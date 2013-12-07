Holi smart-lamp syncs with your music via iOS app

Holi is a digitally connected smart lamp designed to transform interior decors – now available for Christmas in all UK Apple Stores

Designed by FiveFive, a French start-up, Holi boasts a sophisticated, understated and sleek design, making it a smooth addition to all decors.

Underneath its aluminum frame, Holi utilises 18 LED high-power lights which project dynamic, multidimensional and multicolored lighting.

Users can install the Holi app on iOS devices including the iPod, iPhone or iPad, and then simply connect via Bluetooth.

Holi has more than 50 exclusive themes that are produced by professional light designers to match every moment and mood. Alternatively, users can express individual creativity by designing a personal theme.

The Holi lamp can also imitate sunlight by gradually lighting up a room, beginning from 20 minutes before the user rises from their sleep, gently preparing the body for waking up.

Greg Gerard, CEO of Holi, commented: “Holi can also make the light dance. It creates real light shows, which are perfectly synchronised with your music. Using a patented technology, called "Music for the eyes", the app, which can be easily downloaded, harmonises light effects with the music on an iPod, iPhone or iPad. If you're a fan of Daft Punk, Eminem or the dance floors of Ibiza, the Holi has something for you.”

Holi will be on sale in the US from January 2014, for £179.95. Holi is already available online and at all Apple stores in Europe.

The Holi app is available to download now for iOS devices via the App Store and coming to Android in January 2014.