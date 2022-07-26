How do I cancel Amazon Prime? Here's how to quit your Prime subscription

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the news that Amazon is to increase its Prime subscription service from £7.99 to £8.99 per month in the UK (and even more across parts of Europe) from 15th September, it's no surprise that many people will be looking to cancel their Amazon Prime subscription in the face of the cost of living crisis.

It isn't hard to quit Prime either, as I'll show you in this step-by-step guide. However, before you do, consider my hack to pay less for your Prime membership. It's a change that monthly subscription members can make, as I have, to lower the equivalent monthly cost to £6.59 per month by adopting an annual payment plan.

Anyway, if that's not for you, and you really and truly want to cancel Amazon Prime entirely, here's how you can easily do so, whether using a web browser of the Amazon Shopping app.

*Update*: shortcut link for quick access to Amazon's Edit Membership cancellation page (opens in new tab).

1. Login and go to Your Account

(Image credit: Future)

Go to www.amazon.co.uk (opens in new tab) (or www.amazon.com (opens in new tab) if you're in the US) and, if you're not signed in, do so under the 'Hello, sign in / Account & Lists' to the upper right. If you're using the Amazon Shopping app on Apple or Android instead then this will automatically prompt you to login.

Once you're signed in, the browser format offers a drop menu under that same Accounts & Lists: the top right of this list houses Your Account. If you're instead using the Amazon Shopping app, click the trio of lines to the bottom right and then the Your Account from the menu that pops up.

2. Access Prime, change membership

(Image credit: Future)

Within this Your Account section you'll see a series of tiles, the top right of which is access to all things Amazon Prime. Within the app it's to the top left under the trio of lines menu, otherwise under Your Account > Account Settings > Prime Membership.

In here is where you can view your plan type and the renewal date. To cancel you'll want to select the 'Manage / Membership' to the far right, then click the 'Update, cancel and more' drop menu from there. Within the app there's a 'Manage membership' drop menu up top of the Prime Membership section, which reveals the same 'Update, cancel and more' option.

3. End your membership

(Image credit: Future)

'Update, cancel and more' reveals a very clear 'End membership' option, which it's easy to click if you wish to surrender your Prime benefits. Which, obviously, Amazon doesn't want you to do. So here's the part where you'll have to jump through a few pages to absolutely confirm you're done with the service.

The first screen will tell you all about your delivery, Prime Video, and other benefits. Select 'I Do Not Want My Benefits' and you'll be taken to a 'Confirm membership cancellation' page. Here you can select the 'End Prime Benefits on X date' and you'll have until the end of your subscription period to make use of Prime before you're not longer a member.

During your exit period – which Amazon will try and get you to reconsider, using my money-saving annual Prime subscription hack – you might want to watch these 3 unmissable shows first, before your Prime membership dries up. Although, given that The Boys is coming back for season four in 2023, you might well end up signing back up to Prime again in the future anyway...

