Best sex toys 2020: sexual happiness at home

With everyone finding they have a little more down time during lockdown, home-based fun has become more important than ever and the vibrant world of sex toys is rising to the occasion, if you’ll excuse the pun. Read on for our pick of the best sex toys around right now. There are toys for everyone here – regardless of gender or sexual orientation. If you have a particular desire, there is a toy for you.

The sex toy market has benefited from the development of technology. Devices that can be operated remotely via apps are particularly popular right now, there are toys that closely replicate the feel of the real deal, while some touch-sensitive vibrators respond to how strong or gentle you like the pressure, making the experience feel bespoke.

With so many toys to choose from, we have selected some of the best sex toys out there right now to keep you happy at home.

The best sex toys to buy now

1. Lelo Ora 3 A high-tech tongue twister Specifications Size: 83.5 x 88 x 43.5mm USB Rechargeable: yes Material: Silicone Max noise level: 50dB Reasons to buy + User-friendly design + Innovative technology + Good-looking toy Today's Best Deals AU $273.16 View at Amazon

The Lelo Ora 3 is a chic, palm-sized sex toy designed to recreate the sensation of oral sex via a rotating, vibrating nub with 10 movement settings to choose from. It comes from Swedish company Lelo, which is known for its cutting-edge of sex toy tech and stylish devices (in fact the Ora 2, won a Cannes Lion creativity award). The Ora 3 offers a firmer, faster and more precise rotating motion.

It also makes use of the same SenseTouch technology as its predecessors, which means that the device responds to pressure – the harder you push, the more intense the sensations. The ergonomic design means it's comfortable to hold and move around as required. It looks pretty discreet, too, so no awkward reveal at airport security!

2. Lovehoney Butt Tingler Good vibrations from this beginner butt plug Specifications Length: 5 inches Insertable Length: 3.5 inches Circumference: 3.5 inches Battery: 1 x AAA Reasons to buy + Vibrating options + Smooth and soft Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For those yet to explore the intense sensations of anal play, Lovehoney’s Butt Tingler is a petite, smoothly curved bulb that makes a perfect starter sex toy. If desired, the Tingler can also provide good vibrations as it can be used as a battery-powered bullet with three speeds and seven different patterns. The T-shaped flared end will ensure it stays in place and is easy to remove, with no risk of a red-faced trip to A&E. Remember to use a lube when exploring anal toys – check our guide to the best lubes if you're not sure which one to buy.

3. Dominix Cock Ring A cock ring for those who like heavy metal Specifications Diameter: 1.75 inches Material: Stainless steel Weight: 163g Reasons to buy + Long lasting + Well reviewed + Heavy weight Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Most cock rings are made from stretchy rubber and are easy to pull on and off. Dominix’s stainless steel hoop, however, is an altogether more weighty experience. Once in position, tucked behind the testicles, the smooth surface and weight of the ring pushes the genitals forward creating a significant effect on the look, feel and duration of the erection. This ring is designed for those who already have some experience as putting it on takes some dexterity at first, but users swear by the intensity of the experience. Once worn, never regretted.

4. We-Vibe Unite 2 It takes two to tango, and this sex toy is designed for couples Specifications Circumference: 3 inches Length: 3 inches Insertable length: 2.5 inches Power: USB rechargeable Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Hands-free stimulation + Idea for couples + 9 vibrating patterns Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

We-Vibe specialises in sex toys for couples and the Unite 2 is the latest in its vibrators designed for two. Unite 2 is inserted during sex to add intensity to the orgasm, and for hands-free clitoral and penis stimulation. Its non-intimidating size and smooth texture makes it easy to insert and incredibly comfortable to wear. There are nine vibrating patterns, which can be operated either by pressing the button on the front of the vibrator or by your partner using the remote control. An easy, fun way to enjoy sex toy play with your partner – just don’t over-lube this delicate toy.

