings. A perfect gift. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Neon & Pokemon Sword Bundle | £279 | save £44.99 | Available now at Currys

This Currys Why Wait? Black Friday deal bags you the colourful Neon edition of the Nintendo Switch along with Pokemon Sword for just £279. That's a straight saving of £44.99, and free delivery.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Grey & Pokemon Sword Bundle | £279 | save £44.99 | Available now at Currys

If you prefer the more adult colourway of the Grey Nintendo Switch with a copy of Pokemon Sword, though, then this is the bundle for you. Same discount, same deal price. Free delivery included.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Neon & Pokemon Shield Bundle | £279 | save £44.99 | Available now at Currys

Fancy Pokemon Shield rather than Sword? Well this bundle bags you the game for free along with the Neon Nintendo Switch console. Going now at £279 with free delivery.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Grey & Pokemon Shield Bundle | £279 | save £44.99 | Available now at Currys

Want a Grey Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Shield? Well this is the package you should ring up. £279 is the price, with the same £44.99 saving on the game. Free delivery is included.View Deal

NINTENDO Switch Lite & Pokemon Sword Bundle | £219 | save £25.98 | Available now at Currys

You can pick up a Switch Lite right now, as well as either Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield, for just £219 in the Currys Why Wait? Black Friday sale. Our pick is this Zacian and Zamazenta Edition console with Sword bundle, but other colourways are available, as too bundles with Pokemon Shield included instead. As with the deals above, completely free delivery is included.View Deal

Suunto 9 GPS Multisport Watch | Sale price £269.99 | Was £449 | Save £179.01 (39%) on Wiggle

Choose from 80 different sport modes and enjoy an up to 120 hours of battery life with GPS using the Suunto 9. This monster of a multi-sport smartwatch measures heart rate on the wrist as well as being water rated to 100 metres, making it the ultimate gadget in any serious triathletes' toolbox. Don't miss out on this offer!View Deal

PS4 bundle with Sony Xperia L3 OR Xperia 10 | From £24 per month with Mobiles.co.uk

This is a fantastic offer for those of you considering buying Sony's current gen console and already eyeing up one of the company's handsets. There's no upfront cost and the gaming hardware (the PS4 console and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) is absolutely free. Grab a choice mid-range phone and experience the biggest game of the year.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Prism Black | Nintendo Switch Lite | 90GB Data | Unlimited mins & texts | 24-month contract | Up-front cost: £0.00 | Monthly cost: £49.00 | O2 | Available now

This incredible bundle deal starts with the 5-star rated Samsung Galaxy S10 flagship phone, before then adding in a 24-month SIM plan from O2 that delivers a gargantuan 90GB of data each month as well as unlimited minutes and texts, before ending with a completely free Nintendo Switch Lite gift. And, what makes this deal even more astonishing, is that the up-front cost is literally zero and then the monthly cost is a very affordable £49. Throw in completely free delivery for the entire package and this is Black Friday well and truly busted. Going fast at mobilephonesdirect.co.uk.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 | 75GB Data | Unlimited mins & texts | Up-front cost: £0.00 | Monthly cost: £46 | 24-month contract | EE | Available now at fonehouse

This is a great deal on the stunning new flagship phone from Samsung. You get the handset for nothing up-front, and with free delivery, along with a 24-month SIM plan that delivers a huge 75GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, for £46 per month. This deal is also protected by fonehouse's Black Friday price promise, meaning that if you find a cheaper deal on the package then fonehouse will refund you the difference.View Deal

Disney+ | $6.99 per month

Disney Plus on its own costs a very affordable $6.99 per month, and as part of the initial sign-up deal you get a 7-day free trial, too. This grants you access to all the movies and TV show content that Disney Plus has to offer.View Deal

Disney+ | Hulu | ESPN+ | $12.99 per month

This is the best launch bundle deal available for Disney+, delivering the hot new streaming service along with full access to Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. That's thousands of movies, TV shows, channels and live sports events, for one affordable price point. Indeed, when you consider that the standard Netflix plan costs $12.99 per month on its own, and delivers none of the Hulu or ESPN+ content, as well as a fraction of the Disney programming, the stunning value of this deal really becomes evident.View Deal

Garmin Vivomove 3S hybrid smartwatch | Sale price £179.99 | Was £219.99 | Save £40 (18%) on Amazon

Stay classy this winter with the Garmin Vivomove 3S. The hidden touchscreen display reacts to your movements and is only visible when you need it. It also supports smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar View and more. It hasn't got a built-in GPS, instead uses your phone's to track your location during outdoor walk or run activities. The Vivomove 3S also includes additional activity profiles such as yoga, strength, cardio and more.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 fitness smartwatch (All colourways) | Sale price £170 | Was £199.99 | Save £29.99 (15%) on H.Samuel using the code WATCH15

Using the integrated voice assistant, get quick news, info and weather, set bedtime reminders and alarms or control your smart home devices with ease. The Fitbit Versa 2 also tracks sleep, heart rate (24/7) and supports smart notifications, among other great features. Not to mention, the battery lasts over four days with just one charge. Now only £170 on H.Samuel, use the code WATCH15.View Deal

Voxi Endless SIM | Unlimited mins and texts | 20GB of data | No contract | Endless Social Media | Endless Roaming | £15 per month

This is a very competitive price for a great all-round SIM only package on its own. But then when you factor in that it is contract free, meaning you can cancel at any time and not be tied to a plan for a year or two, truly makes it a Black Friday bargain. The endless social media and roaming are brilliant extras, too.

