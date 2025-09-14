Martin Scorsese’s new NFL documentary drops on Amazon Prime soon

NFL star Saquon Barkley had been filmed for more than a 5-year period, during which time this documentary took form. With the legendary Martin Scorsese attached as executive producer, the feature is set to land next month – and likely shake up the streaming world.

Ever savvy, Amazon Prime Video will exclusively release this new documentary to stream on 9 October. The eagle-eyed among you have probably noticed that, yes, that's the day the Eagles face off against Barkley's former team, the New York Giants.

Of the best streaming services, Prime and Netflix have been the two to go big on sports documentaries, with hits like Formula 1: Drive to Survive and All or Nothing. This NFL deep dive, however, looks set to take that to a new level.

Saquon trailer

Saquon - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What's Saquon about?

This feature-length documentary is executive produced by Scorsese, and tells the 5-year story of Saquon's journey from his time with the Giants to his championship season with the Eagles.

Thanks to the nature of this show, focusing on the athlete solely, it's allowed for a level of access rarely achieved by other forms of journalism. This follows the success of the Emmy-nominated documentary Kelce, which was also released on Prime Video.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon)

How well-rated is the Saquon?

Ratings are not yet out on Saquon, as its release date is still incoming. However, there has been some early buzz – Scorsese being attached will do that – and it looks like this could be a big hit.

The documentary is expected to balance emotional weight with lots of behind-the-scenes access. The fact there is also a moving narrative about triumph over adversity should help add to the popularity.

While Saquon doesn't land until 9 October on Amazon, in the meantime, there are lots of great shows to watch on Prime Video in September and beyond.