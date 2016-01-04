12 best movies to look out for in 2016

Previous Next 11/13

Inferno

I think we can all agree that Dan Brown's novels are the literary equivalent of Coca-Cola. They have little substance, they're not good for you and leave an unpleasant aftertaste in the mouth. They are, however, also just like Coke in that they deliver the same thing every single time, offering an easy to consume product that is accessible to most people. I think we can also agree that Brown's fiction is actually better suited to the screen rather than on the page. Cue this adaptation ofInferno, another film starring Tom Hank's symbologist Robert Langdon romping around the globe in an attempt to uncover some mumbo jumbo, quasi-religious hokum. There'll be shadowy figures, a beautiful young woman who gets literally nothing to do but look pretty and a bevy of glamorous locations. Oh, and crucially, none of it will make any sense and you won't have to think for a second.

Release: October 28