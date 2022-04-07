How to live stream The Masters 2022 golf from anywhere today

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Masters is golf's most iconic tournament, with arguably the event's greatest champion set to make his return to the fairways, as Tiger Woods takes on the Augusta National course once again. Has one of golf's greatest got another Green Jacket win left in him? Read on for your full guide including how to watch The Masters 2022 free live stream online.

Woods confirmed he would be making his 24th appearance at the event earlier this week, and his fans will be hoping the five-times winner will be able to mark his comeback just 14 months after a life-threatening car crash with a fairytale win that would draw him level with the “Jack Nicklaus' record of six victories at Augusta.

The 85th edition of the tournament sees Hideki Matsuyama out to retain the Green Jacket, with world no.1 Scottie Scheffler and the in-form Cameron Smith many punter's picks for glory this year in Georgia.

A decent outside bet could, however, be Rory McIlroy. Unlike previous years, there's little pressure surrounding the Northern Irish star coming into the tournament. Could this be the year he pulls off a career Grand Slam?

We've got all the info on how to live stream The Masters 2022 no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

What time can I live stream The Masters 2022?

This tournament takes place between April 7 and 10.

Tee times for round one begin on Thursday at 8am ET local time and 5am PT for West Coast USA, which makes it a 1pm BST start in the UK, and a 10pm AEDT night time tee off for golf fans in Australia.

ESPN's coverage starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on both Thursday and Friday.

The lion's share of the live action belongs to CBS, however, which is showing the action from 3pm ET / 10am PT to 7pm / 4pm PT on Saturday, and from 2pm ET /11am PT to 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday.

How to live stream The Masters 2022 if you're abroad

If you're not in the US for this weekend's The Masters 2022 action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky, ESPN and CBS when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US, UK or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream The Masters 2022 in the US

How to live stream The Masters 2022 in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, Sky (opens in new tab) has exclusive live broadcast rights to the PGA Tour season. You can live stream the Masters on Sky Sports Golf, with golf fans able to catch all of the action live from 2pm BST on Thursday, April 7 with coverage of featured groups. Admittedly, Sky TV subscriptions don't come cheap, and in order to live stream The Masters 2022, you'll need a Sky TV and Sky Sports (opens in new tab) package, currently £43 a month with a one-off set-up charge of £20.

How to live stream Masters 2022 anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there Masters 2022 golf live stream for you.

For golf fans in Canada, sports specialists TSN (opens in new tab) and national broadcaster CTV will be sharing coverage. TSN has the exclusive rights on Thursday and Friday, while national broadcaster CTV (and its French-language partner network, RDS) join the party on Saturday and Sunday for coverage of the final two rounds.

Australian golf fans look to be the luckiest out there, with free-to-air coverage available in the region via 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service. The network's coverage kicks off at 5am AEST each morning for rounds 1-3, and at 4am for the final round.

Premium TV provider Foxtel also has live rights to the Masters 2022, which means you'll be able to watch through Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports (opens in new tab). Coverage begins at 5am AEST each morning for rounds 1-3, and 4am for the final round. Kayo price plans start from a super cheap AUD$25 a month, but if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a FREE trial (opens in new tab).

New Zealanders can live stream this year's Masters with the help of pay TV platform Sky Sport (opens in new tab). If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service (opens in new tab), while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

How to use a VPN to access your 2022 Masters free live stream

There is free coverage of The Masters 2022 on Australia's 9Now (opens in new tab) streaming service. You can also pick up a FuboTV free-trial in the States to watch online on CBS and ESPN (opens in new tab). The Masters own website is another great option.

These services are, of course, for citizens of those countries and, if you're an Australian or US national travelling abroad, you will find them blocked. Instead, you can subscribe to a VPN to unblock these, and many other, streaming services and watch for free (opens in new tab) as if you were at home. We recommend ExpressVPN. It's reliable, secure and easy to use. It also offers a 30-day money back guarantee in case you change your mind.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream The Masters 2022, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of Sky and ESPN opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of Sky and ESPN opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab) .

