The best water filter jugs 2020

One thing I’m sure we’ll all agree on is that buying bottled water makes us feel like we’re being ripped off. Why pay for something that we are lucky enough to have access to on tap?

Unfortunately, the quality and taste of our tap water varies in different areas. In some areas it’s pure as anything, and refreshingly cold. However, for some hard water areas and areas where the water is treated with fluoride, it can leave an unpleasant metallic taste in your mouth which is nobody’s cup of tea.

How to buy the best filter jug for you

If you’re really fussy about your water, you can save money by investing in a water purifier jug. When you switch to filtered water, it’ll taste just as fresh as bottled water and we promise you won’t be able to tell the difference.

We’re all looking for ways to make life easier, so filters that only need to be change every so often (i.e. once a month) are ideal. However, it is wise to check the style and brand of filter before choosing a jug, as some filters can become more hassle than they’re worth. Some cartridges take longer to filter, so you’ll need to remember to fill the jug on a regular basis otherwise you’ll be tempted back to bottled in no time.

When choosing a jug, you may think that a funky shaped one looks cool, but you’ll be pretty peeved when you get it home and it doesn’t fit in your fridge door, so consider whether you must have your water chilled or not before buying a jug.

Our pick of the best water filter jugs

1. ZeroWater 7-cup jug For when you want your drinking water to be REALLY pure Specifications Best for: Fridge doors Capacity: 1.7L Dishwasher-friendly: No Filter type: ZeroWater 5-stage RRP: £24.99 Reasons to buy + Removes 99.6% of dissolved solids Reasons to avoid - Expensive filters Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

ZeroWater claims to be the only water filter brand that delivers the equivalent of purified bottled water in your home. The ZeroWater jugs use a 5-stage filtration system to achieve this and to help prove its claim, the jug comes with a TSD (total dissolved solids) meter so you can check your water before and after it’s been filtered.

So does it work? Yes. We tried two tap water samples, where one had a reading of 270PPM (parts per million) and the other a reading of 280PPM, and after running them through the ZeroWater system both samples had a reading of zero. We then filtered water with a 280PPM reading in two separate Brita jugs and found readings of 222PPM and 171PPM.

Whether you want such pure drinking water is a personal choice. If you do then the ZeroWater is your best option, but it does come at a cost as replacement filters will set you back £19.99 each (although you can bring that price down if you buy the filters in packs). We should point out, too, that the dissolved solids left behind by the Brita (and those that you'll find in bottled mineral waters) are not harmful.

As well as the smaller 7-cup model, the ZeroWater jugs also come in 10, 11, 12 and 23 cup versions, which can all be purchased from Amazon.

2. Brita Marella XL Water Filter Jug A trusted brand that fits in all fridges Specifications Best for: The fridge Capacity: 3.5L Dishwasher-friendly: Yes (excl. Lid) Filter type: Brita MAXTRA RRP: £26.99 Reasons to buy + Affordable + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Deceptively small Today's Best Deals AU $54 View at Amazon

The Brita Marella XL Water Filter Jug is a reliable brand and is one of the best water purifier jugs for the fridge as its size and shape fits perfectly in the door. However, it is slightly deceptive in size, as 3.5 litres is the total capacity but the filtered water capacity is only 2 litres. This water purifier takes Brita MAXTRA filters which, although pricey, remove chlorine, limescale and all other impurities from your water successfully.

3. Berkey Big Water Purification System A large tank that provides a long-term solution for purified water when you need it most Specifications Best for: Long term solutions Capacity: 8.5L Dishwasher-friendly: No Filter type: Assorted RRP: £247.46 Reasons to buy + Large capacity + Low maintenance Reasons to avoid - OTT for most homes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Okay, so this may seem a little OTT, but this water purification system is designed for those who need long-term solutions. If you live in an area where the water isn’t safe to drink, or you don’t have access to tap water, this industrial option can purify even the dirtiest of water from rivers, ponds, and foreign water supplies. It’s huge, so we don’t blame you if you don’t want to lug it around, but it can be handy if you are going camping for a serious amount of time. Its filters only needs to be changed every 22,700 Litres so it’s not much hassle if you really must have purified water.