View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Black | RRP: £319.99 | Now £287.29 | Save £32.70 at John Lewis

Get the GoPro Hero7 Black from John Lewis at the cheapest price we've ever seen it. Your £287 gets you a fantastic action camera which shoots video in 4K Ultra HD at 60 FPS, stills at 12MP, and offers Wi-Fi and GPS. A two-year guarantee is included.View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Black | RRP: £319.99 | Now £289.99 | Save £30 at Very

If you'd rather order the GoPro Hero7 Black from Very.co.uk then you'll get it here for £289.99, while you can also claim 10% back if you enter PEHFH at the checkout to order on six months Buy Now Pay Later. Offer ends 14 November 2019View Deal

GoPro Hero7 White | Lowest price ever: £149.99 at Argos

Now that the Hero7 White has been discontinued by GoPro, retailers are clearing stock at bargain prices, so if you want what was the entry level model just a year ago for £30 less than it's original RRP then this is the deal for you. It shoots in Full HD Video. takes 10MP Photos with burst mode and is waterproof up to 10m. A great introduction to GoPro action cams.View Deal

iPhone XR 64GB Blue with unlimited minutes, texts, 90GB of data and free Apple TV+ subscription | upfront cost: £0.00 | monthly cost: £43.00 from O2

For value this deal is simply unbeatable. You get the 5-star rated Apple iPhone XR for nothing up front, as well as a fantastic contract for £43 per month. Oh, and you can get a year's worth of Apple TV+ when purchasing the plan with Carphone Warehouse too, as well as taking advantage of O2's Priority and travel-inclusive schemes. Free delivery is also included in the deal. What more could you want?View Deal

Fitbit Inpire HR + Google Nest Mini bundle | Sale Price £74.99 | Was £138.99 | Save £64 (46%) at Currys – offer ends on the 3 December

Track your fitness activities and heart rate with ease, using the Fitbit Inspire HR. Automatically connects to the Fitbit app where you can track your weight loss progress along with other useful metrics. The bundle includes a Google Nest Mini smart speaker, too, making this bundle deal all the more irresistible.View Deal

Garmin Instinct rugged GPS smartwatch | Sale price £199.99 | Was £269.99 | Save £70 (26%) on Amazon

Constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance, the Garmin Instinct is built for the Great Outdoors, for explorers who aren't afraid to get muddy and get their hands dirty when out in the wild. The integrated 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) will get you where you want to be and back in one piece. Now £70 off on Amazon, no one knows how long!View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A40 + Nintendo Switch or Toshiba 4K HDR TV | Up-front cost: £0.00 | Monthly cost: £31.00 | EE

The 64GB Samsung Galaxy A40 delivers a roomy 5.9-inch Super AMOLED 2,340 x 1,080 resolution screen, 4GB of RAM, a triple camera system and a 3,100mAh battery. You can pick it up in this deal for nothing up front and then £31 per month with a 24-month plan from EE that delivers 10GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts. Then simply select the free gift you would like, either a Nintendo Switch games console or Toshiba 43U2963DB 4K HDR TV.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A70 + Nintendo Switch or Toshiba 4K HDR TV | Up-front cost: £0.00 | Monthly cost: £39.00 | EE

Stepping things up a rung here, the 128GB Samsung Galaxy A70 delivers a massive 6.7-inch 2,400 x 1,080 resolution Super AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, a quad-camera system and 4,500mAh battery. Android 9 Pie is run out of the box. This variant of the free gift deal can be bagged for nothing upfront and then £39 per month over the course of a 24-month SIM plan. The plan delivers 10GB of data each month, as well as unlimited minutes and texts. Either the Nintendo Switch games console or Toshiba 43U2963DB 4K HDR TV can then be chosen as a free gift.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A80 + Nintendo Switch or Toshiba 4K HDR TV | Up-front cost: £0.00 | Monthly cost: £49.00 | EE

The most powerful phone on offer in the EE free gift deal is the 128GB Samsung Galaxy A80. This handset delivers the same massive 6.7-inch, 2,400 x 1,080 resolution Super AMOLED screen as on the A70 above, but increases the speed of the processor as well as well as bumping the handset's RAM up to 8GB. The A80 also boasts a motorized pop-up selfie camera, and enlarged 48MP rear main lens. Aside from that, though, you get the same overall package, same SIM plan, and also the same free gift choice of either a Nintendo Switch games console or Toshiba 43U2963DB 4K HDR TV.View Deal

Huawei P30 Pro + Nintendo Switch or Toshiba 4K HDR TV | Up-front cost: £50 | Monthly cost: £59.00 | EE

If you like the idea of bagging a free Nintendo Switch or Toshiba 4K HDR TV but prefer Huawei phones to Samsung devices, then this rival deal is definitely worth a look. You get the powerhouse Huawei P30 Pro along with a data-stuffed plan, as well as you choice of free gift, for £50 up front and then £59 per month. This isn't the cheapest deal on offer, but the P30 Pro is in a league of its own when it comes to taking astonishing photos with its state-of-the-art periscope camera.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) + Luigi's Mansion 3 | now £229.99 at Amazon

The Switch Lite is the hot new console from Nintendo and Luigi's Mansion 3 is the epic-fun ghost-hunting Switch platformer tearing up the gaming charts right now. And here, in this tidy bundle deal from Amazon, you can pick up the pair with a small but welcome £10 price reduction. Bought separately these two set you back £240.01, but thanks to the discount here you can get them for £229.99. The bundle deal is also available with the Yellow and Grey Switch consoles, too. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) + The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening | was £242.98 | now £229.99 at Amazon

The Switch Lite is the new Nintendo console currently on everyone's Christmas list, and Link's Awakening is the gorgeous new remake of one of the best Zelda games ever made. Here the two are bundled together with a small but very welcome price reduction of £13.84, taking their cost down from £242.84 to £229. The exact same bundle can be picked up in yellow, grey, or Zacian and Zamazenta Edition light rose, too, but in those cases the discount isn't quite as big. Free delivery is included on all deals.View Deal

Save On Nintendo Switch Consoles + Games

Over 25 different bundles are on offer in this Nintendo Switch sale at Amazon, so you can choose so you choose between a Nintendo Switch or a Nintendo Switch Lite plus a game from a selection including Luigi's Mansion, Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening, Just Dance 2019 and many more.View Deal

Philips Hue Starter Kit B22 | RRP: £134.98 | Now: £92.11 | Save: £42.87 (32%)

There's huge demand for Philips Hue smart bulbs whenever they drop from their usual high price, so we can see this Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit, which consists of two B22 bayonet bulbs and a Philips Hue Bridge for over a third off its usual price in this early Black Friday deal being very popular.View Deal

Philips Hue Starter Kit E27 | RRP: £134.98 | Now: £99.95 | Save £35.03 (26%)

The E27 screw-in fitting version of the two-bulb Philips Hue Starter Pack is also getting in on the early Black Friday deals frenzy, shedding £35 or 26% off its RRP. As well as the two White and Colour Ambiance E27 bulbs you also get the all-important Philips Hue bridge so you can control your lights remotely.View Deal

Oakley Radar EV Path Tour de France Sunglasses AW19 | Sale price £90 | Was £180 | Save £90 (50%) on Chain Reaction Cycles

