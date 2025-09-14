Martin Scorsese’s new NFL documentary drops on Amazon Prime soon
It's time to get to know Saquon Barkley a whole lot better
NFL star Saquon Barkley had been filmed for more than a 5-year period, during which time this documentary took form. With the legendary Martin Scorsese attached as executive producer, the feature is set to land next month – and likely shake up the streaming world.
Ever savvy, Amazon Prime Video will exclusively release this new documentary to stream on 9 October. The eagle-eyed among you have probably noticed that, yes, that's the day the Eagles face off against Barkley's former team, the New York Giants.
Of the best streaming services, Prime and Netflix have been the two to go big on sports documentaries, with hits like Formula 1: Drive to Survive and All or Nothing. This NFL deep dive, however, looks set to take that to a new level.
Saquon trailer
What's Saquon about?
This feature-length documentary is executive produced by Scorsese, and tells the 5-year story of Saquon's journey from his time with the Giants to his championship season with the Eagles.
Thanks to the nature of this show, focusing on the athlete solely, it's allowed for a level of access rarely achieved by other forms of journalism. This follows the success of the Emmy-nominated documentary Kelce, which was also released on Prime Video.
How well-rated is the Saquon?
Ratings are not yet out on Saquon, as its release date is still incoming. However, there has been some early buzz – Scorsese being attached will do that – and it looks like this could be a big hit.
The documentary is expected to balance emotional weight with lots of behind-the-scenes access. The fact there is also a moving narrative about triumph over adversity should help add to the popularity.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
While Saquon doesn't land until 9 October on Amazon, in the meantime, there are lots of great shows to watch on Prime Video in September and beyond.
Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.