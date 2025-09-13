Tiger King director’s new Netflix movie looks like it’ll blow you away

What happens when you take a crazy real-world story and place it in the hands of creators that specialise in that world? A unmissable watch, of course!

That's what Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story looks set to be. This comes from Emmy-nominated director of Tiger King, Rebecca Chaiklin, and Emmy-winning producer of Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Chris Smith.

Yup, Netflix is in for a real treat here with a documentary that will no doubt become a viral mega hit. Keep in mind: this is a real event about an actual royal family member marrying an American spiritual guru.

Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story trailer

What's Rebel Royals about?

Rebel Royals tells the controversial true story of Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and her now-husband, American spiritual guru Durek Verrett.

On the one hand, you have a self-proclaimed shaman from the US marrying into European royalty; on the other hand, you get behind-the-scenes intimate footage of the couple in the lead-up to their marriage.

Expect plenty of captivating narrative that does not shy away from controversy. And with many documented struggles with the media and public scepticism, it'll be a great way to see into this couple's truly unique world.

How well-rated is Rebel Royals?

Since Rebel Royals does not land until later in the month, ratings are yet to be published. But what we do know is that its creators have a track record of success.

Tiger King, from the same director, got an impressive 84% Rotten Tomatoes rating initially, while the producer's previous work in Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened hit the 93% mark on Rotten Tomatoes.

While Rebel Royals doesn't land until 16 September, in the meantime, there are lots of great shows to watch on Netflix in September – from sci-fi, to documentaries, action movies and beyond.