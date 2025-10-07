3 best Lego advent calendar 2025 deals for Prime Day – Star Wars, Friends and more

As a Lego fan and collector, one of the things I instantly hunt down each big sales period is the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar – especially if the event is in the latter months.

That's the case again this year, with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days currently live until the end of play 8 October. And sure as eggs is eggs (nog), the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025 has a great discount.

But I haven't stopped there this time, there are several other great building brick calendars on offer – with up to 20% off. So here are my three favourites that are available at bargain prices right now.

Save 20% HOGOKIDS Gingerbread House Advent Calendar 2025: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon While not strictly Lego, this building brick set contains parts to make your own gingerbread house. Each day gives you the next part of the build. There are also lights included to make it really shine.

Other great Lego deals

These are just a trio of the great building brick deals available for Prime Big Deal Days. There are plenty of other offers across Amazon, including the perennial favourite – the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon.

That has a mighty 20% off right now, making it almost £200 cheaper.

There deals across different Lego categories too, including Mario, Minecraft and Formula One. While Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter sets also get big deals.

You can check out a mighty selection of them on a dedicated Prime Big Deals section of the website. And we'll also be covering several with recommendations right here on T3 too.

Just remember that you will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to get the best prices, but there's a 30-day free trial period if you don't already subscribe. It's certainly worth it if you've spotted something in the sales you have your eye on.

After all, you can always cancel once the event is over and it won't cost you a penny more.