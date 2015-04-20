This washing machine is too cool for electricity

Sometimes the greatest gadgets are ones that use no electricity at all. Take Drumi - this bit of kit looks like it is straight from the set of Star Wars but it is actually a new laundry system that doesn't need electricity to work.

Instead, all you need is 10 litres of water, some detergent and the ability to pump a pedal for five minutes.

Granted, it's never going to replace the washing machine in your home but Drumi - which ways just 6KG and is 22 inches high - could be the ideal thing for those who go on long-ass camping trips and want to stop smelling like a sewer.

Yirego, the maker of Drumi, says its device will be out in the Summer - costing around $129 (£90).

Via Digital Trends