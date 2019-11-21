Disney Plus: 63% of people have signed up to Disney+, or will do, poll shows

A Disney Plus poll is currently showing that two-thirds of its voters have already signed up to the Netflix-rivaling streaming service, or intend to.
The poll, which is being run right now over at Syracuse.com, currently shows that 63.6% of viewers have already taken out a Disney+ subscription or currently plan to do so in the future.
The poll asks "Will you or have you signed up for Disney Plus?", and only 36.4% of voters believe they won't be signing up.
The result of the poll comes days after it was announced that more that 10 million people had signed up to the new streaming service within its first 24 hours, with Disney's vast library of movies and TV shows, as well as affordable price point, winning people over.
So far T3 has been very impressed with Disney Plus, despite a few technical issues and teething problems (we can't wait for The Simpsons letterbox fix in early 2020), and have high hopes for the service going forward. As a one-stop-shop for great content, with Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and Disney entertainment on tap, it Disney+ could soon be the first subscription many consider, as it has content for all the family.
Plus, as massive fans of the original Star Wars films, the fact that with Disney Plus you can watch them in 4K, HDR10 and with Dolby Atmos audio is just fantastic.
For a brace of great sign-up offers available right now, check out the deals below, with one delivering a great price on Disney+ alone, and the other delivering a great bundle deal with ESPN+ and Hulu.
