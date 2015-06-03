Android Wear: The features we're most looking forward to in Google's next wearable OS

Previous Next 1/5

Android Wear: What Did We See?

The wearables space is still very much within its infancy, both in terms of sales, software, and hardware. At present, there is no one clear “winner” either with devices from Apple, Pebble, Samsung, LG, Motorola and more, all vying for wrist supremacy.

Android Wear, Google's smartwatch operating system, has received a relatively steady stream of updates since its launch last year, adding various user-requested functionalities and features.

At I/O, Google unveiled some new features, showing the company's commitment to what some are calling the future of technology.