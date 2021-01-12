New Bowflex treadmill races Peloton Tread in the smart workout steeplechase

This year's CES 2021 might not be as exciting as before – by now, everyone is probably bored with 'virtual launches' – but thankfully, exciting announcements in the fitness tech are happening nevertheless. Bowflex, a brand mostly famous for its adjustable Bowflex Selecttech 1090i dumbbell and Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell, has just announced not one but two new cardio machines: the Peloton Tread-rival Bowflex Treadmill 22 and the latest iteration of the Max Trainer series, the Bowflex Max Trainer M9.

We don't know much about the Max Trainer M9 yet but what we know about the Bowflex Treadmill 22 is plenty enough to get us hyped for both of these home cardio machines. The Bowflex Treadmill 22 comes fully equipped with a 22" HD touchscreen, extra wide running belt, SoftDrop folding system and the Bowflex JRNY app, preinstalled on the treadmill.

The Bowflex Treadmill 22 is clearly aimed at people who would otherwise choose the Peloton Tread smart treadmill, the lesser-known sibling of the Peloton Bike. Peloton is well-established in the studio-style home workout space and the Tread offers 23.8” HD touchscreen, 0 to 12.5% incline capability and sleek design. Not to mention the thousands of live and on-demand workouts available through the Peloton App.

Bowflex Treadmill 22: price and availability

The Bowflex Treadmill 22 launches at Bowflex early January for a recommended retail price of $2,699.

The Bowflex Max Trainer M9 will be released in the first quarter of 2021, recommended retail price TBC.

A subscription to Bowflex JRNY costs $19.99 paid monthly or $149 annually (a saving of $90.88, approx. $12.41 a month).

There is no information about worldwide release of either of the machines yet.

(Image credit: Bowflex)

Bowflex Treadmill 22: main features

We must admit: the Bowflex Treadmill 22 looks huge. It has a 22” x 60” running belt, extended handlebar grip for incline training – the treadmill is capable of producing -5 to +20% incline – and ComfortTech deck cushioning for joint protection and noise reduction.

Other features include a built-in media shelf (in case the massive touchscreen is not good enough), an accessory tray, water bottle holder, unlimited user profiles, transport wheels and SoftDrop folding system. The Bowflex Treadmill 22 comes fully equipped with the Bluetooth-enabled heart rate armband plus and speakers.

As well as being able to "explore the world and discover 40+ global routes that auto-adjust in real time to your speed", the 22-inch HD touchscreen can also be used to stream Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. Please note that streaming service provider subscriptions are not included. Obviously.