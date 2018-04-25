American Apparel is back: here are five items you must buy

After it's successful relaunch in the U.S. last year, American Apparel returned to the UK on Monday (23 April).

Alongside the relaunch, American Apparel has taken a new approach to its marketing, with a greater focus on body positivity and diversity. The product range will also offer more inclusive sizes, and priced more competitively.

"We have deep love for our European customers," said Sabrina Weber, Director of Brand Marketing, "who really love and get the brand's sense of humour and irreverent nature. They also know the quality and the timeless, effortless styles that we offer and they miss having those pieces in their closets."

The brand is now owned by Gildan, who is now able to offer the same styles at more affordable prices, without compromising on America Apparel's famous quality or commitment to being ethically-made and sweatshop free.

You can buy your all-time favourites from American Apparel's website, from Disco Pants to Calf-high Socks.

Here are five of our favourite items available:

Flex Fleece Zip Hoodie - £34

T3's lifestyle editor, Duncan Bell, has been wearing the Flex Fleece Zip Hoodie for years. It's still as fresh as the day he got it (apart from some loose stitching on the pocket).

50/50 Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt - £22

American Apparel's take on the traditional baseball t-shirt is a true classic. It features 3/4 length sleeves and a slim fit. The lightweight 50/50 cotton and polyester blend is an ultra soft fabric, but provides a "worn feel".

Resort Swim Trunk - £42

These classic men's swim trunks feature a white drawstring, mesh interior lining, and single back pocket. They're made from AA's 'Resort fabric', which is lightweight, smooth, and features a high tech finish that dries quickly.

Denim Jacket - £64

This denim jacket in 'natural' colour way is perfect for spring. It features four outer pockets, two hidden inside pockets, and front button closure. The 14 ounce denim is rigid for a more authentic, vintage feel, with a slightly oversized silhouette.

Stripe Calf-High Sock - £7

Hosiery doesn't get much more iconic than these calf-high striped socks. Made from 100-percent cotton and in a number of colourful variations.