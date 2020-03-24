Amazon Echo Dot & Philips Hue deal: get an Echo Dot with Hue bulb for just £39.99!

Kick-start a smart light setup at home with this fantastic Amazon Echo Dot and Philips Hue deal at Amazon UK: buy an 3rd-gen Amazon Echo Dot plus a Philips Hue White Bulb for just £39.99 total! It's the kind of deal you'd expect to see on Amazon Prime Day, but here we are.

The RRP of the Echo Dot is £49.99, and the Philips Hue White Bulb normally costs £14.99, so this is a serious bargain overall, and makes it really easy to dip your toe into the the world of voice-controlled smart lighting.

Because this Philips Hue bulb is the latest generation, which includes Bluetooth connectivity and so requires no hub to operate (though it does still work with Hue hubs), this little pack is all you need to get started – tell Alexa what you want the light to do on the Dot, and it sends the command straight to the bulb.

It's the perfect way to try out smart lighting and see if you like it – you could use this one bulb strategically somewhere that being able to control it will be the most benefit.

Maybe in the bedroom, where you can set it to come on automatically in the morning to help you wake up? Maybe in the living room, where you can dim it for watching movies?

Get the latest version of Amazon's wildly popular Echo Dot, plus a Philips Hue bulb that works with it, and can be controlled using Alexa. The Dot has all of Alexa's usual features too, of course – ask her for useful information, play music, control other smart home devices, and more! Our link goes to the B22 bayonet bulb version of this deal, but you can switch to an E27 screw version on the page if you need to.View Deal

As an added bonus, when you buy an Echo right now, Amazon is giving you 90 days free Amazon Music Unlimited.