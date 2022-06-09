Disney Plus gives Marvel fans a cool, new free update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Disney Plus has just rolled out a new free update for Marvel fans that will allow users to watch the full Defenders suite of titles in stunning 4K resolution.

The new streaming quality is available to Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, as well as the Avengers-style team-up show, The Defenders. All of these shows were originally developed by Netflix, however, The Walt Disney Company decided to not license out the rights anymore, meaning the Marvel shows all moved to Disney Plus earlier this year.

While all of these characters were originally not thought to be canon to the MCU, this has all changed over the last seven months with Charlie Cox turning up in Spider-Man: No Way Home and a certain fan-favourite villain making an appearance in Hawkeye too.

Whether more Netflix Marvel characters will show up in further MCU shows is yet to be seen, though a recent report (via Variety (opens in new tab)) stated that a new Daredevil Disney Plus series is now in the works, with Charlie Cox set to return as the 'Man Without Fear'.

"Marvel’s The Defenders follows Daredevil AKA Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist AKA Danny Rand (Finn Jones), a quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City," reads the series synopsis. "This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who reluctantly realize they just might be stronger when teamed together."

The full list of Marvel shows on Disney Plus, that are now available to watch in 4K, include:

Daredevil S1 to S3

Jessica Jones S1 to S3

Luke Cage S1 to S2

Iron Fist S1 to S2

The Defenders S1

The Punisher S1 to S2

Alongside the new 4K enhancement, Disney Plus has just released the first episode of Ms. Marvel – the first Muslim superhero in the MCU. Starring the instantly likeable Iman Vellani, the visually stunning show is set in New Jersey as Captain Marvel fanatic Kamala Khan deals with the everyday life of being a teenager – that is, until she gets superpowers.