Ernest Jones discount codes for August 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Ernest Jones, subscribe to their emails. By signing up to the Ernest Jones newsletter, subscribers get all the latest news, inspiration and offers straight to their inbox, plus 10% off your next purchase. For more news and content, follow the Ernest Jones Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest pages.

For students, Ernest Jones offers a student discount in partnership with Student Beans. When you sign up and verify your student status with Student Beans, you’ll get 15% off all orders at Ernest Jones.

Ernest Jones runs sales events throughout the year, including during big sales seasons like Black Friday, Boxing Day and Valentine’s Day. The sales section at Ernest Jones is categorised by him, her, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings, diamonds and watches. Customers can also shop by price like Sale Jewellery under £149, Sale Jewellery £150 - 500, Sale Jewellery £500 - £1000 and Sale Jewellery over £1000. Depending on what jewellery or watch you’re shopping for, you can also find individual deals like up to half price on select styles.

If you’re looking for a gift for someone but aren’t sure what they want, you can buy Ernest Jones gift cards. Choose between a physical or eGift card and you can put up to £1000 on a single card. Cards expire in 24 months of purchase.

FAQs

Does Ernest Jones offer free delivery? Ernest Jones offers free standard delivery on all orders. Click+Collect is also free for customers to pick up their orders in store. Express delivery is also available and free over £499. If your order is under £499, express delivery is £5.

What’s the Ernest Jones returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your Ernest Jones order, you can return it for a full refund within 30 days. You can return your order by post or in store. To start a refund, you’ll need to fill out a return form and send your items back in their original packaging.

Can I cancel my order? If you want to cancel your order, you can cancel it before it’s been dispatched by contacting Ernest Jones customer service.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking links inside. Alternatively, click ‘Track an order’ on the website and enter your order number and contact details to check your order status.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, American Express, Solo, PayPal, Clearpay and One4all.

Does Ernest Jones have a price promise? Ernest Jones offers a price match promise where if you find a piece of jewellery watch from Ernest Jones that’s cheaper at a different retailer, Ernest Jones will match the price.

Does Ernest Jones offer repairs? Ernest Jones offers watch servicing and repairs by their experts, including watch servicing and maintenance, water resistant testing, alterations and battery replacement. Ernest Jones also offers watch adjustments for free. For jewellery, Ernest Jones offers diamond and gemstone replacement and resetting, re-threading of beaded necklaces and pearls, and catches, shanks, settings and clasps repairs and replacements.

Is there an Ernest Jones store near me? There are 180 Ernest Jones stores around the UK. Go to the ‘Store Locator’ section of the website to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Ernest Jones customer service team? To contact Ernest Jones customer service, call 0800 4581066 or start a live chat on the website.

How to use Ernest Jones discount codes

1. Find the Ernest Jones discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Ernest Jones discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your subtotal, you’ll see a dropdown that says ‘Add a Promo Code’. Click this, enter your code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If your discount code is eligible for your order, the page will refresh and the discount will be applied to your total.

How to find the perfect jewellery at Ernest Jones

(Image credit: Ernest Jones)

Ernest Jones is best known for its stunning collections of watches and jewellery. Whether you’re shopping for a ring for your other half or finding a necklace for yourself, Ernest Jones has a wide selection of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, cufflinks, watches and jewellery sets, perfect for any occasion. If you’re new to the world of jewellery and feel you could do with some advice, Ernest Jones can take you through the whole process of buying your next piece of jewellery or timepiece.

If you’re based in the UK and are close to an Ernest Jones store, you can head into your local shop and speak to one of their experts. For a dedicated session to your needs and budget, you can book an in-store or virtual appointment. These consultations will go into detail about what you’re looking for, the best colours, materials and brands that are suited to your needs and will help you find the perfect choice for your budget. For more specific appointments at Ernest Jones, you can book appointments catered to engagement rings, wedding rings, watch servicing, watch repairs, watch resizing and ring resizing.

If you’d prefer to shop from the comfort of your own, you can use the Ernest Jones Visual Search Tool. All you have to do is take a picture of your collection of jewellery or a specific piece, and upload it to the Visual Search Tool. The tool will look through the jewellery’s features and search the site to find similar pieces so you can find the perfect accompaniment to your favourite jewellery.

Diamonds from Ernest Jones

(Image credit: Ernest Jones)

As the UK’s leading specialist in diamonds and as part of the Signet Jewelers Group, Ernest Jones is your go-to destination for diamond jewellery. Diamonds are the most popular gemstones on the market, due to their stunning sparkle and hardness level. Rated as 10 on the Mohs scale, diamonds can withstand manipulation and levels of force, making them the perfect gemstone to use in jewellery, and specifically engagement rings. If you’re new to diamonds or want to find the perfect diamond ring for your partner, you should visit Ernest Jones… and here’s why.

Ernest Jones has over 60 years of experience in diamond jewellery and is passionate about sourcing exceptional diamonds that are conflict-free and certified. Every certified diamond from Ernest Jones comes with a Jewellery Identification Report from the International Gemological Institute, so you can trust that your diamonds are coming from a reputable and reliable source. Ernest Jones also collaborated with industry partners in the supply chain to adhere to sourcing standards to ensure the diamonds they use meet all legal requirements and are free from human rights abuses and conflict.

When you shop for diamonds at Ernest Jones, you can find beautiful and luxurious diamond jewellery of all different carats, size and colour. If you want more guidance, you can head into an Ernest Jones store to speak to an expert or book an appointment, or you can use the Diamonds Buying Guide on the Ernest Jones website. Find the perfect diamond at Ernest Jones.