Oakley's Radar EV Path Tour de France Sunglasses come with a taller lens than the original Radar EV sunglasses – extending the range of view in the upper peripheral region. The plutonite lens offers impact protection, too. The lightweight O-Matter frame is flexible whilst also being durable. Winter season ready!View Deal

Oakley Split Time Prizm Road | Sale price £70 | Was £140 | Save £70 (50%) on Chain Reaction Cycles

The lenses are made of plutonite, a material able to withstand impacts and abrasions. The Oakley Split Time Prizm Road glasses also screen 100% of harmful UV light rays. The frame is made of Oakley’s patented O-Matter material with C-5 temples which blend together to create a durable construction that is also lightweight for prolonged comfort on the road.View Deal

Oakley Front Line Goggles - Prizm Lens | Sale price £107.25 | Was £165 | Save £57.75 (35%) on Chain Reaction Cycles

These goggles come with Oakley’s latest Prizm lenses which have been designed to give you an improved level of lens optics. Oakley have used Flexible O Matter technology to craft the Front Line Goggle’s chassis to ensure that the goggles conform to your face. The 50mm wide strap with silicone beads has also been designed to give you a secure fit on any helmet.View Deal

Ninja Soup Maker and Blender HB150UK | was £149 | now £98 from AO.com

Save over £50 on this top-end blender from trusted brand Ninja. A hot and cold function allows you to whip together soups and smoothies alike with equal ease, while 10 pre-set Auto-IQ programmes, accessible with the touch of a button, are designed to help make cooking easier. A 1,000 watt motor means it's fast, powerful and its expansive flask has plenty of room for lots of different ingredients.View Deal

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Krups Lumio Automatic Coffee Machine | was £120 | now £49.99 at Currys Not all of us have the time or inclination to make coffee from scratch, so an automatic machine like this makes a lot of sense. Simply set it to you preferred levels and it’ll get on with the job whenever you want. It might not be a high-volume number, but the small but perfectly formed brews it does produce are up there with the best of ‘em. Press the on button and you favourite cup appears in an instant.View Deal

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Krups Oblo Automatic Coffee Machine | was £99 |now £28.00 at Currys For an even cheaper, more compact coffee machine, the Oblo is the perfect gift for coffee fans in a pinch, whether they need a fix at their desk or they're just going off to university. The maximum 15-bar pump pressure is essential for delivering top quality coffee while the thermoblock heating system will only heat the amount of water required, delivering optimum water temperature in the fastest time possible.View Deal

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition | RRP: £179.99 | Now: £89.00 | Save: £90.99 (51%)

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is the best Nespresso machine you can buy and at just £89.00 it's at the best ever price. The Nespresso Vertuo Plus uses larger capsules (each machine includes a welcome set with 12 large Nespresso Vertuo capsules) that result in an absolutely sublime cup of coffee. Treat yourself, or maybe get one for a coffee lover as Christmas gift.View Deal

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit | RRP: £75.00 | Now: £55.25 | Save: £19.75 (26%)

DNA testing kits are a real favourite in the Black Friday sales and a popular Christmas gift and MyHeritage has jumped into the sale early with this 26% discount on its test kit. Get your ethnicity estimate based on the DNA that you’ve inherited from your ancestors, covering 42 regions, including seven East Asian regions.View Deal

Supercharge Large Plan | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £15 per month | 12-month contract | Available now at Smarty

45GB of data is blow your socks off large, and for all intents and purposes unlimited, as you'd have to seriously burn through data like there is no tomorrow to get anywhere near that number each month. Unlimited minutes and texts, as well as free delivery, are also included.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 128GB, Space Grey | RRP: £1,099.00 | Now: £985.00 | Save: £114.00 (10%) at Amazon

This is a fantastic deal on a laptop that has barely been on sale for a month! Get Apple's brand new 128GB 2019 MacBook Air, in Space Grey, for the cheapest ever price of just £985. There are also reductions on other colours and the 256GB version so we'd recommend checking out this deal quickly if you want a cheap MacBook Air.View Deal

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock | RRP: £105.00 | Now: £56.99 | Save: £48.01 (46%) at Amazon

Wake-up lights make waking up on dark winter mornings much more pleasant than when using a traditional alarm clock. This Philips Wake-Up Light simulates sunrise and features two natural wake-up sounds and a radio function so you can choose the audio accompaniment to go with the light.View Deal

Up to 45% off Tile 4 Pack + Echo Dot at Amazon

If you're often misplacing things like your phone, then Tile is the solution. Attach a Tile tag to the phone (or bag, or laptop or whatever) and if you lose it you can make it ring by using the app on your smartphone. Or, with the free Echo Dot in this deal, you can say "Alexa, ask Tile to find my phone" and the Tile will ring. There's a choice of Tiles on offer, with different ranges and battery life.View Deal

Dyson V11 Absolute: £499 (was £599) | Amazon

Save £100 - This is an incredible early Dyson Black Friday deal on the flagship V11 Absolute. It’s currently barely more expensive than the V11 Animal, which lacks the V11’s best cleaning head – the adaptive High Torque head. This won’t last long.View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal: £349 (was £399.99) | Amazon

Save £50.99 - This early Dyson Black Friday deal gives you a 13% discount on the still-excellent V8 Animal. It’s lighter than the V11 and V10, so it’s easier to sue a pure handheld. And given it launched at a whopping £450 back in 2016, the price of less than £350 is a bargain.View Deal

Dyson V7 Animal: £299 (was £399.99) | Amazon

Save £100.99 - There’s a 25% discount on the Dyson V7 Animal over at Amazon, thanks to this early Dyson Black Friday deal. Designed for homes with pets, it’s not as powerful as the flagship V11, but it’s still a very good vac – and at this price it’s excellent value. View Deal

Dyson V7 Trigger: £195 (was £199) | Amazon

Save £5 - The Dyson V7 Trigger is an even cheaper way to own a Dyson. It's the only handheld Dyson does, and it costs less than regular cordless model – and right now you can buy it at Amazon for a fiver less than everywhere else.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute (refurbished): £379 (was £449) | Dyson

Save £70 - If you don’t mind buying a refurbished model (and with a one-year guarantee, we don’t) this is a very good price for a cordless vacuum from a prestigious name like Dyson. The V10 has been superseded by the newer V11 model, but it remains an excellent vac.View Deal

Pre-Black Friday John Lewis deals: shop seasonal offers

Save up to 30%. There are already plenty of great discounts on offer at John Lewis. Browse the best pre-Black Friday John Lewis deals on everything from electrical items, toys, home and garden products, furniture, clothing and more right now by clicking 'View Deal' or keep scrolling for our picks by category.View Deal

Emma mattress: 35% off at John Lewis

Save up to £279.65 with this John Lewis Black Friday deal on the fantastic Emma mattress (it's the best mattress you can buy in the UK). This deal is equal to the biggest Emma discount we've seen all year, so if you need a new mattress, this is one to grab quickly.View Deal

Up to 60% off fragrances from Ghost, Vera Wang, Beyonce and more

Whether you're shopping for a Christmas gift or for yourself, you'll love these massive savings on popular fragrances from Paul Smith, Agent Provocateur, DKNY and many others. There are over 50 fragrances in the promotion so be sure to check it out before the sale ends.

