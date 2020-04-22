Massive ExpressVPN deal: Get 3 months FREE in awesome lockdown sale

Working from home as a result of the global health crisis is changing things for a lot of people. For starters, a lot of pointless meetings have been cancelled, and those that haven't have moved to video calls. However, you might need a VPN to bounce your signal around the globe, or to retain security while working at home.

VPNs have grown from a niche bit of software into subscription services that are basically a requirement for anyone using the internet securely. This refocusing on secure browsing has created a lot of very usable services, but it's ExpressVPN tops our guide to the Best VPNs.

Now is a great time to buy: ExpressVPN is offering three months of its service absolutely free on the purchase of a year's subscription for everyone worldwide. That works out at just £5.50 per month, which is a bit more than a pint of beer per month for totally secure browsing. Check the deal out below:

ExpressVPN | 15 months of secure browsing | was £10.90 per month| now £5.50 per month

What is a VPN?

A VPN, or virtual private network, is an additional layer of security online. When you visit a website, you provide it with information about your computer, including your connected IP (or internet provider) Address, which details where you're logging on from and can store data about your identity.

A VPN hides your IP address and location by bouncing your signal through other servers located elsewhere in the world. To any online threats or data-storing sites, you appear to be someone else entirely, logging in from another location. Your data isn't sent to the website straight away: the VPN sends it to another location first, encrypts it and then forwards that secure data to the website.

You can see why VPNs are vital to those who work from home, especially those managing money or handling sensitive company information.