5. Fleshlight Flight Pilot Male Masturbator A male masturbator designed to send you skywards Specifications Canal diameter: 0.5 inches Sleeve length: 6.5 inches Reasons to buy + Realistic feel + Adjustable suction Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

At this juncture we could easily make a joke about joining the mile-high club, but we will resist. Instead we will let you know about the textured canal of the Fleshlight, which is lined with ridges and bumps for a realistic feel. The suction can be intensified or lessened via the twist base. An ergonomically designed, easy to hold exterior and good-quality construction help make this sex toy a best seller. It’s also pretty discreet, making it a good travel partner, and can be used hands-free with the Fleshlight Hands-Free Adaptor (purchased separately). Not quite right for you? Explore our rundown of the best fleshlights right now.

6. Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl A lux-feeling sex toy with a generous selection of vibration patterns Specifications Length: 9.5 inches Insertable length: 5.5 inches Circumference: 4.75 inches Power: USB rechargeable Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Lots of speeds and patterns + Sturdy, luxurious quality + Motors in the shaft and 'ears' Today's Best Deals AU $104.99 View at Amazon

This range of sex toys inspired by the sexual adventures of Fifty Shades of Grey’s Anastasia Steele, has proved to be nearly as popular as the books. Despite a slightly cringey name, the Greedy Girl makes our list of the best sex toys thanks to its double-motor design – one in the shaft and one in the ‘rabbit ears’ designed for clitoral stimulation – and 15 speeds and patterns, which is more than many vibrators. It's also sturdy and we were impressed by the power of the vibrations. The texture of the toy feels luxurious, too.

7. Lelo Hugo The vibrating prostate pleaser that massages from top to bottom Specifications Material: Body safe silicone Size: 104 x 107 x 41mm Diameter: 32.5mm Power: USB rechargeable Reasons to buy + Remote controlled + Medium size to fit most men + Waterproof Today's Best Deals AU $284.96 View at Amazon

The Lelo Hugo is a sleek-looking prostate massager with two vibrating motors – one positioned at the tip and one at the base – that can be adjusted using a dinky remote control. There are more intensity options than many other toys. Sculpted to give maximum pleasure and sized to accommodate most men, this is a male sex toy that can be enjoyed as a couple or solo. Lelo is a premium sex-toy producer. The slightly higher price point reflects the quality of the materials used and the level of research that it invests in finding toys that hit just the right mark for a great climax. The company says that Hugo can increase the male climax by 33 per cent (you’ll have to experiment for yourself to put this to the test).

8. Lovehoney Desire Luxury Knicker Vibrator Enjoy remote-controlled thrills Specifications Circumference: 4.5 inches Length: 4 inches Material: silicone Remote control: 1 x CR2032 battery Reasons to buy + Quiet and discreet + Comfortable to wear + Comes in a neat toy case Reasons to avoid - Limited remote range Visit Site

If handing over the reins is what gives you a buzz, these briefs will float your boat. Lovehoney's Desire Luxury Knickers are designed to house a discreet, saddle-shaped vibrator that can be operated by remote control at a distance of eight metres. An awkward buzzing noise is an unwanted side effect of remote-control sex toys, but discretion is the watchword here, so the vibrator is designed to be very quiet, even at higher settings.

The vibrator itself has 12 speeds and eight different settings so you or your lover can choose the level of intensity depending on when and where it’s most appropriate, or inappropriate as the case may be! Made from silicone, the vibrator is soft and sleek and very comfortable to wear. Designed with ribbon ties, the briefs are made to fit most sizes and are easily adjustable. The set comes in a neat bag with a small opening for discreet USB charging too.

9. Je Joue Ami Kegel Set Exercise your pelvic floor, and have fun at the same time Specifications Beginner: weight 47g, 4.3 inch girth Intermediate: weight 78g, 3.9 inch girth Advanced: weight 106g, 3.6 inch girth Circumference: 4.25 inches Length: 3.5 inches Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Varying weights to try + Easy to remove + Soft, vegan silicone Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Kegel balls are essential for women's sexual wellness. These small, weighted balls are inserted in the vagina and designed to strengthen pelvic floor muscles – the Kegel muscles grip the balls to keep them in position, while simultaneously stimulating pleasant sensations. This Je Joue Ami Kegel trio come in varying weights; you will naturally progress to the heavier weight as your muscles strengthen. This set is made with body-safe silicone, which is beautifully soft. The balls are vegan and the ergonomic retrieval loops make these nice and easy to remove.