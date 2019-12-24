Adidas x Star Wars Ultraboost running shoes have a dark side

While the reception to Rise of Skywalker might not be 5 stars all round, the new Adidas Star Wars range of running shoes should find plenty of fanboys and girls – but mainly boys, let's face it.

A few of the best Adidas running shoes you can get have now become R2D-shoes! They have undergone a transformation every bit as dramatic as Anakin Skywalker when he became Darth Vader, but with considerably less grotesque results, and no attempted genocide.

So, in other words, the Alphaedge 4D and Adidas Ultraboost 19 now sport Adidas x Star Wars colourways and prints. And slightly to our surprise, they didn’t sell out in 5 minutes. Every size and colour is still on sale.

There are also Adidas Original trainers, Adidas hoodies and Adidas bags in the Star Wars Collections. Even better, some items are already discounted, like the D Rose 10 Star Wars basketball shoes and the Harden Star Wars Aurebesh Hoodie, head over to Adidas and check them out yourself.

T3's top picks from the Adidas Star Wars Collection

Adidas Alphaedge 4D running shoes – Star Wars

Now you will see the power of the dark side. The Adidas AlphaEdge 4D cross training running shoes are paying homage to the famed franchise with Death Star detailing and iconic quotes displayed on the heel tab.

The Adidas AlphaEdge 4D is a versatile model featuring a 3D-printed lattice midsole which delivers support and cushioning right where you need it – under your feet. The web-like construction effectively responds to different foot pronation and supports your feet just right.

The Primeknit fabric on the top follows the shape of the upper part of your feet and feels pretty much like wearing knitted socks; it has a bit of a give without losing support, eliminating the need for having to break in the shoes.

Adidas Ultraboost 19 Star Wars shoes

We really liked the Adidas Ultraboost 19 running shoes when they came out earlier this year; they are bridging the gap between performance running shoes and fashion footwear efficiently.

As we said earlier: "There are more versatile shoes that will work better for fast running alongside easy runs, and some of them look as good as the UltraBOOST as well – the Nike Epic React or Adidas’s own SolarBOOST, for instance – but the UltraBOOST 19 still has its place as a great running shoe that doesn’t lack in style."

Adidas Ultraboost S&L DNA Star Wars

We like the S&L because it mixes retro looks with great cushioning for a good ride every day. And indeed, the Adidas S&L DNA was "designed for everyday running, these shoes have a soft textile upper with leather overlays. Responsive cushioning works with a flexible outsole to return energy to your stride." – to quote the Adidas website.

The Adidas S&L DNA was given the Death Star look: it blends orange, light and dark grey tones which really emphasises the throwback aesthetic of these shoes.

