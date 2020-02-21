The North Face goes fashion-forward with new SS20 Black Series

Just in time for Paris Fashion Week, outdoor clothing company The North Face has reintroduced its fashion-forward Black Series for spring/summer 2020.

With a stronger focus on aesthetics than is normal for The North Face, the new Black Series represents the company’s first step in a shift towards design-driven fashion. Pieces from the SS20 Black Series collection feature Futurelight, a new breathable, waterproof material.

The collection takes The North Face’s proven track record for producing clothing made to tackle any mountain, then pairs technologically advanced materials with modern, minimalist and fashion-forward designs which the company says are a “modern aesthetic for the city explorer.”

Covering all bases, the Black Series collection draws inspiration from the signature Geodesic Dome and the Mountain Light jacket. Designed with what The North Face describes as “a renewed focus on the feminine point of view,” the collection features “women’s-specific styles and ultra-feminine silhouettes as well as gender-neutral and men’s pieces.”

(Image credit: The North Face)

Tim Hamilton, head of global creative at The North Face, said: “With Black Series, we have created the next step in the evolution of The North face as a brand that dares to disrupt and push the boundaries of innovation to deliver timeless designs that are built to last a lifetime...we took inspiration from The North Face Archival Library, selecting styles that were born in the mountain, distilling them to their purest form, and rebuilding them into timeless re-imaginations.”

The collection will range in price from £50 to £1,220, and will be available initially to The North Face VIPeak Rewards members starting from 25 February on The North Face website, a day after it debuts at Paris Fashion Week.

The collection will then head to select The North face stores, where it is available to the general public from 26 February.

