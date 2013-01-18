By Pete Dreyer
Wooden Tech: 5 Stylish gadgets made from trees
Branch out with the wooden gadgets you can buy now
This audiophile turntable weighs in at 35kg. It's not all wood; the 60mm string-driven platter is aluminium, with a leather protective mat. The chassis, however, is a fat, 70mm-deep piece of plywood with cherry veneer. This helps give the Wood MPX its rich, natural resonance and accurate stereo image when listening to, say, Justin Timberlake.
Price: £2,650 | bd-audio.co.uk
A wooden bike? Aha-ha-ha! Oh, bamboo has a higher tensile strength than steel? Bamboo is an incredibly consistent natural material? Bamboo Bikes' frames rival artificial ones for stiffness and, thanks to flax-reinforced lugs, they're also highly shock-absorbent, thus great for mountain biking? Oh. Good job bamboo is also highly sustainable, then.
Price: From £1,750 | bamboobike.co
Save for the mechanism – a Citizen “Miyoto” movement – and the link screws, this time-telling eco-bling is hewn wholly from hypo-allergenic timber. It comes in a selection of eight woods from light maple to blackwood. WeWood works to preserve forests around the world, and plants a tree for every watch it sells.
Price: £89 | we-wood.com
Magnos are the brainchild of top Indonesian designer Singgih Susilo Kartono, who buys all the wood from local villages himself, them builds them in his Java workshop, assisted by a crack team of handicraftspersons. Each FM/AM radio takes 16 hours to cut, fit and polish. Then it's sent on a six-week odyssey to its Hamburg-based European retailer.
Price: 200 Euros | wooden-radio.com
Orée is a three-man, southern French operation that makes keyboards out of “bois”, as the French call it, in a small workshop. The keyboard is crafted from a single piece of maple or walnut from sustainably managed forests, each being polished and oiled by hand. Every Board is unique, and a variety of fonts and layouts are available.
Price: 125 Euros | oreedesign.com