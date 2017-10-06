Montane is the first company to use synthetic Primaloft down in the UK

Montane has just announced two new jackets, the Icarus and Phoenix, and they're special because they're the first in the UK to use PrimaLoft’s fully synthetic insulation called 'ThermoPlume'. 

ThermoPlume is the closest a synthetic fibre has come to matching the fluidity, feel and aesthetics of goose down. It has a 550 fill power down equivalent. 

It's made from a unique blend of water-resistant PrimaLoft fibres which form silky plumes. We've been inside a giant snow globe filled with it and can confirm, they're just like incredibly soft feathers.

They collectively form a loose-fill insulation, replicating the lightweight warmth, softness and compressibility of natural goose down. 

The synthetic fibre is actually more efficient than traditional down when wet, remaining warm and dry in the harshest weather conditions.

Montane's Icarus and Phoenix jackets feature a Pertex Quantum Eco fabric outer, which is both windproof and water resistant. The micro baffle construction allows for close body fit and dynamic freedom of movement.

They jackets weigh around 581g and are primarily designed for mountain walking and trekking. Secondary uses are listed are alpine climbing, mountaineering, and ski touring.

Of course, the jackets also look pretty good, and will keep you warm on your commute as well. 

The Icarus (men's jacket) is available in grey, blue and orange, while the Phoenix (women's jacket) is available in purple, teal, and black.

Both jackets are priced at £140, and are available from Montane's website.

