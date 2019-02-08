The best Lego Movie 2 sets

The Lego Movie 2 has predictably built into a smash hit, and we know the sets based on its biggest and best scenes will be equally popular. The adventures of Emmet, Lucy, Batman, Sweet Mayhem, Whatevra Wa'Nabi and, of course, Benny will be all your kids (and some of the adults) talk about from now until Christmas.

The question is, which Lego Movie sets are the best value, or the most spectacular for playing with? We've picked our favourites here, stretching right from the huge Apocalypseburg set that's filled with details from the movie, to great little sets that are easy for kids to start putting together and playing with right away.

Welcome to Apocalypseburg! - 70840 The biggest and best set from the new movie Reasons to buy + Epic-looking set + Tons and tons of elements to play with + Nice minifig selection Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals AU $5.99 View at Amazon

This huge set of the town of Apocalypseburg isn't just a great recreation of the movie, but also one of Lego's coolest builds of the last year. Just on the face of it, the collapsed Statue of Liberty and buildings surrounding it look fantastic, and extend around the back as well as the front, but there's tons to play with and arrange here as well. The statue's head has a secret chill-out room, and multiple platforms up the arm to the torch. The café is fully outfitted inside, Scribble Cop's office has a jail cell, the armory is kitted out with buildable weapons and helmets, Lucy's hideout features a secret compartment, the train-carriage gym has fitness gear… the list goes on, all little elements from the movie. Plus, you get a great set of minifigs, including Emmett, Lucy, Batman, Harley Quinn, Green Lantern, and loads more.

Pieces: 3178

Lego Movie Maker - 70820 Continue the story with your own Lego movie Reasons to buy + Make your own Lego animations! + Everything you need to get going Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals AU $68.29 View at Amazon

Kids love to make their own versions of things they love, and this clever pack lets them shoot a Lego Movie scene they invented. They build a camera holder and stage, complete with movie-aping backgrounds, then can move a bunch of figures and vehicles around the stage, recording on the dedicated app on your phone. The camera setup can even do pans and easily change angle, and you can swing flying vehicles around using a nice little mechanics system.

Pieces: 482

Benny's Space Squad - 70841 A Lego icon returns in a set that's an easy impulse-buy Reasons to buy + Space Lego is back! + Perfect gift for ’80s kids Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals AU $15.99 View at Amazon

The old Lego Space from the late ’70s and ’80s is revered among people who grew up affixing translucent green windows to their starships. The iconic astronaut minifigs from that set have made a return in the Lego Movie series, and this little set is perfect for anyone who remembers the time. Packing four astronouts, a little rover and mini ship, plus accessories, it's great for displaying on a desk for Lego lovers. There was also a more epic set for Benny from the first movie, including a giant spaceship, but it costs a lot more…

Pieces: 68

Introducing Queen Whatevra Wa'Nabi - 70824 A great playset of a big movie moment Reasons to buy + Impeccable Banarnar figure + A nice fun bundle of figures Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals AU $23 View at Amazon

Recreate the first meeting of Lucy and Queen Whatevra Wa'Nabi with a set that lets you build the Queen into her horse form, or as a pile of bricks. You can also create a brilliant Banarnar figure, and you get Lucy, Sweet Mayhem and Susan. For kids who want to be able to play with the characters, this is just a fantastic little bundle.

Pieces: 115

Emmett's Thricycle - 70823 Three wheels good, though maybe not in this configuration Reasons to buy + Recognisable movie vehicle for cheap + A little narrative playset all on its own Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals AU $26.58 View at Amazon

Emmet's Thricycle is certainly one way to build a three-wheeled vehicle. This set comes with the Thricycle itself (which stands up on its own when hot being wheeled about thanks to a little stand), a refuelling station for it, and a Duplo invader Emmet needs to escape from. For the price, this a perfect little self-contained set.

Pieces: 174

MetalBeard's Heavy Metal Motor Trike - 70834 An impressively detailed pirate trike Reasons to buy + Very cool, detailed build + It shoots sharks! Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals AU $89.99 View at Amazon

Here's the other way to use three wheels effectively: as basically a land-based pirate ship in the form of a giant tricycle that shoots Lego sharks out of a Lego cannon. What more do you want!? It also has regular Lego cannons that shoot little cylinders, and is basically perfect for playing out a battle between MetalBeard, Sweet Mayhem and Star (with bonus cyborg Benny). We could say more, but it feels like if you're not already sold on it so far, we can't help you.

Pieces: 461

Ultrakatty and Warrior Lucy - 70827 Unleash the animal Reasons to buy + UltraKitty is… pretty badass + Ideal minifig starter set Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals AU $49.99 View at Amazon

Lucy can ride into battle to save Emmet from a Duplo invader on the back of Ultrakatty, an impressively posable build that comes complete with three expressions you can swap in (we'd call them 'determined', 'delighted' and 'about to eat you'). This set gets you the film's two main characters, an enemy and a giant fighting kitty, so it's pretty solid value – plus, it's designed to combine with the Emmet and Lucy's Escape Buggy set to create the Ultra Escape Buggy, so you can get even more out of it with an extra buy later.

Pieces: 348

Rex's Rex-treme Offroader! - 70826 We can't contain our Rex-citement Reasons to buy + Three builds in one + Contains dinosaur Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals AU $54.94 View at Amazon

Rex Dangerfest is a dashing hero who is basically a mash-up of characters played by his voice actor, Chris Pratt. Fans of recent Jurassic Park films will therefore find it no surprise that this set of Rex's rugged vehicle comes with a kitted-out recon dinosaur. It's actually a 2-in-1 set, though – you can turn the Rex-treme Offroader into the Rex-o-saurus Quad or the rideable Execu-Rex-o-saurus. If you haven't seen the movie, that sentence may not make a huge amount of sense, but there you go.

Pieces: 236

Lego Movie 2 Pop-Up Party Bus - 70828 Ain’t no party like a Disco Kitty party Reasons to buy + Light-up effects + Folds out into an impressive set Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals AU $85.50 View at Amazon

The Legobus is coming, and everybody’s… putting its 1000+ pieces together and having a real good time. Folded up, you can wheel the party bus around the floor, or flip out its wings for some flying action. Open it up and you get a multi-tier disco paradise – there's an epic-looking sound system, rotating dance floor lit up by one of Lego's Light Bricks, and a flip-up disco ball, plus figures to enjoy it.

Pieces: 1024