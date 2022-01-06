GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots.

And, as can be seen in the chart, which can be viewed in full below, there's plenty to get excited about, including a full GTA 6 announcement and trailer dropping this year.

The chart was created by GTA 6 Reddit community member OK-Crow8060, and covers a three-year period from today in 2022. This year we see predictions for a GTA 6 announcement and the game's first trailer, while in 2023 we see a prediction for another trailer and the publication of official screenshots. Finally, in 2024, we see a trailer, launch trailer and release date called.

As to how accurate these predictions are gamers replying to the post's thread seem to feel these are actually quite accurate predictions, with user AnonymousScout360 for example stating that, "I actually agree with this and think it's reasonable".

Here at T3 we honestly don't now know when GTA 6 is going to be announced or released right now as there has been so much conflicting information. The timespan laid out here by OK-Cros8060 seems reasonable, and does match up with some of the rumors we've seen reported, but equally so much is unknown and there are so many variables at play that it could end up being entire months or even years off.

After all, it was only a few weeks ago that T3 reported on how GTA 6 is apparently in development hell, and that we may not be seeing anything for a long time.

Our position here at T3 is really this, though. We don't mind how long it takes to make GTA 6 providing that Rockstar actually deliver. And by deliver we mean make a game that fixes GTA V's numerous flaws.

What should Rockstar do to deliver such a game? Gamers have already created a wish list that would lead to GTA 6 being a 10/10 title, as well as some seriously smart innovations that would take open world games to a new level of awesomeness. So let's hope Rockstar is on the case.

How will GTA 6 look on PS5 and Xbox Series X? Here's what we can deduce so far.