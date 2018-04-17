Supreme and Lacoste join forces for a velour-heavy spring collection

Following on from a successful collaboration last year, Supreme and Lacoste have teamed up once again for a Spring 2018 collection.

The pieces have a clear influence from both brands, featuring classic Lacoste silhouettes and innovate materials.

Of course, all pieces will feature the French brand's iconic crocodile logo alongside Supreme branding.

The range consists of classic Lacoste pieces, including polo shirts, sweatshirts, and shorts, as well as more standout pieces, such as 3M Reflective track pants and velour bucket hats.

T3's favourite piece in the collection is this classic varsity jacket:

There are also co-branded accessories, including a leather waste bag, and a shoulder bag.

Every item comes in a range of colours, from black to spring-ready pastels.

The capsule collection will be available from Supreme's website and in-store on the 19th April.

Check out the full collection below: