Disney Plus UK: Disney+ price, release date, app info and top deals

Disney Plus (alternatively, Disney+) is coming to the UK on 24 March and we've got everything you need to know right here ahead of the big day – you can get all the information you need about Disney Plus in the UK right here, including the cheapest subscription deals and all the ways you can watch.

Having only recently launched in the US, Disney Plus has already rapidly grown to be one of the biggest video streaming services of 2020. It's also available in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, and those of us in the UK can soon join in with the Disney+ fun.

The official pricing for Disney+ in the UK is £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year, and the release date has actually come forward a week from the one that was originally announced (24 March instead of 31 March). That's seven fewer days that we have to sit around waiting, so thank you Disney for that.

Excitingly, too, Disney+ has announced its official pre-order Disney Plus UK deal: from now until March 24, 2020, you can pick up a year of Disney Plus for just £49.99, which is a straight £10 saving on the regular yearly price. That translates to just over £4 per month – the cost of a single large coffee. Not bad value.

The comprehensive introduction to the service that we've set out below has all the necessary info on the Disney Plus apps, which Disney+ movies come in 4K and HDR, what sort of audio and video streaming quality you can expect, and any breaking Disney Plus news too. In terms of getting ready for the Disney Plus UK launch, there's no better guide to use as a reference.

If you live in the UK and love quality movies and TV shows, then you've got a lot to look forward to if you sign up to Disney Plus. It has has obviously hit the ground running with a very strong selection of content and a bunch of slick apps, with the Disney+ app the most downloaded one in the US at the end of 2019, and 28 million subscribers signing up by February 2020.

Disney Plus apps are appearing on more and more platforms too – not just the usual places like iOS and Android, but also on smart TV hubs and on consoles. Wherever you want to get your Disney fix, you'll find an app to help.

Below we'll answer questions such as "what does Disney Plus offer?", "how much does Disney Plus cost?", "when can I sign up for Disney Plus?", "which Disney Plus channels do I get?", "what devices run Disney Plus?" and much more.

It's clear that the streaming wars are now on in earnest, with services like BritBox and Apple TV Plus also launching in the UK in recent times, but Disney Plus can hold its own against the competition. Let's get on to the important stuff of how you can sign up in advance of the UK launch, and how much you can expect to pay.

Disney Plus: why you should sign up right now

After you weigh up everything that Disney Plus offers – from Toy Story to Star Wars – and add in everything that's on the way, it's no surprise that Disney+ is attracting a lot of interest: this is a library of films and shows that's going to be hard to beat (we're looking at you, Netflix).

Right now, we'd say Disney Plus has a great opportunity to replace Netflix as the streaming service that people register for first, and cancel last – it has a huge library of content to draw on, content that's being pulled off its competitors' platforms.

It's going to take some time for Disney's current deals with the likes of Sky and the terrestrial UK stations to run their course, and until then you'll see shows like The Simpsons in multiple places. We know that Disney and Sky have already struck a deal to offer Disney+ through Sky Q, at least for the foreseeable future.

Disney+ is already competitively priced in the US, and will be equally so in the UK when it launches in March 2020: you'll pay £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year for the service. By comparison, Netflix starts at £5.99 a month, but to get HD and Ultra HD quality, you need to up that to £11.99 a month.

However, if you pre-order a year subscription to Disney Plus before March 24, 2020, you can do so for only £49.99, which is a £10 saving. That should give you enough time to decide whether you want to sign up for a second year.

Bear in mind that taking a break at any stage is fine: Disney Plus can be cancelled whenever you like through the website or apps. Just like Netflix, you can stop and restart your Disney+ subscription at any time.

While you can't start watching Disney Plus in the UK until the 24th of March, we'd recommend registering you interest now to make sure you're first in line to enjoy its library of content when launch day arrives – and to take advantage of the preorder offer, if you have £50 spare.

If you're ready to sign up, here's the Disney Plus UK pricing: £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year. That matches the lowest £5.99 Netflix monthly fee, though there you just get one non-HD stream to a single device, so the Disney package offers better value for money right now.

