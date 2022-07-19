Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 suddenly sounds very exciting

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Here at T3 we're currently at maximum excitement for Samsung's incoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, which look right now to be sure fire new entrants into our best foldable phones buying guide.

But, before these two new folding Galaxy phones even launch, we've just had our first information reported about next year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 handset.

And, excitedly for fans of the best Android phones, it's good news!

That's because, as reported by South Korean publication The Elec (opens in new tab), which has a strong track record reporting on future technologies from South Korean companies, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is going to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 next-generation flagship processor.

The Elec states that:

"The mobile AP (application processor), the core chip of the smartphone, will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (codename SM8550) for both Z Fold 5 and Z Flip. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a next-generation chip that Qualcomm is expected to unveil at the end of the year, and is based on TSMC's 4nm process. Samsung Electronics has fully utilized Qualcomm's mobile AP for its foldable phone series, and it is expected to continue this trend next year."

This is exciting news, too, as according to leaked benchmarks the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 application processor that is set to be featured in this year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable is very fast and efficient, so a second generation of this chipset built on a 4nm manufacturing process should lead to even more impressive results.

Elsewhere the report also mentions that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will also come packing Samsung's ISOCELL GN3 sensor for its primary rear camera. This is a 50-megapixel sensor with pixel size of 1.0 μm, so it looks like the Fold 5 is going to deliver for photography enthusiasts as well.

Here's hoping, then, that this report's information proves accurate. Naturally, T3 will be following up on all new Galaxy Z Fold 5 news as it breaks.