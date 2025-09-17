John Candy documentary coming to Prime Video – 31 years after actor’s untimely death
This trailer genuinely brought tears to my eyes
John Candy was a comedy legend. He passed away well-loved – and continues to be spoken in high praise. Now there's a new documentary film, due to land on Prime Video, which captures his career in a heart-warming way that's not to be missed.
Amazon Prime, being among the best streaming services, nabbed this documentary – which is absolutely crammed full of A-list Hollywood comedy stars. They're all talking about their friend, John Candy, and how he made them smile. So expect laughs, expect tears, and expect to be taken on a trip down memory lane.
Interestingly, this is produced by fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds – yes, Deadpool himself – and directed by Colin Hanks – yup, that's Tom Hanks' son. And the big names keep on coming.
John Candy: I Like Me trailer
What's John Candy: I Like Me about?
John Candy: I Like Me is a documentary that attempts to capture what exactly was so special about the man. Loved by so many co-workers, it's clear from the trailer that this was a rare caring man in the fast-paced, often self-centred world of Hollywood.
As such a well-liked star at the heart of Hollywood, the trailer shows he had many friends – many of whom have come to speak about him in this documentary.
From Home Alone and Uncle Buck's Macaulay Culkin, to legends like Bill Murray, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Catherine O'Hara – this documentary is crammed full of success stories, all singing Candy's praise.
Of course, the point of his death – his relationship with excess, ultimately – is also touched upon. It wasn't all happy clappy times throughout.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
How well-rated is the John Candy: I Like Me?
Already reviewed by several outlets – following its theatrical release at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on 4 September – the documentary has landed on Rotten Tomatoes. The 17 reviews average out at a high 88% score – a really good early sign.
It's been called a "big-hearted documentary" by The Hollywood Reporter, as one example. Although RogerEbert.com notes that it "lacks depth". But there is consistent praise about the rich archival footage providing an intimate look at Candy's full life.
John Candy: I Like Me doesn't land on Amazon Prime until October 10, but in the meantime, there are lots of great shows to watch on Prime in September.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.