View Deal

Bugaboo: 10% off at John Lewis

Save up to £150 on a wide range of Bugaboo pushchairs and accessories. The pre Black Friday promotion includes the Bugaboo Bee 5 Classic pushchair, Cameleon 3, the Bugaboo Plus Pushchair Comfort Wheeled Board, and more.View Deal

Micro scooters: 20% off at John Lewis

Save up to £80 on micro scooters over at John Lewis including the excellent Micro Sparrow Electric Scooter (pictured). There are options for ages 0-2, 2-5, 5-12 and adults so this is a good time to get some Christmas gifts at a tasty discount.View Deal

Toys: up to 20% off at John Lewis

You can save up to 20% on a wide range of toys at John Lewis which include puzzles, games, soft toys, arts and crafts, books, fancy dress and more.View Deal

Black Friday sales around the web

(Image credit: Getty / Dan Dalton)

Black Friday 2019 is rapidly approaching and, as such, the vast majority of major retailers have already got their Black Friday deals pages live. These Black Friday sales pages are great places to bookmark now ahead of the big event, as they provide great check-in stops for deal hunters.

Many sites already have some deals live, too, with each ramping up their offerings with daily offers and pre-Black Friday discounts, so if you've been looking for something specific, you might be able to pick it up now for a lower price – and enjoy months more of usage. Below is a list of highlight major retailers who already have dedicated Black Friday sales areas live, or who have deals departments that are worth checking out come the big day.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Black Friday deals – Amazon, as we explore in full further down the page, is going to be the among the absolute top Black Friday sales destinations for deal hunters. Amazon's Black Friday sale begins at 00:01AM on Friday 22 November and then runs for eight days to 23:59PM on Friday 29 November.

In addition, Amazon is currently running a Black Friday Countdown Sale right now. It started on Monday 18 November and runs until Thursday 21 November. This is a great destination for many product discounts, with new deals dropping every day. Amazon has also confirmed that it is going to host an Amazon Cyber Monday Sale, which runs from Saturday 30 November through Monday 2 December. Finally, Amazon is following these up with one more sale, its Countdown To Christmas Sale, which starts on Tuesday 3 December and runs right up to Christmas Eve.

Amazon's range of products is unparalleled, and as well as running Black Event-long mega discounts, runs daily deals and Lightning deals, too, the latter offering incredible discounts but only for a very brief period of time.

The retailer's Black Friday page is already live and is already stuffed with some attractive daily deals. Last year, in the US, Amazon offered completely free delivery during the event, and it is rumoured to be extending this to more countries around the world this year, too.

Much more information about this store's Black Friday deals can be viewed below.

(Image credit: Walmart)

Walmart Black Friday deals – No matter if you are in the United States or the UK, Walmart is fast becoming a serious destination for deal hunters during the Black Friday sales. It wasn't always thus, mind, as while Walmart is a high-street giant, it's online offerings come the big event arguably didn't extend to its maximum potential. Now, though, everything from beds to arcade machines, tablets to VR headsets, and video games to fashion and cosmetics is discounted. You can check out all of Walmart's current deals in its Savings Center.

If you want to make some big savings at Walmart, you don't need to wait for the Black Friday sales as the retailer has now kicked off its early holiday sale. Walmart says it's done this because this year there are six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas than there were last year.

The sale, which is also being called the Walmart Early Access sale, will run all season long, which presumable means until January 1. In the sale, you'll find $100 discounts on iPads and it will also include deals on items in electronics, gaming, toys, home and sporting goods. Some of those deals include the Apple Watch 3 at its lowest price ever and cheap Xbox One S bundles. While the sale lasts "all season" we have no idea how long each of the items will be held at those promotional prices for so if you see something you like the look of then you might want to click through and grab it before the price goes back up.

Shop all Walmart holiday sale deals

There's also a second simultaneous sale taking place at Walmart where you can save up to 40% on TVs, toys, home appliances and more. Hit the Deal Drops link below to browse the sale.

Shop the Walmart Christmas Deal Drops – save on Apple Airpods, 4K TVs and much more

(Image credit: Dixons Carphone)

Currys PC World Black Friday deals – Currys has, effectively, already launched its Black Friday sale in the form of its "Why Wait?" campaign, which offers big discounts on thousands of products with a Black Friday price guarantee. This means that the deals they have available right now will not be beaten come Black Friday. This is just as T3 predicted would happen this year, with retailers going earlier with many top offers, so it is well worth checking out these "Why Wait?" deals and, if one is on a product you want, snap it up.

In terms of electronics and appliances, Currys PC World is top tier good for Black Friday deals. The retailer runs its renowned Black Tag event both before, during and after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which extends for weeks either side. Each day a broad range of products ranging from TVs and video game consoles, to fridges, coffee machines and microwaves, get marked up with a black tag and their price plummets. Right now you can register your interest to find out exactly when the Black Tag event will begin, getting you in on the ground floor for when the deals start flowing.

A very important thing to remember with Currys come Black Friday 2019 is that it will price match any product against any other retailer, be that online or in store. The retailer also matches discount codes, too, meaning that any Black Friday discount is game to be price matched. And what's even crazier is that Currys will honor this price match promise for 7 whole days after purchase, meaning that if you pick up a product from the retailer and then another retailer introduces an even lower price, then you can pocket the difference.

Another thing to bear in mind when shopping the Currys Black Friday sale is that the Currys Christmas return policy allows you to return any unwanted buys right up until January 15, 2019 if you purchased them between October 31 and December 24, 2019. So that means you can do your Christmas shopping over the Black Friday period safe in the knowledge that if the gift recipient doesn't want whatever you buy them, it can be returned for exchange or refund within three weeks of Christmas day ending.

