12 best movies to look out for in 2016

Introduction
Last year was a good year for movies. We got Jurassic World, Inside Out, Mad Max: Fury Road, Creed, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and many, many more. That said, however, even just going on the projects we already know about, 2016 looks like it could be even better, with some really impressive-looking films coming down the pipe. Here we pick a film for each month of 2016 that we think has real potential
The Revenant
We kick off this 2016 preview with a film from the hottest actor-director combo currently on the circuit, Alejandro González Iñárritu and Leonardo DiCaprio's The Revenant. A tale genuinely inspired by true events, the film follows 19th century frontiersman Hugh Glass - played by DiCaprio - as he and his hunting party attempt to survive brutal conditions in the unsettled wilderness of the Louisiana Purchase. Glass also has to deal with being attacked by native American Indians, being mauled by a bear and combatting treachery within his party. Iñárritu is the chap who brought us Birdman in 2014, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography, while Leo is always good value for money so this should be an epic and intense cinematic experience.
Release:January 8, 2016
Deadpool
Come on, we know you're secretly looking forward to this one. And that's totally cool, as despite its crass and crude content, at least Deadpool will bring something other than incredibly bland, childishly polarised guff to the superhero genre. The much criticised Ryan Reynolds also seems to have really knocked it out of the park with his wise-cracking, sardonic portrayal of the former Special Forces operative turned anti-hero too, so expect to be entertained by him at the very least. Extremely violent, packed with bad language, and not in any way afraid to obliterate the 4th wall and hang a lantern on just how stupid and naff superhero films really are, Deadpool could be one of the most underrated films of 2016.
Release: February 12, 2016
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
And speaking of superhero films, here is this year's pre-summer blockbuster. Ok, we know, they showed way too much of the movie in the trailer. And yes, we know, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor looks awful. And yes, you're right, the levels of fanboyism this film is generating is just vomit inducing. But, well, what do you want from a blockbuster? Here at T3 we dream of a day when blockbuster spectacle can be partnered with actually decent characterisation, plot and dialogue. However, realistically, it's just not going to happen. As such, if you want some boom-boom, one-liner stuffed, check your brain in at the door spectacle this March, then Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is probably going to be your best option. Also, it's got Jeremy Irons as Alfred!
Release: March 25, 2016
The Jungle Book
A CGI-live-action remake of the 1967 animated film of the same name, The Jungle Book tells the tale of a boy named Mowgli who is raised in the jungle by a pair of Indian wolves and then proceeds on a dangerous and daring adventure with the help of a black panther and rotund bear. It's business as usual then in terms of plot, however the thing that really makes this stand out to us here at T3 is the fact that the legendary Bill Murray voices Baloo the bear. That's a deal maker in our book; as too may be the fact that Christopher Walken is playing King Louie. Jon Favreau directs too, so while this adaptation may lack subtlety, it will definitely be action packed and have content for adults as well as children. Could be quite a spectacle in IMAX 3D too!
Release: April 15, 2016
X-Men: Apocalypse
Another superhero film for you to burn into your retinas, X-Men: Apocalypse sees the gang of super-powered mutants team up, once more, to defeat Apocalypse, another big bad who - that's right, you guessed it - wants to wipe out all of humanity. This is the foremost summer blockbuster for 2016 and, to be honest, if it wasn't for the presence of Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy on the cast then we'd say you could easily miss this. However, the pair are red hot right now and genuinely good actors, so we have high hopes that finally they can make an X-Men movie as good as X2, which is the best one still by a country mile. Come on guys, X2 came out in 2003, you've only had 13 years to get your act in gear.
Release: May 27
Independence Day: Resurgence
A sequel to the 1996 film Independence Day, Independence Day: Resurgence sees the naughty aliens who tried to invade Earth 20 years ago, return in an attempt to invade Earth once more. That's right, it's exactly the same film, with a basically identical plot. The reason why we're excited for this at T3 Towers however is that, one, Jeff Goldblum returns as a central protagonist and anything with him in is basically worth a watch, and two is the fact that the filmmakers know what the franchise is about - spectacle. This looks like the most spectacle-filled spectacle film of the year and it could just be the welcome break we'll all need to prevent super hero overload.
Release: June 24
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters gets a reboot in 2016, with the original all-male team replaced with an all-female one. While we don't know anything about the plot for this one, we do know comedy staples Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy are amongst the cast, so we can expect some well-timed laughs, and the selection of Paul Feig as director, the guy behind funnies Spy and Bridesmaids, adds weight to this. It's been decades since the last Ghostbusters film too, so with the significantly improved CG on offer in 2016, we're expecting some spooky and spectacular ghosts. Can it deliver the top-shelf laughs and action of the original? We'll find out this summer.
Release: July 15
Suicide Squad
A third superhero film to get your teeth into this year, Suicide Squad sees a secretive government agency recruit a bunch of crazy supervillains to execute dangerous black ops missions in exchange for clemency. We've included this on the list as a kind of a wildcard, as from where we're sitting - staring out from the luxuriously dilapidated T3 Towers - we have no idea what to make of the film. It could be just plain awful, as ensemble cast superhero films have not really delivered as of yet - we're still not sold on the Avengers guys, sorry - or equally it could be a spectacular, off-beat, genre-bending success. At this point however, as long as it delivers something different to the standard superhero genre tropes, then we'll be happy.
Release: August 5
Deepwater Horizon
Based on the true events that occurred on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico in April, 2010, Deepwater Horizon tells the story of the engineers who worked on the oil rig when everything went wrong. A disaster movie where the spectre of one of the worst man-made disasters in human history looms over the men on board, Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell and John Malkovich star in what could be one of the most tense, pressure cooker films of the year.
Release: September 30
Inferno
I think we can all agree that Dan Brown's novels are the literary equivalent of Coca-Cola. They have little substance, they're not good for you and leave an unpleasant aftertaste in the mouth. They are, however, also just like Coke in that they deliver the same thing every single time, offering an easy to consume product that is accessible to most people. I think we can also agree that Brown's fiction is actually better suited to the screen rather than on the page. Cue this adaptation ofInferno, another film starring Tom Hank's symbologist Robert Langdon romping around the globe in an attempt to uncover some mumbo jumbo, quasi-religious hokum. There'll be shadowy figures, a beautiful young woman who gets literally nothing to do but look pretty and a bevy of glamorous locations. Oh, and crucially, none of it will make any sense and you won't have to think for a second.
Release: October 28
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
A Harry Potter spinoff, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is set 70 years before the Potter films and tells the story of Newt Scamander's adventures within wizarding and non-wizarding America. Newt is played by Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne and the film promises to be quite spectacular as, thanks to a magically expanding briefcase which houses the film's titular beasts, many fantastical sights are to be expected. It's not going to be Harry Potter 2, but it's still a return to the world in which he exists.
Release: November 18
Assassin’s Creed
One word describes why we're excited for this movie - Macbeth. Why Macbeth? Because Macbeth is the Shakespearean epic that Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and director Justin Kurzel absolutely owned in 2015. If you didn't see the adaptation then you should hunt it down as it was epic. The three of them are also bringing Assassin's Creed to the screen this year and if they do anyway near as good a job, then we may have the first great videogame movie on our hands.
Release: December 21