The official pre-order Disney Plus deal that's running right now offers a year subscription for £49.99, and you can take advantage of that offer here. Keep your eyes peeled for other special offers appearing as well.

After a few technical hiccups to begin with, Disney Plus is now live in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, having launched across the 12-19 November 2019. In the US, it's available to subscribers for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, which also compares favourably with Netflix.

There's a bumper pack option inthe States as well: $12.99 a month, which also gives you access to Hulu and ESPN Plus as well, two other streaming services that Disney already owns, but which aren't available in the UK (at least not yet). Based on reports, more than a million people have already signed up for the service.

We've seen Disney Plus given away with certain smart TVs in certain countries too, so that's another option. Disney has also starting selling Disney Plus gift cards at its stores in the US, so you can buy someone special a 12-month subscription, but as yet we haven't seen any sign of that here in the UK.

Disney Plus channels, movies and TV shows

There's stacks of content on Disney+ in the form of movies and TV shows, and the selection is expanding all the time – we just learned that Frozen 2 is going to be hitting the streaming service ahead of schedule on 16th of March, for example, so it'll be available when Disney+ launches in the UK.

If you're wondering what's the Disney Plus highlights of 2020 are going to be, Disney has very helpfully put together a trailer showing some of the highlights, which we've embedded below. We've also put together our own curated list of the best of Disney Plus in 2020.

There's not much chance to catch your breath: news of fresh content on Disney+ is arriving all the time, with the cinema version of Hamilton one of the latest movies confirmed to be appearing on the streaming platform (probably sometime in 2022 after its run in cinemas).

Big blockbuster movies like the updated Lion King and the 2019 version of Aladdin are included, as is the second series of The Mandalorian of course (with news continuing to drip in about that). Falcon And The Winter Soldier and WandaVision are both scheduled to arrive in 2020 as well (with the latter apparently pulled forward from 2021).

We were given a glimpse of those Marvel shows, plus another original centred on Loki, at the 2020 Super Bowl – scroll down to the Marvel section to see that trailer and to get an idea of what's on the way. You'll be able to tune into all of this if you sign up for Disney+ in the UK.

Disney has collected a massive vault of video material down the years, so you're never going to be short of movies and TV shows to watch when you sign up for a subscription to Disney Plus. From classic Disney material to newer content like The Simpsons, acquired from other studios, there's a heady mix of stuff available.

You might have already noticed some of this content disappearing from other platforms on its way to being a Disney Plus exclusive. Even Disney's own properties could start shrinking, with news reports suggesting the Marvel Television company is going to be scaled down. It seems that certain content will disappear and reappear while Disney sorts out its licenses with other services.

And the content just keeps on coming: February 2020 saw the arrival of Toy Story 4 on Disney Plus, for example, alongside a host of new episodes for shows like Marvel's Hero Project (those are dropping once a week at the moment). We've split up some of this material into separate sections below.

Disney is keen to push its material as well, making the most of any award nominations and wins that it gets – see the way that it celebrated Toy Story 4 winning the 2020 Academy Award for Best Animated feature, for example, and Disney is sure to be pushing for more prizes in the months and years ahead.

In terms of movies, we've got classics like The Rocketeer, Tron and The Love Bug rubbing shoulders with more recent fare including Frozen, Captain America: Civil War, Big Hero 6 and Queen of Katwe. If you've not seen Who Framed Roger Rabbit? yet, we'd recommend checking it out – a fantastically entertaining film, and way ahead of its time.

That said, there are gaps – films like Dick Tracy, Father of the Bride, Mrs Doubtfire, George of the Jungle, Enchanted and Fantastic Mr Fox are all owned by Disney in one way or another, but have yet to make the jump to the streaming service.

On the TV show front, some of the best shows you can settle down and enjoy are The World According To Jeff Goldblum, the X-Men animated series, Duck Tales, and The Muppets. The jewel in the crown is the new and original Star Wars show The Mandalorian, while there are dozens seasons of The Simpsons to work your way through as well, of course.

