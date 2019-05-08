iPhone 11: stunning video reveals every curve of the new design and THAT camera

We're still five months away from the launch of the iPhone XS successor, provided that Apple sticks with its typical release schedule. However, thanks to a series of leaked CAD models used in the manufacturing process, we now have a pretty solid idea what the next-generation iPhone will look like.

And avid T3 readers will be familiar with our (largely negative) impressions of the new triple-camera design, which will purportedly be housed in a square camera-bump and arranged in a triangle configuration. Until now, we've never seen the new design in motion. Thankfully, YouTube channel Concept Creator has created a slick Apple-esque video that showcases the new design in fluid motion.

Watch the glossy concept below:

The next-generation handset is expected to be branded iPhone 11 or iPhone XI, that's because the "X" in "iPhone X" and "iPhone XS" is the Roman numeral for 10, not the letter X – make no mistake, the "S" in "XS" is still very much just an "S".

As the latest video shows, iPhone XI will purportedly keep largely the same design as the previous two outings. That means we're likely to see a wide notch at the top of the screen, stainless steel band, and the same edge-to-edge 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch screen sizes.

Previous rumours suggest iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will be slightly thicker than their predecessors. If that enables Apple to squeeze in more battery, we're all for it. It's difficult to see exactly what difference that will make when holding the new iPhone, although it seemingly has allowed Apple to almost remove the camera bump and let the lens sit flush with the rest of the device – something that hasn't been present on the iPhone line since the iPhone 5S back in September 2014.

The Concept Creator video also reveals the new mute switch, which will be circular, like those seen on some earlier iPad models. This replaces the flat switch that has appeared on every iPhone seen its inception.

The design that appears in this video comes courtesy of serial tipster @OnLeaks who has published the renders of the finalised iPhone design in collaboration with CashKaro. The renders are based entirely on CAD models, which are used during the manufacturing process to map out the dimensions and provide third-party accessory designers with the design ahead of the release date, seen by @Onleaks.

Previous leaks published by the tipster have proven to be extremely reliable, although we'd recommend always taking these kind of images with a pinch of salt.

Lead Image Credit: YouTube / Concept Creator