John Candy was a comedy legend. He passed away well-loved – and continues to be spoken in high praise. Now there's a new documentary film, due to land on Prime Video, which captures his career in a heart-warming way that's not to be missed.

Amazon Prime, being among the best streaming services, nabbed this documentary – which is absolutely crammed full of A-list Hollywood comedy stars. They're all talking about their friend, John Candy, and how he made them smile. So expect laughs, expect tears, and expect to be taken on a trip down memory lane.

Interestingly, this is produced by fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds – yes, Deadpool himself – and directed by Colin Hanks – yup, that's Tom Hanks' son. And the big names keep on coming.

John Candy: I Like Me trailer

John Candy: I Like Me - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What's John Candy: I Like Me about?

John Candy: I Like Me is a documentary that attempts to capture what exactly was so special about the man. Loved by so many co-workers, it's clear from the trailer that this was a rare caring man in the fast-paced, often self-centred world of Hollywood.

As such a well-liked star at the heart of Hollywood, the trailer shows he had many friends – many of whom have come to speak about him in this documentary.

From Home Alone and Uncle Buck's Macaulay Culkin, to legends like Bill Murray, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Catherine O'Hara – this documentary is crammed full of success stories, all singing Candy's praise.

Of course, the point of his death – his relationship with excess, ultimately – is also touched upon. It wasn't all happy clappy times throughout.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How well-rated is the John Candy: I Like Me?

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon)

Already reviewed by several outlets – following its theatrical release at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on 4 September – the documentary has landed on Rotten Tomatoes. The 17 reviews average out at a high 88% score – a really good early sign.

It's been called a "big-hearted documentary" by The Hollywood Reporter, as one example. Although RogerEbert.com notes that it "lacks depth". But there is consistent praise about the rich archival footage providing an intimate look at Candy's full life.

John Candy: I Like Me doesn't land on Amazon Prime until October 10, but in the meantime, there are lots of great shows to watch on Prime in September.