Ahead of the Currys Black Tag event, it's running an Autumn sale RIGHT NOW, but it's already in its 'final reductions' stage so it must be ending very soon. There are reductions such as £120 off this 50" 4K Samsung TV, now just £499, and cut price Apple iPads. There's lots more on offer – hit the link below to browse the full sale.

Browse the Currys Autumn sale

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Best Buy Black Friday deals – Best Buy knows how to do Black Friday right, and offers price cuts on every product category. Ahead of Black Friday, there were plenty of top deals live in October 2019, with TVs and audio products discounted heavily in the retailer's Magnolia Anniversary Sale.

That sale was something to get excited about as it came with a Black Friday price-match guarantee. It meant that customers could pick up some premium TV and AV ranges like the Sony A8G Series, Samsung A900 Series and LG Nano 9 Series and if the price ends up any lower on Black Friday then Best Buy will refund the difference. That sale is now over, unfortunately, but it's been replaced with a Top Deals event where you can save on TVs, computers and tablets, home appliances and lots more.

Shop the Best Buy Top Deals event

Best Buy is also holding an Apple Sale Event where My Best Buy members are being treated to discounts on MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 4 and cases for the iPhone 11. And if Beats headphones are on your wanted list, you'll find some of those in the sale, too.

Shop the Best Buy Apple Sale Event

Finally (for now!), Best Buy is also offering big screen 4K TVs from just $249.99. That means a saving of $150 on the 50" Westinghouse 4K UDH TV, and there are plenty more TVs in the promotion, going right up to these huge 75" and 85" models.

Best Buy also allow deal hunters to sign up for a Deal of the Day notification service. The retailer's commitment to make this year's sale "even more memorable" is definitely something to get excited about.

(Image credit: Getty)

John Lewis Black Friday deals – John Lewis is the perfect place for deal hunters in the UK as it runs its famous "Never Knowingly Undersold" commitment, which sees it price match other retailers on the high street. That means if one store runs a great Black Friday or Cyber Monday discount, John Lewis will price match it if they stock it. Why would you buy it from John Lewis over the other retailer? Free, multi-year guarantees. John Lewis has a strong product showing across a diverse selection of categories, but we highlight its electronics, fashion and home decor offerings as some of the most attractive.

Don't want to wait until November to start saving at John Lewis? Then check out the retailer's Seasonal Offers sale where the following offers are now live (there are more, too, so hit the link at the bottom of the list to see more offers):

Lego: up to £40 off

30% off Ted Baker

20% off Hugo Boss

20% off Eastpak

20% off Adidas

20% off American Tourister

20% off Le Creuset

Shop the John Lewis Seasonal Offers sale

There are also price match offers on beauty products from Clarins, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Lancome and many more top brands.

Shop the John Lewis beauty price match promotion here.

(Image credit: Argos)

Argos Black Friday deals – Argos is great for a wide-range of discounts on toys, video game consoles, small appliances, consumer technology, jewelry and kitchen gadgets, among others. Argos already has its Black Friday 2019 deals store live, which is currently offering many toy offers, voucher codes and super cheap clearance products. Last year Argos hit hard in the week running up to the Black Weekend, and this year it is expected that its Black Friday deals will begin even earlier. Argos is offering a notification service whereby if you sign up to its Black Friday mailing list, then it will let you know about its deals and savings as soon as they go live.

Ahead of Black Friday, Argos has a toy sale on where it is discounting a different major toy brand every week. It started off with Lego deals where it offered 10% off any Lego set until October 29. The Lego deals have ended but from October 30 to Tuesday November 5, you can get 20% off all Nerf, Play-Doh and Power Rangers toys by entering the code PLAY20 at the checkout.

This 'Crazy Toy Codes' promotion, which runs right up to Christmas Eve, should help you save a bit of money if you're shopping for kids this Christmas.

Shop the Argos 'Crazy Toy Codes' sale

Also this week on Argos, you can get 1/3 off selected lighting and 20% off indoor furniture when you spend £150.

(Image credit: AO.com)

AO.com Black Friday deals – Online retailer AO.com is a specialist in top Black Friday deals on appliances, electronics, smart home products and gaming hardware. Samsung fridge freezers, 4K Sony TVs, Nintendo games consoles, Nespresso coffee machines, Tado smart thermostats, Apple phones and watches among much more are AO.com's specialiaty, and thanks to the store's John Lewis-style price match promise, even if its deal is beaten initially elsewhere it will match it. As with last year, AO.com's Black Friday sale is now live, with two weeks of deals on offer during the Black Friday run-up.

If you don't want to wait for AO.com's Black Friday sale you'll be pleased to know that it is currently running an 'Incredible Deals' Sale with deals on TVs, ovens, smart assistants and more.

Shop AO.com's deals here

Browse AO.com's Christmas gifts store here

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell US Black Friday deals – Dell US has announced its plans for the Dell Black Friday sale, promising offers on the most desired products including a $799 Dell XPS 13 and a $99 Dell 24 Gaming Monitor. There will also be savings on the Alienware m15 and Alienware m17 starting at $1,399.99 and savings on electronics brands including Samsung, Bose and JBL with up to 50% off.

You'll be able to browse all of Dell's Black Friday deals at Dell.com/blackfriday.

Here's the schedule for the Dell Black Friday sale (note that 'sb' in a URL below refers to Dell's small business offers):

Nov. 1 – Nov. 17: visit www.Dell.com/blackfriday and www.Dell.com/sbblackfriday to get select Black Friday offers, available for a limited time only.

Nov. 18 – Nov. 30: shop Black Friday deals at www.Dell.com/blackfriday and www.Dell.com/sbblackfriday .

Nov. 18 – Nov. 19: Dell Financial Services customers have first access to Dell's Black Friday personal PC doorbusters. Apply now at www.dell.com/dpa .

Nov. 28 (10am, then 2pm – 12 midnight ET) – Nov. 29 (8am – 10pm ET): Black Friday hourly doorbusters available via www.Dell.com/blackfriday and www.Dell.com/sbblackfriday .

Dec. 1 – Dec. 8: Cyber Monday deals with hourly doorbusters on Dec. 2 (8am – 10pm ET) at www.Dell.com/cybermonday and www.Dell.com/sbcybermonday .

Black Friday Home and Kitchen Deals





(Image credit: Samsung)

Black Friday phone deals

Black Friday TV and video deals

Black Friday Headphone and Audio deals

Black Friday Laptop Deals

Black Friday Gaming Deals

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Black Friday Camera Deals

Black Friday iPad and Tablet Deals

Black Friday Fitness Tech Deals

Black Friday Toy Deals

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday always takes place on the Friday immediately after the US Thanksgiving holiday, so this year Black Friday is November 29, 2019.

