Best sex toys for men 2021: your guide to the top sex gadgets for guys

From a conventional perspective, seeking the best sex toys for men might seem like a redundant exercise. Five fingers are generally just about enough to get the job done, right? Think again. The best sex toys for guys are the path to new and exciting solo experiences, they're great options for partner play, and they may help you stimulate areas you might not otherwise reach.

That's a pretty important point. If you have a penis and all the requisite hardware that goes along with it, you have just as many zones of stimulation as those with a vagina do. Maybe even more. The penis alone has a bunch of individual areas you can go to town on: consider the difference in the way things feel on the tip of the glans compared to the rim, the top of the shaft compared to the base.

The best male sex toys might also give you options for stimulating the balls. Some add extra pleasure to the oft-neglected perineum. Some work on the anus, or (deeper in) the prostate. Some sex toys for guys just massage the ego: so much of pleasure comes from one's head that merely the act of using a toy can be enough to get you going.

Much focus is given over to today's best Fleshlights – and they are represented in this guide – but the choice is much more varied than that. What's better than a toy you can share with someone else? Some of these men's sex toys are remote controlled, some provide stimulation to bother parties during sex, and basically everything gives you something new to explore with the one you're with – or even the one you can't be with.

So let's help you find precisely the right sex toy for you and what you want to do. With the vast majority of these, you're going to want to add some lubrication into the mix – consult our best lube guide for recommendations there. Here's your guide to the best sex toys for men.

Best sex toys for men: Fleshlights

The Fleshlight (or, if we're avoiding branding, the less nattily-titled 'male masturbator') is a pretty basic concept. It's a squishy thing into which you put your penis, usually surrounded by a flashlight-like case. This case provides a bunch of different benefits: it keeps its inner loose and flexible, it holds in any lube to stop it escaping, it usually includes an end cap which can be adjusted to change the amount of vacuum the case creates, and it disguises the toy. At least, some do. Many Fleshlight-type toys now go for more flashy cases, or even employ a clear outer and inner so you can see what's going on.

Need some more info? Here's how to use a Fleshlight, and – perhaps more importantly – how to clean a Fleshlight.

The inners of these thing vary wildly from model to model, and our best Fleshlight guide includes a wide range of options. Some offer a pseudo-realistic representation of actual genitals, like Fleshlight's Girls and Boys range, moulded from the not-so-private parts of actual porn stars. Some eschew realism for a hole that's more focused on pleasure.

Some, like the Blowmotion Real Feel Rechargeable, incorporate optional vibration, which can change things up significantly. Others, like Tenga's bonkers Geo range, go crazy with the textures, and incorporate a case which opens vertically along the length of the toy. There's a lot of variety. But whatever the features, and whatever the style, you'll need plenty of lube and (potentially) a pretty large place to store one.

best Fleshlights T3's top pick: Fleshlight Flight Pilot

The Pilot has topped our big list of the best Fleshlights for a long time, and it's a best-seller for good reason. There's a non-anatomical entry point, an incredible texture inside, an outer which keeps it subtle, and an inner which, being made of the slightly-stiffer transparent variety of Fleshlight's SuperSkin material, is perfectly welcoming and good for out-of-the-case use too.

Best sex toys for men: strokers

Where a fleshlight is a self-contained device, strokers pare down the formula to make things a little more simple. They'll usually have an open end, for example, which removes the vacuum effect of closed-end toys. It doesn't stop you applying it yourself in most cases, however; strokers are often flexible and longer than they need to be, giving you the option to squeeze the top for a little suction, and typically won't come with a case, which allows you or your partner to squeeze as much as is required.

At least, that's generally the case. Some are shorter than standard toys, making them easy to stash away and perfect for partner play given that they don't envelop the whole penis. Some open-ended strokers have a surrounding case which helps protect their softer inner material – those without a case can often tend to employ stiffer material, which isn't always entirely pleasant. And some, like Tenga's ever-popular Eggs, go in the opposite direction, stretching over the head of the penis.

The easy argument for strokers is that they're cheaper and more portable than Fleshlight-type toys; they're also a perfect choice if you're just starting out with penis-based toys and want to see what the fuss is all about. Is this actually one of the best sex toys for men? Well, if you're after a first toy, we wouldn't necessarily recommend a stroker. Instead, you should probably get a full-bore fleshlight-style toy, because that'll offer you many more avenues to find out what you're really into. But for something different, a stroker is a great idea.

Image Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage

Fleshlight does the double here. The Vantage is a compact and perfectly portable stroker that doesn't skimp on the texture. It's short enough to work well with a partner, its outer case and compact size makes it suitable for tucking in a suitcase, and its clear material means nothing gets hidden away.

Best sex toys for men: butt plugs

Buttholes are like opinions: everyone has one, and everyone is free to use theirs in any way they wish. Whichever way your gender needle points, whatever your sexual orientation, there are thousands of nerve endings in and around your anus and sphincter – why let them go to waste? For that reason, next in our list of the best sex toys for men is the butt plug.