Keep your eyes on the Disney Plus Twitter feed (see above) for new content, or on the Disney Plus interface itself once it goes live – the library of shows and movies is expanding all the time, so if you think you're getting close to exhausting everything that Disney+ has to offer, you're probably not.

That said, if you're already familiar with the bulk of the Disney, Marvel and Star Wars back catalogue, you might find yourself scratching around for something you're really, really interested in. As with Netflix, you can always cancel the Disney Plus streaming service for a month or two and then come back to it.

Shows like The Mandalorian and The World According To Jeff Goldblum have had new episodes added week-by-week – in contrast to the Netflix approach, where entire seasons of new shows go live on the service at the same time. We'll have to wait and see whether it works for Disney+.

This is going to be true for shows in the UK that have already aired on Disney+ in the US. The Mandalorian, for example, will have a new episode added every week in the UK even though all the episodes from the first series are now available on the other side of the Atlantic (there is a trick to watch them all right now, if you want).

Disney is also pushing original movies to the service: check out Togo, starring Willem Dafoe and Julianne Nicholson, which is based on a true story. It looks like classic Disney fare, and it started streaming on Disney+ from the 20th of December 2019 (see the trailer above).

During the Disney+ trial that ran ahead of the wider launch in The Netherlands, a whopping total of 621 shows were available to watchers, and by now that number is definitely higher. As the trailers that we've embedded above show, new stuff is getting announced every day, and so far nothing has been taken away.

We have noticed some slight discrepancies between the movies and shows available in different countries, but wherever you live, i's going to take you a long time to get through it all, whether you're most interested in Marvel or Star Wars.

One of the more recent announcements has centred around documentaries: Howard (about playwright and lyricist Howard Ashman), Untitled Mickey Mouse Documentary, and Science Fair are among the documentaries that are making their debuts on Disney Plus.

We also know that Avatar is making its streaming debut on Disney Plus, as per a couple of tweets from the official account – it's available to watch now. If you want to dive back into the world of Pandora and the Na'vi people, then the Disney Plus streaming service is the place to do it.

We may have had to wait a while to get Disney Plus here in the UK, but there should be no shortage of stuff to watch when you're finally able to log in and get streaming.

Disney has also confirmed that you're going to need an active Disney Plus subscription to keep watching shows and movies – if you decide you no longer want to keep paying, then you'll get locked out. That's pretty much par for the course for any streaming service like this.

As far as the scheduling is concerned, many big-name titles – including The Mandalorian and Captain Marvel – are already live. Other material will be later: the Loki series isn't due until 2021, for instance. We'll have to wait and see how long it takes for everything to become available.

How all of this translates into the UK isn't immediately clear, because Disney has different deals with UK broadcasters over shows like The Simpsons and its movies. It's a safe bet that all the original Disney Plus content (like The Mandalorian) will be available to stream at launch, but other material might take a while to move over.

That doesn't mean you won't see properties like Marvel appear on broadcast television as well as Disney+. Some shows and movies will be exclusive to the streaming network, while others will appear across several different platforms.

Disney has posted a three-hour (!) trailer showing everything that was available on Disney Plus as of the November 12 launch day – from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Country Bears to Lost Treasures of Maya.

Disney Plus: Star Wars

Disney has some big-hitting franchises to call on for its Disney Plus service, but there's none bigger than Star Wars – Disney paid George Lucas a cool $4 billion for the western-in-space property back in 2012, and since then we've seen numerous films and shows from the universe appearing on screens.

Brand new, live action Star Wars series The Mandalorian has been attracting the most buzz as far as new Disney+ shows go, and you can check out a trailer below. The entire first series is now available to stream in the US, and series 2 of The Mandalorian is arriving in October 2020 – apparently with some "major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action" happening.

According to social media posts from the stars involved, filming on The Mandalorian series 2 has now wrapped, so you can look forward to tuning into a second helping of the show once you've got through the first season on Disney+ in the UK. The first three episodes will show up in the UK in the first week, and then appear at a rate of one episode a week.

