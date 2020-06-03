The best Simba mattress discounts, codes and deals for June 2020: Save 25% on mattresses!

Buying a mattress is an expensive business. Thankfully, there are discount codes and offers available if you know where to look. And to that end, we've rounded up the best Simba mattress deals to help make sure you're not overspending on this award-winning mattress. In this article you'll find the cheapest Simba mattress prices wherever you are – so you can sleep soundly knowing you haven't overpaid.

Right now you can get 25% off mattresses at Simba right now, so long as you're a new customer. You don't need a Simba discount code to take advantage of this offer – it's automatically applied at the checkout.

A Simba Hybrid standard UK double would usually cost you £749, but with this deal it's down to just £561.75. Great value for one of the very best mattress brands in the UK right now.

Nervous about buying a mattress online? You don't need to be – all Simba mattresses come with a 100-night trial. That means you can properly test them from the comfort of your own home. If for any reason you don't absolutely love your mattress in that time, Simba will pick it up and give you a full refund. Easy.

Simba mattress deal | Get 25% off at Simba.com

This cheap Simba mattress deal knocks 25% off for new customers. You don't need a discount code for this offer – it's automatically applied at the checkout. Choose between Simba's three Hybrid options: the Essential, Original or the Pro.

Not sure which Simba mattress you should buy? There are three types to choose between. They're all medium-firm, and combine the cooling and comfort of Simba’s patented pocket springs with the zoned support of precision engineered foam for a better night’s sleep. The only difference is the mattresses become more luxurious, and expensive, as you move up the range.

Cheapest: Simba Hybrid Essential - 20cm deep, 4 layers, up to 1,500 pocket springs

- 20cm deep, 4 layers, up to 1,500 pocket springs Best-selling: Simba Hybrid Origina l - 25cm deep, 5 layers, up to 2,500 pocket springs

l - 25cm deep, 5 layers, up to 2,500 pocket springs Highest quality: Simba Hybrid Pro - 28cm deep, 7 layers, up to 5,000 pocket springs

No matter which mattress you want, you'll find more of today's best Simba mattress deals from the world’s most reputable retailers below...

More Simba mattress discounts, codes and deals

1. Simba Hybrid Essential mattress deals The cheapest Simba mattress you can buy Specifications Sizes: 4: Single - king Depth: 20cm Turn: No Filling: springs, memory foam Comfort: all Trial: 100 nights Guarantee: 10 years RRP: Single: £399, Small double: £469, Double: £499, King: £599 Reasons to buy + Up to 1,500 pocket springs + Most affordable of range

2. The best Simba Hybrid Original mattress deals Our favourite Simba mattress - and there's up to 35% with a Simba bundle deal Specifications Sizes: Small single - emperor Depth: 25cm Turn: No Filling: springs, memory foam Comfort: all Trial: 100 nights Guarantee: 10 years RRP: Single: £549, Double: £749, King: £849, Super king: £949 Reasons to buy + Extremely comfortable + Suits all body sizes and sleeping positions + Best balance of price and comfort

3. The best Simba Hybrid Pro mattress deals For ultimate luxury, choose the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress - and get up to 35% off with a Simba bundle deal Specifications Sizes: 4: Single - super king Depth: 28cm Turn: No Filling: springs, memory foam Comfort: all Trial: 100 nights Guarantee: 10 years RRP: Single: £849, Double: £1,049, King: £1,199, Super king: £1,299 Reasons to buy + Up to 5,000 pocket springs + Seven luxury layers + Premium

How good are Simba mattresses? What's the deal?

Simba Hybrid mattresses combine springs and memory foam to award-winning effect. Designed to support all body types and sleeping positions, a layer of patented conical pocket springs pivot in their pockets to adapt to your body shape while you sleep, giving you full body support. Meanwhile, SIMBA’s precision-engineered foam moulds to you as the warmth from your body softens it; a “Simbatex” cooling layer regulates your temperature; and a removable, machine-washable, hypoallergenic ‘breathe in, breathe out’ cover keeps allergies at bay. All this sits on top of a foam foundation that provides seven zones of support.

All three mattresses are bed-in-a-box mattresses, which means you buy them online and they’re delivered to your door in a conveniently sized box. Simba describes the range as the most advanced in the world, and the team are so confident you’ll love them, they offer a 100-day no-quibble trial: if you don’t love the mattress, just return it within that period for a refund.

We feel that if you're looking for a hybrid mattress, the Simba Hybrid Original, in particular, is one of the best you can buy. (You can read our Simba Hybrid Original mattress review elsewhere on the site.) And other people agree: Simba scores an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars over almost 10,000 reviews (September 2019) on consumer review website TrustPilot – that's excellent. On the Simba site itself, meanwhile, it has 4.7 out of 5 stars across 34,000 reviews. That's impressive.

