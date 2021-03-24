Nespresso Vertuo Next vs Krups Essenza Mini XN110B40: which should you sup from?

Looking for a convenient solution that’s going to allow you to enjoy coffee without the hassle? These two machines that sit at the lower end of the cost-scale are Nespresso-powered, meaning you can produce a cup of coffee using a simple pod or capsule. They’re also low-maintenance and using one is simplicity itself.

Quick and easy coffee with plenty of taste is within the grasp of anyone thanks to Nespresso capsules and pods. These little pockets of caffeine come in a variety of different flavours, with something to suit all tastes. You can even go down the decaf route if you’re looking for slightly less stimulation in your coffee drinks. Simply drop one of the pods or capsules into the slot and you’re hallway there.

These two coffee machines are both among the best nespresso machines you can buy, and particularly good at producing a quality espresso. As are all other Nespresso machines. Plus they’re simple to clean, which… ditto. Question is, which one should you buy?

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Nespresso Vertuo Next vs Krups Essenza Mini XN110B40: price, availability and what are they?

The Nespresso Vertuo Next and Krups Essenza Mini XN110B40 are very affordable coffee machines. The Nespresso Vertuo Next costs £149 in the UK, $209 in the US (complete with a Aeroccino milk frother, yay!) and $207 AUD in Australia. Meanwhile, the Krups Essenza Mini XN110B40 costs £89.99 in the UK, $149 in the US and $169 AUD in Australia. The Nespresso brand is known just about everywhere it seems, hence their widespread availability.

Both machines use Nespresso or Nespresso-compatible pods though the Vertuo uses slightly larger capsules compared to the Krups model. Pop one into the machine, press a button and the pod is mixed with on-board hot water to produce a generally quite strong shot of coffee. This can be enjoyed on its own or with milk, although both machines are focused more on the espresso drinker due to their lack of milk features. There are plenty of milk frothers on the market, so this isn't a major issue.

(Image credit: Krups)

Nespresso Vertuo Next vs Krups Essenza Mini XN110B40: features

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is a versatile coffee maker, with its capacity for producing no less than five different drink sizes including a 40ml Espresso, 80ml Double Espresso and a 150ml Gran Lungo. There’s a Mug option at 230ml plus the sizeable Alto, which delivers a very generous 414ml serving. Crucially, Vertuo coffee pods also have up to 15 grams of coffee in them too and that makes them a little stronger.

You get the benefit of a 1.1-litre water tank, which isn't bad as well as a built-in receptacle for empty coffee capsules. Both features mean there's less upkeep on a day-to-day basis. The downside is there’s the absence of a milk tool, so if you like frothy milk in your coffee then pick up a milk frother at the same time. The Amazon model in the US (see above) comes with one! Size-wise, this beauty is 14cm wide, 38cm deep and 32cm high and weighs 4kg.

The Krups Essenza Mini XN110B40 is a dinky thing that is billed as an ultra-compact capsule coffee machine. Like many of its ilk, you might find it branded slightly differently as these coffee makers are available with different names and also sport various colours too, depending on the territory. You should, however, get the same sort of coffee experience because Nespresso pods are nothing if not consistent in the taste stakes.

This is a small machine though, and the capacity is therefore less than its rival with a tiny 0.6-litre water tank making it ideal for espressos, but limited for anything greater. Nevertheless, while its size is small the taste is big thanks to those Nespresso pods, and service is quick too with a 30ml espresso appearing in around 25-30 seconds. Two modes, espresso or lungo, keep the feature set minimal but functional.

Lookout too for a low energy mode after 3 minutes and auto switch off after 9 minutes. Meanwhile, the dimensions make it countertop-friendly at 204 x 330 x 84 mm (H x L x W). Even better is the weight, which is just 2.3kg, so you can easily pop the machine in a cupboard or on a shelf when you’re done with your brewing.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Nespresso Vertuo Next vs Krups Essenza Mini XN110B40: performance

We think the Nespresso Vertuo Next is a great little performer, with the sheer amount of coffee capsules to choose from adding a flourish of excitement to taste sessions. We also love the ease of use of this machine, because as is the case with many (if not most) in the Nespresso portfolio, all you need to do is pull up the lever, pop in a capsule, close the lever and await your drink. This machine only takes 5 seconds to get up to temperature.

There’s an added extra here too, with the machine reading the barcode on the capsule and producing a by-numbers drink as a result. You can even keep tabs on this unit thanks to its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality by the way. Yup, it’s got a bit of tech on-board too. How much you'll use it remains to be seen.

On the other hand, the Krups Essenza Mini XN110B40 is a no-nonsense coffee machine that is truly great for quickfire espresso-to-go. Making a drink takes mere seconds and we’ve found it very consistent in the time we’ve had it. Of course, you get a fairly standard Nespresso-tasting coffee, although it's possible to temper that a little with the many different variations of coffee that the brewer produces. Other than that though, this is a dependable experience that’s low on volume but impressive on strength.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Nespresso Vertuo Next vs Krups Essenza Mini XN110B40: which one should I buy?

Decisions, decisions. The Nespresso Vertuo Next is definitely a rock-solid option if you're after a capsule coffee machine. However, this machine does require specific capsules as they’re larger than regular Nespresso ones. So that’s worth bearing in mind if you’ve got a stockpile of the regular-sized coffee pods and hope to make use of them in the Vertuo. They won't work.

We like the way the designers have used lots of recycled materials in this machine, which kinda makes you feel slightly better about all those jumbo capsules you’ll be using. There’s the tech edge of this model to consider too, although the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth strikes us as more of a gimmick than anything as all you’ll really be doing is checking the water levels on your app.

Therefore, whilst the Nespresso Vertuo Next is brilliant at what it does we’d probably end up going for the Krups Essenza Mini XN110B40, mainly because we’re short on space and, thanks to the rates T3 pays, also cash.

If you are too then this little machine is ideal. There’s virtually nothing to do when you’re using it either, which means its also fantastic if you simply need a burst of espresso prior to going out the door in the morning. Quick, easy to clean and compact – it’s hard not to love it.