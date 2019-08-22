Get the full-frame Sony A7 for under £660 in Amazon's End of Summer Sale

If you're looking for a new camera, Amazon has a quite-frankly-amazing deal currently running at the moment. Yes, if you haven't heard, Amazon is currently holding an End of Summer Sale, with discounts across TVs, smart home, gaming, and, most importantly, cameras.

One of the best deals we've found is the fantastic Sony A7 with more than £890 off the RRP, yes £890! Making the full frame beast only £659.

There are also a few other Sony cameras discounted, check out all of the deals below:

Preserve important moments in your life with help from this camera which features a 24.3-megapixel Exmor CMOS sensor for crisp image and HD video capture. You can start shooting right away, since a 28–70 mm lens is included.

If you see something that you need to share with a friend right away, simply connect your Wi-Fi-enabled device.

Sony Alpha A7 and 28-70 mm Zoom Lens | was £1549 | now £659 | save £891

Amazon has just knocked a substantial £890 off the RRP of this full frame camera from Sony, both bringing its price right down to only £659.

Sony RX100 III Advanced Compact Premium Camera | was £800 | now £389 | save £411

Combining 20.1 MP image quality, electronic viewfinder, bright Carl Zeiss lens and compact size, the RX100 III is crafted for serious photographers on the go.View Deal

Sony A7 R II Body Only | was £2,400 | now £1,299 | save £1,101

The α7R II combines the world’s first back-illuminated 42.4MP 35mm full-frame CMOS image sensor, Fast Hybrid AF, 5-axis image stabilisation and advanced 4K movie recording, with sensitivity and speed to keep even fast-moving subjects looking sharp. View Deal

Sony A7 II with 28 to 70 Lens Kit | was £1,649 | now £1,049 | save £600

Breathtaking image quality meets unrivaled shooting freedom in the α7 II, the world’s first full-frame camera with 5-axis image stabilization. Discover full-frame, palm-sized perfection and stability for all!View Deal

Sony Alpha A6500 Body Only | was £1,500 | now £949 | save £551

With super-fast autofocus, unshakeable stability, and intuitive touchscreen operation crafted to fit in a palm, the α6500 is so ideal everywhere that you never need to miss a moment.View Deal

These are some amazing deals, and not to be missed if you need a new camera.

Check out all Sony cameras on sale at Amazon.