At the moment, you're also be able to watch the first six main films and The Force Awakens (though not The Last Jedi or The Rise Of Skywalker, yet), with the original triology available in 4K HDR quality for the first time. On top of that you've got documentaries and animated series, including five seasons of The Clone Wars. A series based on Obi-Wan Kenobi is in development too.

We've also heard that a spin-off series based around the Rogue One movie is on the way, focusing on the character of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. Shooting is due to begin this year on that, so we might see it in 2021.

You can expect The Last Jedi and the The Rise Of Skywalker movies to make their way to the Disney Plus platform eventually, too, even if Disney executives are now sounding warnings about making too many Star Wars movies. Disney is proud of its Star Wars library, and that should show in the Star Wars section of Disney Plus. Check out the latest trailer for The Rise Of Skywalker below:

The latest film in the Star Wars franchise hit theatres on the 13th of December, but as for the question of when The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney Plus, the answer is we just don't know: Disney movies have previously arrived on Netflix around 6-8 months after appearing in cinemas, so that would put the date in mid-2020 if the same pattern is followed.

That now extends as far as kids game shows, apparently: Disney has announced the Jedi Temple Challenge, to be hosted by none other than Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best, which will test youngsters across a range of skills in a variety of locations. It's due to arrive sometime in 2020.

In terms of shows, the likes of Star Wars: Rebels, Star Wars Resistance and the Lego Star Wars series are up and available for your streaming pleasure, with plenty more to come in the months and the years ahead.

Disney Plus: Marvel

If you're not a Star Wars fan, then what about immersing yourself in the Marvel universe? Disney+ is the perfect streaming platform for Marvel superhero content new and old: several original series are on the way, including ones focusing on Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye (which has been delayed but not cancelled, apparently).

During the 2020 Super Bowl event we got a brief look at some of these original Marvel shows, specifically Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. You can see the spot embedded below, which should give you some idea of what to expect when they hit Disney Plus in the UK.

We're not quite sure exactly when all this new material is going to show up – The Falcon and the Winter Solider is scheduled to appear in August 2020 though, with WandaVision due in December 2020. There are also a variety of Marvel documentaries and other features to be watched.

None of those series are available on launch day (24 March) though, unlike The Mandalorian Star Wars spin off – you're going to have to wait until later in 2020 or even 2021 before those Marvel originals start streaming, with exact release dates to be announced nearer the time. Let's hope Disney gets them right.

Then there are the movies: Ant-Man, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World are all now available on Disney+. In fact 18 of the 23 MCU movies are now available at the last count.

Two more have launch dates – Avengers: Infinity War hits on 25 June 2020, and Ant-Man and the Wasp lands on 29 July 2020. Whenever there's a new Marvel film out at cinemas, it shouldn't take too long for it to find its way to Disney's streaming service.

As the tweet above announced, Avengers: Endgame was available straight away from the launch day of November 12 too – showing that Disney Plus had plenty of great Marvel movies on offer right from the beginning. That selection of content is only going to grow over time.

And what about the future of the MCU? In an interview with Bloomberg, Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige has confirmed that anyone who wants to "understand everything" in future Marvel movies is going to have to pick up a Disney Plus subscription.

In other words, the original Disney Plus content – including those series featuring Hawkeye, Loki and others – will feature information that'll help you understand what happens next in the next phase of the movies.

More recently, we've heard that a couple of Marvel Universe shows might be in development: one is said to be based around the Secret Invasion comic and the shape-shifting aliens known as the Krulls.

To work out when new content is going to drop, the best place to keep tabs on is probably Twitter – see below for details. Such is the level of interest in these Marvel properties that you're probably going to see a lot of leaks and rumours before the shows actually appear on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus: The Simpsons

And then there's The Simpsons: the classic comedy is into its 31st season now, having completed more than 650 episodes, and they're (almost) all on Disney Plus in the US, thanks to the Disney acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Future episodes will be available to stream too, though it's not exactly clear how long they'll take to get from the small screen to the streaming service.

