H.Samuel discount codes for August 2022

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with H.Samuel, subscribe to their emails. By signing up to the H.Samuel newsletter, subscribers get all the latest news, inspiration, collection releases and promotions sent straight to their inbox. New signups will also get 10% off their next purchase. For more news and content, follow H.Samuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

H.Samuel offers a student discount in partnership with Student Beans. When students sign up and verify their student status, they get 15% off their orders at H.Samuel.

On the H.Samuel website, customers can leave feedback about their shopping experience for a chance to win £100 worth of H.Samuel vouchers. They can do so by filling out a survey via the feedback pop-up that will appear on their screen.

H.Samuel has a price match promise, where if you find something at H.Samuel that’s advertised for a cheaper price elsewhere, H.Samuel will match the price. The jewellery or watch must be completely identical, in stock and you must provide proof of price difference.

H.Samuel runs sales throughout the years, especially during the big sales seasons like Black Friday, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and ‘Summer Savings’. These sales offer huge savings including up to half price on select styles or percentage discounts on specific brands. There’s also a clearance section where you can find the lowest possible prices on watches and jewellery.

FAQs

Does H.Samuel offer free delivery? H.Samuel offers free standard delivery and free Click+Collect on all orders. Express delivery is free on orders over £40, but if your order is under £40, you’ll have to pay for delivery which is calculated at the checkout.

What’s the H.Samuel returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it for a full refund within 30 days of receipt. You can return your order to a H.Samuel store or via post. The items will need to be returned in its original condition and packaging and with proof of purchase. If you’re returning your order by post, you’ll need to complete a return form which you can find through the Royal Mail website.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, you will receive an email confirmation with tracking information inside. Alternatively, you can log into your H.Samuel account to see your full order history and details, or you can click ‘Track My Order’ on the website and enter your order number and contact details to locate your items.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Solo, Clearpay and One4all.

Does H.Samuel offer any repair services? H.Samuel offers watch cleaning, repairs and adjustments. These are all available in-store but you’ll need to book an appointment.

Is there a H.Samuel store near me? There are over 300 H.Samuel stores in the UK and Ireland. Click ‘Find a Store’ on the website and enter your postcode to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the H.Samuel customer service team? To contact H.Samuel, call 0800 4581065 or start a live chat on the website.

How to use H.Samuel discount codes

1. Find the H.Samuel discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 H.Samuel discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your subtotal, you’ll see a dropdown that says ‘Add a promo code’. Click this, enter your code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be applied to your total.

The H.Samuel Gemstone Guide

(Image credit: H.Samuel)

As one of the most popular UK jewellery and watch retailers, H.Samuel is your go-to destination for people looking for a new addition to their jewellery collection or for a gift for a loved one. The H.Samuel stores and website have a wide range of jewellery to choose from, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, cufflinks and watches for both men and women. Arguably the most popular type of jewellery you can find on the market today is gemstone jewellery, and if you’re new to the world of gemstones, fear not as H.Samuel has you covered with its Gemstone Guide.

The H.Samuel Gemstone Guide does exactly what it says on the tin: it takes you through all the different gemstones it has available and explains their origins, meanings and the type of jewellery they offer that feature these gemstones. For example, if you’re a fan of blue gemstones, select ‘Gemstone Picks - Brilliant Blues’. Here, you’re shown everything there is to know about popular blue gemstones, like aquamarine, lapis lazuli, sapphire, topaz and turquoise. Other selections you can find are ‘Radiant Reds’ which feature ruby, garnet and fire opal gemstones and ‘Gorgeous Greens’ which include emerald, peridot, green tourmaline, alexandrite, jade, labradorite and amazonite.

H.Samuel also has a Diamond Guide that can help you find the perfect diamond for any occasion. It takes you through the origins and creation of diamonds, how to determine the value of a diamond and their favourite diamond jewellery, including engagement and wedding rings. No matter your gemstone preference, there’s something for everyone at H.Samuel.

What in-store & virtual services does H.Samuel offer?

(Image credit: H.Samuel)

With over 170 years of experience in the jewellery industry, H.Samuel knows what they’re talking about when it comes to quality and luxurious jewellery and watches, and can help you find the best pieces for your needs, style and budget. Whether you’re shopping online or headed into one of the 300 physical locations H.Samuel has in the UK and Ireland, book an appointment to find the next addition to your jewellery box.

If you’d prefer to talk to a person face-to-face, head into your local H.Samuel store. If you simply pop-in for a visit, a H.Samuel expert will be happy to help you find what you want but if you have a specific piece in mind, it’s best to book an in-store appointment. Whatever you want to talk about in this appointment is up to you, but you can find specific bookings available at H.Samuel, including expert advice and shopping assistance for engagement rings, wedding rings, ring resizing, watch repairs and other jewellery consultations. Shoppers can also book an ear piercing consultation where you can book an appointment to get your ears pierced.

If you like to shop from the comfort of your own home, you can talk to an expert over the phone or via live chat. If you’ve found a ring that you want to try on but don’t want to leave the house, use the H.Samuel Virtual Try-On service. This service is available on your phone and all you have to do is choose the ring you like, take a picture of your hand and H.Samuel will make the ring appear on your finger so you can see what it looks like.