Simba Black Friday mattress deals 2020: what we expect to see

If the Simba Black Friday mattress deals in 2020 are as good as they were in 2019, we expect to see some huge price cuts when Black Friday 2020 rolls around again on 27 November. It's true: the most recent Simba Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals were superb, with up to 40% off bundles in November and early December.

There were three options to choose from: the top-tier Ultimate Simba Hybrid Bundle, which added two Simba Hybrid pillows and the excellent temperature-regulating Simba Hybrid duvet to your mattress order, before cutting the price by 40% and giving you a free deluxe mattress protector. Meanwhile, the middle-tier Simba Black Friday bundle deal added two Simba pillows to your mattress order, before knocking 35% off the price.

However, our favourite Black Friday and Cyber Monday Simba deal was the Hybrid Basics bundle. You didn't have to buy more to save more: Simba simply added a free mattress protector to your mattress order (worth up to £75), before slashing the price by 31%.

That's fantastic value, particularly given that back in 2017 the best Simba Black Friday deal cut just 20% off the price of the mattress.

When else can I grab a Simba mattress deal?

Good question. We tend to see decent discounts in the run up to Christmas and we expect to see some very good Simba mattress deals in the January sales in early 2020 too.

There were also some good price cuts in March, which is when retailers often look to clear older stock, and on Amazon Prime Day in July. For Prime Day in 2019, for example, the Simba Hybrid mattress received an impressive 35% discount for 24 hours. And we saw some additional discounts during the summer sales too. In short: there's usually a saving to be made somewhere...

What about Simba bundle deals – are they good value?

Yes, very. Generally, the best way to add value to your mattress purchase is with a Simba mattress bundle deal. These tend to add more products to your order – like Simba's temperature-regulating pillows, duvets or mattress protector – but give you a much bigger discount. Simba runs bundle deals regularly throughout the year, so keep an eye on this page: you'll see them here first.

The best Simba mattress deal we've ever seen comes via a Simba bundle called 'The Hybrid Essentials'. Unlike most bundle deals – where you have to spend more to save more – this offer results in you spending less and still coming away with more than just a mattress.

All you have to do is buy is a Simba mattress through The Hybrid Essentials option on Simba's bundles page (which isn't always switched on). Simba will then add a free deluxe mattress protector worth up to £75 to your order, before cutting 26 per cent from the total price. If you remove the cost of the mattress protector from the equation, that works out as up to a sweet 20 discount on the mattress alone – and of course you get the mattress protector thrown in too. Bargain.

The specific offers change regularly, but here are more of the best Simba mattress discount codes and bundle offers right now…

Previous Simba mattress discount codes and deals

The Simba Hybrid Bundle: save up to £445 + get a FREE Simba mattress protector | at Simba

Get up to 33% off - For the biggest Simba mattress discount, choose the Simba Hybrid Bundle deal. By adding two height adjustable Hybrid Pillows (just one with a single mattress) and the excellent Hybrid Duvet to your Simba mattress purchase, you’ll get a free deluxe Mattress Protector and up to 33% off. Deal ends: unknown View Deal

The Simba Hybrid Pillow Bundle: save up to £334.75 + get a FREE Simba mattress protector | at Simba

Get up to 30% off - Add two excellent height-adjustable Hybrid pillows (or one with a single mattress) to your Simba mattress purchase, and you can save up to £334.75 and you’ll get a free deluxe mattress protector to prolong the life of your Simba mattress. Bargain. Deal ends: unknown View Deal

The Simba Hybrid Essentials Bundle: save up to £244.80 + get a FREE Simba mattress protector | at Simba

Get up to 26% off - This isn’t just the cheapest way to buy a Simba mattress right now: it’s also the best value Simba mattress deal by a mile. Choose this bundle, and you can get up to £244.80 off your Simba mattress - AND a free deluxe mattress protector. A single mattress starts as low as £359.20 (was £134). Absolute bargain. Deal ends: unknown

Oh, and Simba also does bedding, and kids' beds…

As you'll have gathered, Simba makes splendid duvets, pillows, sheets and mattress protectors, too. The duvets use a blend of duck down and feathers, with a coating of Outlast. This 'phase change' material actively responds to the surrounding temperature, absorbing heat when you're too warm and releasing heat when it's frosty. It's officially Space Certified Technology. Sizes range from single to super king.

The plump and tempting Simba pillow is also topped with cooling/warming miracle fabric Outlast. You can even add more of Simba's nano-tube filling if you want a plumper pillow, or remove it if you want it narrower.

Simba makes soft, crisp, aloe vera-infused (!) fitted sheets and waterproof, breathable mattress protectors, as well as their child-size bedding.

More of today's best Simba mattress deals and sales