If you're a passionate fan of the adventures of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and the rest of the crew, then you've got one more reason to sign up for Disney Plus. Watching all the episodes of The Simpsons back-to-back sounds like the ultimate binge-watch.

When it comes to the UK, Disney has now confirmed that more than 600 episodes of The Simpsons are going to be available in the UK (see tweet below). That's not all of them, but it's a significant percentage, and we've got a few recommendations about which episodes to watch first.

For the time being at least, it looks as though The Simpsons is going to show up on both Sky and Disney+. It's a sign of the tricky rights issues that Disney has to work through in all the countries that it's operating in.

Disney Plus streaming, content and image quality

When it comes to devices and quality Disney Plus can be streamed on up to four devices at the same time in lovely 4K HDR with any package (Netflix charges a premium for 4K streaming). On top of that, Disney Plus comes with support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so if you have the hardware you'll be able to enjoy an incredibly immersive, cinema-grade audio-visual experience.

Disney has a lot of older content of course, so not everything is available in 4K UHD at the moment. It's the same story on Netflix, which only offers a selection of its content (including all the Netflix originals) in the highest 4K resolution.

Some of the content you can already watch in 4K includes the frist Frozen movie, the original Lion King, the original Star Wars trilogy and all the Marvel movies currently screening, so that's a good selection to get you going. Hopefully older content is going to get upgraded in the future too.

Overall, the streaming quality of Disney+, and the number of audio and visual technologies it supports, is impressive – especially considering the price you pay in comparison with other similar services.

Disney Plus app and features

Thanks to the earlier launch in the US, we already know a lot about what to expect from the Disney Plus apps when they hit the UK: you'll be able to get at it on Android devices, Apple devices, Chromecasts, PS4s, Xbox Ones, Rokus, in your web browser and (most recently confirmed) Amazon Fire TV devices.

Like any good streaming service, Disney Plus can be accessed through a web browser too, and supports keyboard shortcuts – after you've signed up try Space to pause, M to mute, and the left and right arrow keys to rewind and fast forward, for example. There are going to be plenty of apps and devices available for watching Disney Plus.

As with Netflix, after you've signed up you can set up multiple user accounts on the Disney+ service, so everyone in the family can keep their own viewing history and recommendations separate – just select your avatar on the web or in the app to create a new profile.

As time goes on, the streaming service is making it to more and more places too, with Tesla boss Elon Musk confirming that Disney+ is eventually going to make it to the console inside his company's electric cars. We've also been promised that it'll appear on the Nintendo Switch, though that's still "coming soon".

As far as smart TVs go, check with your manufacturer: Samsung smart TVs running the Tizen OS (basically anything from 2016 and later) have a dedicated Disney+ app, so you can get up and running straight away, and other manufacturers offer similar apps. For other TVs without dedicated Disney Plus functionality, you could always use a Chromecast or a similar device.

When you get to the actual Disney Plus interface, it makes use of the familiar rows of shows and movies arranged in blocks, so they're easy to scroll through when you're looking for something to watch. Content is sorted into major hubs: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Keep your eyes peeled for Disney+ functionality arriving on new TVs and other devices, because several bits of hardware have gained an official app since the service first launched, and that looks likely to continue. It's likely that the official apps are going to get more functionality over time as well.

Disney Plus also offers support for multiple users on the same accounts, users such as kids and parents (this is actually something that Netflix does very well), and parental control features come built-in too. You're able to limit what the kids are able to watch, if you've got some of them with you at home.

Offline support is included, so content from Disney Plus can be saved to devices like smartphones and tablets, ready for watching without an internet connection. That should come in handy if you're travelling away from home and want to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe with you.

There have been a few hiccups along the way: Disney Plus suffered some downtime across the world at the start of 2020, though it only lasted a few hours. If something has gone wrong with the Disney servers, you'll probably see an "error 83" message on your device. On the whole though, it's a reliable and stable service.

If you are in the UK and absolutely have to have Disney Plus before it arrives on the 24th of March 2020, then it may be worth investing in one of the very best VPNs on the market today, though even then it's going to be tricky (and there's no guarantee that everything will work smoothly).