Historically, Black Friday was the time soon after the American tradition of Thanksgiving where shoppers could indulge in a bit of retail therapy in physical stores. That soon developed, though, into an event that not only took place online but spread over the day itself, both before it on Grey Thursday, and after it through the Black Weekend and onto Cyber Monday 2019.

As such, if you are looking for the best Black Friday deals UK 2019 then it pays to start deal hunting in the weeks running up the big event, as well as the weeks after it.

When is Cyber Monday 2019?

Cyber Monday is always the Monday immediately after Black Friday, so this year Cyber Monday takes place on December 2, 2019.

Cyber Monday, originally, was the catalyst for the whole Black Friday sales phenomenon to head online, with the Monday following Black Friday seeing lots of electronics and technology discounted. This in turn was seen as the starting gun for the Christmas sales period.

What is the difference between Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019?

Cyber Monday saw some insane deals last year in gaming, computing, clothing, jewellery, and more.

When Black Friday first started, which was termed thus as it statistically is the day where online sales for Christmas gifts really spikes, there was a clear distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Friday tended to see consumer electronics receive huge discounts and sales, while Cyber Monday's focus was more on clothes and jewellery.

Now, however, the distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is basically non-existent, with crazy deals and discounts on all product categories taking place not just on both days, but also either side of them, too.

Grey Thursday, for example, is the Thursday before Black Friday, and tends to see some top deals drop, while the Saturday and Sunday between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is now referred to as the Black Weekend, as many top deals are typically dropped then as well.

In the UK some big retailers like Amazon and Currys PC World also tend to extend their Black Friday deal offerings to the weeks leading up to Black Friday and after Cyber Monday, so to score the absolute best deals you need be switched on both during and around the Black event.

How long does Black Friday last?

Now, to quote Ned Flanders, that question is a dilly of pickle. Black Friday used to last just a day, with high street retailers opening their doors first thing in the morning (people would camp out overnight to be one of the first through the door) and offer extended shopping ours in the evening as well.

Today, though, with online shopping now a massive part of the sale, and with almost every major retailer now fully bought in to the concept, the truth is that Black Friday now lasts weeks, if not over a month. Retailers now hold their own massive sales, such as Curry's Black Tag sale event, and these now begin weeks before Black Friday and extend a week or two after it as well.

As such, to really maximize your chances of bagging the tech bargain you want this year, we advise potential shoppers to be on full-on deals mode from early November, and to keep their eyes peeled until mid December, too, as the past couple of years have seen some dynamite deals drop outside of the more traditional days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Expect fiercer competition during Black Friday 2019, both from retailers and from bargain hunters. (Image credit: Samsung)

How will Black Friday 2019 differ from last year?

The major difference this year is the fact that Black Friday 2019 falls later in the year, and that is predicted to have BIG implications for retailers and for shoppers.

Last year, Black Friday fell on Friday 23 November, which was a whole week before the vast majority of people get paid at the end of the month. It was, essentially, over the weekend of the year where most people have the least money, and while the overall scale of the sale's event last year was larger, many commentators after the event pointed to this when explaining why the period after Cyber Monday was so disappointing for many retailers.

This year, though, with Black Friday falling on Friday 29 November, the vast majority of people are going to have been paid the very day the biggest sales event in human history begins.

And, retailers know this. That's why you can expect even more Black Friday deals to be made available but, and here's the kicker, you can't expect many of those deals to have large numbers of units available at all. So while there will be more products discounted this year, stocks are not predicted to rise significantly if at all, meaning that the enhanced competition created by those bulging pay packets is going to lead to many offers selling out incredibly fast.

As such, the best Black Friday deals hunters will not only know what they want but also just where and when to get it. And there is no easy way to do that, aside from doing you research (such as consuming all the valuable tips in this guide) and making sure you remain deals-ready from mid-November 2019 through to mid-December 2019.

Lastly, for UK shoppers, there is also the fact that Brexit is a consideration this year. Whether or not the UK leaves the EU with a deal or not will, almost certainly, affect what deals are offered by retailers. Hopefully UK deal hunters will know more come October 31.

Amazon Black Friday deals: when does Amazon's Black Friday sale begin?

Amazon always offers an amazing, top-tier selection of Black Friday deals.

Amazon has now confirmed that its Black Friday deals event will run for eight days straight, beginning on Friday 22 November at 00:01AM, and then finishing on Friday 29 November at 23:59PM.

During this time window Amazon's Black Friday Deals Store will be open, with products across every category receiving crazy Black Friday discounts. We're expecting even more deals than on Amazon Prime Day this year, which as noted above was the biggest sales event in Amazon's history, so you should expect BIG things.

A steady stream of Amazon "Deals of the Day" will also drop every 24 hours and there will also be thousands upon thousands of "Lightning Deals" dropping every day, too.

Lightning deals are special limited time and stock deals that, as you would expect from the name, sell out very, very quickly indeed. New Lightning Deals will land every 5 minutes, though, meaning that providing you are prepared and ready to strike, you're almost guaranteed to land the tech you want.

And talking of Lightning Deals, as well as many of the best products in the Amazon Black Friday Deals Store, there's one sure fire way to guarantee you're among the first in line to score them… Amazon Prime.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock got a maximum 5-star score from T3 on review. It is also expected to be nearly half price this Black Friday. (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Black Friday deals: what deals to expect

Amazon is one of the very best places to land amazing Black Friday deals, so be sure to check out our dedicated Amazon Black Friday deals 2019: what to expect guide, as well as our highlight predictions below.

Last year during the Black Friday sale it was Amazon's own devices that saw some of the biggest discounts, a fact that led to them being snapped up by eager deal hunters. The same was true during Amazon Prime Day 2019, too, so we think it safe to say that shoppers should expect sizable price slashed on Amazon Echo smart hubs, Fire tablets, Kindle e-Readers and Ring video doorbells.

We're also expecting some big discounts on Prime memberships and Amazon services, too, such as Audible, Kindle Unlimited and Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon is also usually a great destination to land top TV deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Last year, for example, large 4K TVs from Philips, Samsung, Sony and more had hundreds of pounds slashed off their prices. And many of these TVs were 2018 models, too.