A butt plug is designed to go in and stay in until you're ready to remove it. It's not really an in-and-out kind of toy. It is, though, probably the best gateway toy if you're looking to explore butt stuff. That includes more direct penetration, as a butt plug can help prepare your rear for something larger as the evening goes on.

You can find some interesting sensations with metal or glass plugs, which can be chilled before entry for a quite unique feeling, and an added vibrator can add plenty of fun to proceedings. A butt plug can also be an interesting option if you're looking for some secret satisfaction. Pop in a smaller flexible plug and you could wander to the shops without anyone knowing.

This is important: if you're new to anal penetration, you really do need to ease yourself into it. Go too big and you could do yourself some damage; obviously you'll need the best lube whatever you choose, since your bum doesn't lube itself, but considering an option like They-ology's 5-piece Anal Training set may be a solid idea. You can find the size you like, and try out something smaller before working your way up.

T3's top pick: Lovehoney Butt Tingler It was important that we chose something versatile as our winner - a rigid metal plug or a massive stretcher wasn't going to cut it. Lovehoney's Butt Tingler, available in everything from 3.5" to 4.5" diameters, seems to hit that mid point. It's small enough for beginners, large enough to satisfy veterans, has a smooth and comfortable silicone texture, and there's a built in vibrator if you want a little extra sensation. T3's top pick: Lovehoney Butt Tingler

Best sex toys for men: prostate massagers

Butt plugs are for literally anyone, but guys in particular get to enjoy the benefits of prostate massage – and if you're in the mood for a very different (and potentially extremely strong) orgasm, it may well be something you'll want to explore. So we wouldn't have a guide to the best sex toys for men without including some prostate massager options.

As you might expect, there are plenty of toys out there designed to give stimulation specifically to the p-spot. They're usually curved in order to properly deliver their vibrations, so you'll need to be sure to insert them the correct way – though putting them in backwards doesn't really match the human anatomy too well, so you'll probably realise your mistake soon enough.

Many also include a second section which makes contact with the perineum, to deliver vibrations in two ways; this may be a bit much for some, but if you're already going in deep we'd imagine you'll probably be ok with it.

We would recommend spending a little extra to grab a p-spot massager that includes a remote control. It's not just a nice-to-have feature: changing speeds or vibration patterns with the toy fully inserted can be something of a herculean exercise unless you have someone to do it for you, and a remote opens up extra options for cheeky play.

Image T3's top pick: Lelo Hugo

The Hugo might be expensive, but it's absolutely worth the money. It's the perfect shape, sitting neatly at the p-spot and giving plenty of love to the perineum. It's thick enough that you'll feel it but not so huge that you'll struggle to get it in. It also includes a very decent vibrator, and that bit's the real star: by tilting and tweaking the circular remote, you can move the vibrator's point of intensity, locking on to the point that gives you most pleasure.

Best sex toys for men: cock rings

Want to look bigger? Want to keep going longer? That's the basic promise of a cock ring. They're bands which constrict a little blood flow to your junk, and you can wear them in a number of ways: around the base of the penis a cock ring helps you get harder and stay that way, but you could also try one on your scrotum above your balls, or at the very base of the penis behind the balls. Or why not try all three – it's up to you.

They're definitely not for everyone, and there's obviously a slight risk if you're going to start restricting the blood supply to a vital bit of your anatomy, so make sure you buy a few different sizes (or an adjustable ring) if you're just getting started. That way, you can find the perfect fit. The Lovehoney Get Hard Extra Thick Silicone Cock Ring Set is worth a look.

That's the basic cock ring, but it's not the only kind. A vibrating cock ring also adds (yes) vibration to the base of the penis, and it's ideal to use with a partner because you can position it in such a way that you can share those vibrations during penetration.

There are stacks of options for vibrating rings out there. Some have rabbit-style tips, some include serious texture, while others combine with a dildo for double penetration (or a rearward extra for a little self-fulfilment). There's a lot to love.

Satisfyer Signet Ring Considering that the Signet Ring is cheaper than many basic cock rings, it packs a surprising amount of value. Not only is it made of comfortable medical-grade silicone, but it packs a ribbed vibrator to aid with clitoral stimulation, it's entirely waterproof so you can use it in the shower, and there's even Bluetooth app control so you can dial things in perfectly. Satisfyer Signet Ring

Best sex toys for men: smart sex toys

As male toys grow in acceptance, so they grow in smarts – and there are now plenty out there which do more than your average toy. Whether it's a more mechanical device like a blow job machine, a vibration-packing Fleshlight, or something altogether more smart, there's a long and growing list to choose from.

But why go for a smart sex toy in particular? Well, smart devices can extra useful if you can't be with a partner. With a connected toy, you can send them a little stimulation over the internet, or have the same done to you. We-vibe's collection (and its online-joinable WeConnect app) is a great place to look if you want to try teledildonics.

A programmable sex toy can help you conjure up precisely the sensations you're looking for, and offers endless avenues for experimentation. App-controlled toys might even give you the opportunity for some local remote-controlled fun, be that in the bedroom or even in public.

The smarter the toy, though, the bigger the investment. It's really up to you if you want to spend stacks on a toy like the one below, because there's a market full of more affordable toys which will get you off just fine.