Nike Sale: Get 22% off ALL sneakers and clothing at Nike – today only!

Nike makes some of the most coveted and sort-after sneakers around, as well as a whole bunch of performance-related fitness gear, so Nike doesn't usually discount its wares – it doesn't need to.

But starting today, the sportswear brand is running a Singles Day promotion, where you can save 22-percent on all full-price products on Nike.com.

All you have to do is enter the code 'GAMETIME22' during checkout.

The Singles Day promotion starts today (11th November) and will run until midnight tonight!

As we mentioned before, Nike is offering a hefty 22-percent discount on all full-price products, so it's not to be missed.

Products include sportswear, performance training, trainers, Dri-FIT, football boots, jackets, hoodies, gilets, shirts, shorts, baseball caps, running shoes, sneakers, fleeces, trousers, vests, tights, tops and pants, among others.

Products are split between male and female, and there is also a wide selection of children's apparel and footwear, too.

• Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail review: Nike's best value-for-money trail running shoes

So, if you're currently looking to augment your wardrobe for the summer or winter season then now could be a great time to add a few choice, discounted cuts.

The promotion doesn't include already discounted products, Nike gift cards, Apple products, Nikelab or Nike By You styles, and the code can't be combined with other promo codes.

Head over to Nike's website to check out everything on offer, and don't forget to add the code 'GAMETIME22' during checkout:

Liked this?