Gaming-wise Amazon tends to lean towards gaming bundle deals, with the Xbox One S, Xbox One X, PS4 and PS4 Pro all seeing some very attractive packages drop last Black Friday. This year, with the PS5 and Xbox Two due next year, we're expecting crazy console bundle deals from the retailer, and with the release of the Nintendo Switch Lite, we're also expecting the original Switch to get a fat discount, too.

Finally, another big area where we're expecting big discounts is in terms of laptop deals. The Microsoft Surface Go, Huawei MateBook X Pro, Apple MacBook and Asus ZenBook 13 are all in line for some serious reductions according to the laptop deals rumour mill, so you should expect those as well as many more to pop up at some point during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Expect the new Amazon Echo Buds to be discounted this Black Friday. (Image credit: Amazon)

Don't forget! Amazon's brand new hardware will be discounted

Most importantly, though, we're expecting Amazon's suite of brand new hardware, as in the products that were announced in late September, to actually get some serious discounts come Black Friday. This prediction is based on past form, with the newly released Amazon Echo Show 5, for example, getting a stunning discount come Amazon Prime Day this year, with 40 per cent slashed off its price.

As such, we expect the Amazon Echo Buds, Amazon Echo Studio, new Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot with Clock, Amazon Echo Flex, Amazon Echo Show 8, Echo Frames and new Ring In-Door Camera to all receive healthy price cuts. Amazon loves an introductory price cut, and with Black Friday seeing the retailer really pull out the stops in terms of discounts, you should expect some serious bargains.

Seriously, we expect these products then won't hit the same discounted price point until Summer 2020, so if you should look to move if you've had your eye on any. These products are likely to be high demand, and while we don't expect Amazon to run out, we do expect it will run out of units that it can deliver before Christmas. As such, if you are thinking of picking up some presents, we advise to move fast, rather than wait till the very end of the Black Event.

To save you time we've linked to all these hot new products below, as well as provided their current price points. Simply click on the product that interests to learn more:

Amazon Black Friday deals: how to get a free Amazon Prime account for Black Friday 2019

Getting a free Amazon Prime account is a crucial step in getting many of the best Black Friday deals.

The truth of the matter is that if you want to be in on the ground floor for many of Amazon's best Black Friday deals then you need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 30-minute early access window to ALL Lightning Deals, which is normally the only way to grab one of the hot products before they all sell out. As such, becoming a member of Amazon Prime is essential for scoring many of the best Black Friday UK deals.

Luckily, Amazon Prime is available on a 30-day free trial, so our advice to you if you don't have a membership is sign up before Amazon's Black Friday Deals Store opens, bag the deals you want with preferential access, and then, if you don't want to continue with the benefits Prime membership delivers, then simply cancel the trial. You won't have spent a penny, but will have bagged Amazon's best Black Friday deals.

This year, though, Amazon has already confirmed that it is launching its try before you buy service, dubbed "Prime Wardrobe". This new service allows Prime members to have Black Friday deal fashion products delivered for no extra cost, where they can then try them on at home, and only actually pay for the items they decide to keep.

So if you're looking for Black Friday fashion deals, Prime once more will be an essential weapon in the deal-bagging armoury.

(Image credit: Google)

What last year's Amazon Black Friday deals tell us about its 2019 sale

Last year Amazon started its Black Friday sale one week before the big day, with discounts available from Friday the 16th of November. With Black Friday occuring later this year, we are therefore expecting its sales to go live, at the latest, on November 22.

The thing is, though, we're hearing quite a few whispers now that Amazon is actually going to go earlier than that, either under the banner of a Black Friday sale or not. As such, we recommend being deals active from November 15.

In terms of products, last year Amazon's devices obviously were a star attraction, with Echos, Fire tablets, Fire TV sticks, and Kindles slashed in price dramatically. Amazon was also strong through the Black Friday sales period in terms of laptops and gaming console deals, going to toe-to-toe with Currys PC World, who normally had those categories on lock.

What surprised everyone last year during Black Friday, though, was Amazon's strong showing in terms of 4K TVs, with a number of models from top makers like Sony, Samsung, and LG getting north of £400 price drops.

As we've said each and every Black Friday for the past 5 years, Amazon is also the foremost destination for Philips Hue deals, with the last even being the strongest showing ever.

In terms of Amazon's Black Friday 2019 showing, current trends point to a similar showing as last year, but with an added emphasis on mobile phone deals. Throughout this year Amazon has been dropping some serious deals on devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Google Pixel 3, and come Black Friday we expect to see the Galaxy S10 range, Huawei P30 range and, yes, even the brand new Google Pixel 4 range discounted.

We're also expecting a slight change in focus this year from Amazon's Black Friday sale to compete with the likes of Walmart and Currys in terms of smart home product deals. Naturally, Amazon will make a big play with its own Ring smart security cameras and video doorbells, however we're expecting more of push from brands like Hive, Tado, Nest and Arlo though the retailer as well.

The result of this, when partnered with an already strong deals portfolio in terms of Philips Hue deals, means that Amazon really is looking like the Black Friday deals destination for anyone looking to augment their home with smart home tech.

What Black Friday 2019 UK deals to expect

You should expect Black Friday deals to drop in the weeks running up to and after the big event, too.

We're already hearing plenty of whispers about the hot deal trends for UK shoppers on Black Friday 2019, and the good news is that there is going to be serious discounts on top tech categories.

These are but a few of the types of deals to expect:

In what is great news for U.S. shoppers, Walmart is tipped to go larger than it ever has before in launching Black Friday 2019 discounts across its entire store. And, anyone who has shopped in Walmart knows, that means a hell of a lot of products are going to get serious price cuts. Walmart's Savings Center is a great place to start looking to bag its best deals.

4K TVs are going to get monstrous price drops this year, and across top makers like Samsung, Sony and LG, too. We're already seeing 4K TVs with 50-inch plus screens going for under £400, and during Black Friday 2019 we're hearing talk of Philips, Panasonic, Sony and Toshiba HDR, 4K panels retailing for under £200. These crazy prices are being partly driven by the emergence of 8K TV sets.

Amazon is, as you would expect, going to heavily discount technology across all its categories, as well as offer incredible discounts on Amazon Prime membership. This year the retailer is going to discount extra hard, though, so the rumours go, mainly because it supposedly had a disappointing Amazon Prime Day event. We'd have T3's best Amazon deals page on lock.

Laptops, which didn't have a great year deals-wise last year, are going to be discounted like mad, with Curry's PC World, AO.com, and even John Lewis getting in on the action. The original Surface Book, for example, has been tipped as a product that will have its price slashed.

