We-Vibe Chorus review: this intelligent couples' sex toy lacks connection

The We-Vibe Chorus is an intelligent couples' toy that the brand claims is 'the only remote-controlled couple toy that truly understands you'. And with some unique features, such as its movement-responsive feature Touch-sense, hopes are high for what promises to be a progression in sex toy tech.

The Chorus can be used solo, by those with a vulva, or by heterosexual couples as part of penis in vagina (PIV) sex. But can it really perform the trick of being both one of the best vibrators as well as one of the best sex toys for men?

The increase in popularity of app-controlled toys gathered pace during lockdown when enforced separation between couples triggered a boom in sales. Features including control over intensity settings and modes offered long-distance couples the chance to enjoy the thrill of sexual connectivity despite being in a different city, country or even continent (as long as you had a smartphone and WiFi).

We-Vibe was launched in 2003 by Bruce and Melody Murison. Its products are aimed at the higher end of the sex toy market and although the company makes everything from prostate massagers to wands, it's best known for its C-shaped couples' sex toys, such as the Chorus, which tops a range that also includes bestsellers Unite, Sync and Match.

So does the Chorus really deliver? I put one to the test to find out. Read on for my We-Vibe Chorus review.

We-Vibe Chorus review: design and features

The Chorus is a dual-purpose vibrator with a hooked, C-shaped design that sees the larger arm sitting over the clitoris, while the slimmer, flat arm sits inside the vagina to stimulate the G-spot. Its build is compact and it's also bendable and can be manipulated to suit the wearer. It's a cute-looking device that's crafted from super-soft body safe silicone, which feels very comfortable, and it comes with an adorably neat charging and storage solution.

(Image credit: Katie Nicholls)

The toy can be operated either via the app, We-Connect, or with its accompanying remote control. There are 10 settings, which range from ‘low' – barely a whisper – to ‘surf' and each setting can be increased in intensity via ‘up' and ‘down' buttons on the remote or via We-Connect. In addition, there is a choice of three Touch-sensitive modes that are triggered via a receptor positioned below the We-Vibe logo on the toy, responding as your partner pushes against it; notably this feature can only be operated via the app.

As well as buttons to control modes, intensity and on/off, the remote control also features a unique squeeze function. Clutch it tightly and vibrations intense, loosen your grip for less.

(Image credit: Katie Nicholls)

We-Vibe Chorus review: does it work?

The We-Vibe has a good range of settings that feature plenty of variation, albeit not the strongest vibrations. The fact that the toy is malleable is a forward-thinking, much appreciated feature from the Canadians, while the squeezable remote is an absolute boon during high-intensity moments. The clitoral arm is well-designed, so for those who like external stimulation during penetration this will be a selling point.

Unfortunately, the Chorus has a flaw that coloured my experience of it as an app-controlled sex toy. Initial connection was troublesome. Bluetooth, toy and phone were turned on and off repeatedly before a connection was made. Then connection was lost. Connection was re-established. Connection was lost, and so on... Forums tell me this is not unusual.

(Image credit: We-Vibe)

According to the We-Vibe troubleshooting guidance, Bluetooth doesn't like the fact that human beings contain a lot of water and so operating We-Connect when the toy is inserted is glitchy. In my experience it was glitchy wherever it was positioned. Its unique feature, Touch-sense can only be operated via the app, so if you're not connected then it can't be accessed.

As a couples' toy, the Chorus is designed to be used during heterosexual intercourse for mutual pleasure – so the smaller arm that tucks in the vagina to keep the toy in place is also designed to stimulate the penis during PIV sex. I would suggest that it has been designed to focus predominantly on the clitoral-owner's pleasure. There is less benefit for the penis-owning participant who reported experiencing pleasant but mild vibrations. It's worth noting here that in terms of fit and comfort this is a toy that should not be used without a bottle of lube close by.

We-Vibe Chorus review: verdict

There is a lot of scope for app-controlled sex toys and there is already a good choice out there, including app-controlled love eggs, clitoral stimulators, rabbits and prostate massagers and it will be exciting to see which direction We-Vibe and other sex-toy producers move into next.

The Chorus is a well-designed toy for couples' play if you're in the same room, as well as solo masturbation. It's comfortable to use and it has a wide range of settings as well as some unique features, such as the squeezable remote. However, if an app-controlled sex toy can't keep a good Bluetooth connection, then its modus operandi has been weakened and it falls somewhat short of its ambition. This is a top-end toy, and at that price you should expect a good connection.