Moto Z2 Force dares you to try and break its screen

New Z Force to bring back the headphone jack too

By

The latest Moto Z2 Force smartphone has leaked in images that reveal the plans for this second generation of the tough handset. It looks like a return of the 3.5mm headphone jack to the smartphone range.

The Moto Z Force was one of the first handsets on the market to do away with the headphone port in favour of USB-C only. This must not have gone down so well with consumers as the company has now done a complete turn-around and added it back in, according to recent leaks.

The Moto Z2 Force should feature the same super-strong screen that the first version of the handset was famous for. The result should be a display that can be dropped, scratched at and generally mishandled without breaking - all while still looking like a normal slim and attractive smartphone.

Other leaked rumours about the Moto Z2 Force suggest it will feature a 5.5-inch display, slim 5.9mm thin build, dual cameras and the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Here’s hoping the rumours appearances mean it’s coming soon so those specs remain impressive.

via Android Authority