DSLR camera bodies and lenses are set for crazy reductions, as too compact cameras.

The PS4 Pro is going to be cheaper than it ever had before, we some outrageous bundle deals incoming, too.

Xbox One X, while not slated to be discounted as cheap as the PS4 Pro, is also set to retail for well under £300, even beneath £250 in some rare deals.

Mobile phones, bought outright, will see hundreds of pounds knocked off the handsets, while you should expect data-stacked 4G contracts to be available for up 50 per cent less. T3's best SIM only deals hub will have all the best discounts.

And, while we're on phones, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in particular is rumoured to be seeing some astonishing discount deals for Black Friday 2019 thanks to the launch of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 range.

Power tools and home appliances are set for a big Black event, too, with whispers indicating that fridges, kettles, lawnmowers, coffee machines, microwaves, ovens, BBQs, sprinklers, hedge trimmers, and more will see weeks of deals landing.

Clothing manufactures, including major names like Nike and Adidas, are also set to join the deal-a-thon, with trainers, exercise wear, and style garments heavily discounted.

With the GoPro Hero 8 Black coming out to great reviews, we're also hearing serious rumours about the also excellent GoPro Hero 7 getting really fat price cuts this Black Friday. If the price is right, this could be one hell of score for those interested in an action camera.

Black Friday 2019 news: latest stories and opinion

The hot new development in the world of Black Friday 2019 news is that Amazon has just released an official press release confirming not only when its Black Friday sale is going live (00:01 on Friday 22nd until 23:59 on Friday 29th November) but also that bargain hunters should expect "tens of thousands of deals".

Now that is music to our ears here at T3. Amazon's UK Country Manager VP, Doug Gurr, said that "we know how important it is to help our customers save money where they can at this time of year, so we’re excited to be launching our tenth Black Friday Sale to UK customers in the lead-up to the festive season. With new deals announced every day across eight days, savvy shoppers will be able to discover great deals on a huge range of products and stock up on everything they need to make the most of their celebrations.”

Amazon also confirmed that the event will be its "biggest ever Black Friday Sale", meaning that it will top last year's offering, which saved customers over £40 million and delivered over 2 million item discounts. We're in for a treat for sure, but as we mentioned above, with more deals come more opportunities to be beaten to the punch by scalpers looking to then resell for a profit, so it will be especially important to stay deals-ready for the full eight days of the Amazon Black Friday sale.

More Black Friday 2019 news is centered around how revenue is not only expected to be up by 25 per cent on 2018, but to be up 28 per cent throughout the wider winter holiday season.

According to a survey conducted by Yieldify, which included the views of 400 US and UK retail marketers, this growth will be down to increased appetite for Black Friday deal hunting, and also because retailers are approaching the Black Event differently.

In years gone by retailers have attempted to compete with each other primarily during Grey Thursday, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, dropping many of their very best deals during these days.

However, many retailers are now extending their Black Event sales for weeks before and after those historically core days. According to the new survey, 85 per cent of retailers said they would offer discounts in the weeks leading up to the Christmas period, while 57 per cent said there will be offers across their entire range.

“[This] attests to the trends we’ve been seeing in recent years with our clients – what used to be a race to the bottom for discounts has evolved into a more diverse set of approaches to the traditional peak season,” said Yieldify's Jay Radia.

Our take on this here at T3 is that deal hunters this year should plan to stay deals-activate throughout all of November and December, as it seems clear that there will be top bargains to be bagged outside of the traditional Black Friday shopping days. Black Friday discounts could drop at unexpected times, so keep your eyes peeled.

Black Friday 2019 tips and tricks: how to be prepared correctly and bag the bargains you want

(Image credit: GettyImages)

It's easy to become overwhelmed by the avalanche of deals and offers during the Black event, so being properly prepared and heading into the deal-a-thon with a clear head and a firm idea of what you want to pick up is crucial.

To help you in this we've put together this small selection of tips and tricks, which will almost certainly help you have a successful Grey Thursday, Black Friday, Black Weekend, and Cyber Monday 2019.

1. SET UP ALERTS AND SWITCH ON NOTIFICATIONS

You should consider setting up tailored alerts to help you keep on top of the items that are most important to you. Amazon offers notifications that allow you to track price drops on relevant products, while Google Alerts and Twitter Notifications both help you keep an eye on offers across a wider range of retailers.

It’s also worth following key brands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as many will promote their best offers across these platforms. Make sure you have push notifications turned on so you can snap these deals up as soon as they are published.

2. CHECK PREVIOUS PRICES

Some Black Friday deals might look fantastic at face value - particularly when listed alongside the RRP or the price the product was first listed at. However, prices can fluctuate and a higher-than-usual pre-sale price can make a deal look better than it really is.

Price tracking websites such as CamelCamelCamel allow users to track a product's price history on Amazon and will show its most recent price ahead of Black Friday - revealing how good those deals really are.

3. ASSESS STOCK LEVELS

Many online stores offer the ability to check stock levels. Keep a close eye on this and prioritise the items on your list that have lower stock availability so you can lockdown those in-demand products.

4. READ THE SMALL PRINT

As tempting as it might be to speed through to the checkout, do spend a couple of minutes checking the small print before paying. You should look out for specific information on returns policies, as some retailers may offer refunds in a shorter window than usual or refuse refunds entirely, instead offering store credit - which isn’t ideal for those big ticket items like smartphones, laptops and TVs.

5. USE SECURE PAYMENT METHODS

Different payment methods offer different levels of consumer protection. Credit card payments typically give buyers more protection than those made by debit card. It’s worth noting that if you use PayPal or another third party payment service you may lose the protections you might have if you were paying with your credit card.

Once you’ve decided that a deal is legitimate and you’re ready to pay, you’ll want to get through to the checkout as quickly as possible so as not to miss out. You can avoid any delays by registering with retailers you anticipate buying from in advance and setting up a user account - including card details and your billing and delivery addresses - as this will help guarantee a speedy checkout.

Lead image credit: Getty

Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping: cashback and vouchers

It is worth remembering on Black Friday and Cyber Monday that cashback on purchases are sometimes possible, with companies such as Quidco tending to offer cashback deals from big online retailers to new customers. There are plenty of voucher deal sites as well such as Wowcher that can offer some really nice discount codes, too. If you plan on doing your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping online then these can be valuable tools to keep in your deal-hunting tool belt.