4. BRITA Fill and Go A portable drinking bottle for fresh water on the go Specifications Best for: On the go Capacity: 0.6L Dishwasher-friendly: Yes Filter type: BRITA FillandGo RRP: £14.99 Reasons to buy + Portable + Variety of colours Reasons to avoid - High maintenance Today's Best Deals AU $46.53 View at Amazon

Most of us carry a bottle of water in the car or to the gym, so this water bottle is a great alternative for when you’re on the move. The BRITA Fill and Go will save you money on bottled water every day, and filters are relatively cheap when bought in packs, but they do need to be changed once a week for the best tasting water. For the impatient, these bottles filter as you drink so you don’t have hang around just to quench your thirst.

5. Best Water Technology Mineral Water Jug A colourful jug with a handy filter reminder function Specifications Best for: Budget buy Capacity: 2.7L Dishwasher-friendly: Yes (excl. Lid) Filter type: BWT Longlife MG2+ RRP: £24.99 Reasons to buy + Variety of colours + Cheap Reasons to avoid - Only 1.5L filtered capacity Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re looking for a water purifier jug that matches your kitchen and doesn’t break the bank then this BWT Mineral Water Jug is the one to get. It comes in pretty much every primary colour and will fit in all fridge doors with ease. If you’re forgetful, the jug has an indicator on the side to remind you to change the cartridges. Be careful though, you are less likely to find replacement filters for these in your local supermarket like you can for brands like Brita.

6. Ovopur by Aquaovo Very expensive but looks stunning and filters your water naturally Specifications Best for: Statement piece Capacity: 11L Dishwasher-friendly: No Filter type: Aquacristal RRP: £569.99 Reasons to buy + Unique design + Environmentally friendly Reasons to avoid - Ridiculously expensive Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Still not convinced a water purifier jug can taste as good as bottled water? Well if drinking from a porcelain cylinder equipped with a bamboo stand doesn’t change your mind, we don’t know what will. Just a tiny bit off kilter and quite frankly completely absurd, we’re not sure if this is a fancy minimalist art feature or an X-rated BB8, but what we do know is this is drinking water at its finest. If you’ve got money to burn and love minimalist design, this could be an investment piece that adds to your home’s aesthetics and functionality.

7. Black and Blum Charcoal Water Filter Filter your water naturally with charcoal for a drink that is bang on trend Specifications Best for: Health Fanatics Capacity: 800ml Dishwasher-friendly: No Filter type: Binchotan Active Charcoal RRP: £14.99 Reasons to buy + Lasts longer that standard filters + Cheap Reasons to avoid - A bit of a fad Today's Best Deals AU $19 View at Amazon

If you’re someone who hates everything mainstream, then you might not be a fan of this. But, everyone is going crazy over the benefits of activated charcoal lately so we just had to put it in! It’s been used in facemasks, toothpaste and now it’s being used to purify your water, too! Ultimately it does the same as any other filter, getting rid of unpleasant tastes and impurities, but the charcoal does last longer (up to 3 months) than a standard filter. So if you like the idea of the BRITA Fill & Go but don’t want to pay through the nose for cartridges every week, opt for this charcoal water filter.

8. Bobble Water Jug This jug is more about looking cool than doing its job, but we still want it! Specifications Best for: Style Capacity: 2L Dishwasher-friendly: No Filter type: Bobble Jug Filter RRP: £19.99 Reasons to buy + Cheap + Looks cool Reasons to avoid - Takes ages to fill up Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This water purifier jug boasts no frills but does what is says on the tin while making a funky accessory for your kitchen. It may look good, but it has no water chamber meaning it takes ages to fill up. If you’re more about aesthetics than optimum functionality then this jug is a low-cost addition to your kitchen.