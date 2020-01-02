Best eye masks for travel 2020: these sleep masks will help you nod off while travelling

Everyone loves a good holiday, but one thing we often sacrifice when on our travels is sleep. Whether it’s down to jet lag, or simply the fact you don’t settle well when not in your own bed, it can be tricky to get the right amount of sleep to ensure you’re not too cranky to actually enjoy your time away.

If you’re going backpacking, this might be an issue you’ve thought about. If you’re always on the road, and not spending much time in each destination, you’ll want to spend every waking moment exploring as much as you can, which means getting in those 40 winks wherever you can- on planes, trains, in cars, or even on the airport floor when your flight is inevitably delayed.

The one thing that will be your saving grace in these situations is the best eye masks available.

These help to block out light and some even block out noise, too, which will certainly help when you’re trying to nod off in a noisy hostel dorm at 3am.

How to choose the best eye mask for travel

There are plenty of cheap eye masks you can get from your local shops, but more often than not, these don’t provide optimum light coverage and can be made from cheap material that isn’t exactly comfortable to wear.

It can be difficult enough to sleep during the day as it is, so if you want an eye mask that is going to help you sleep anywhere at any time, make sure it is one that is comforting and convincing.

Unlike the ones you may be provided with free on a long-haul flight, you can get luxury eye masks which are almost like a pillow for you face. They mould to the shape of your head so that no light can enter, but remain breathable and comfortable so they don’t dry out your eyes.

We’ve picked out the top 5 eye masks that will keep you rested when on your travels. Don’t hesitate; get those all-important Zzz’s in now!

The best eye masks

1. Masters of Mayfair Luxury Sleep Mask A luxury eye mask infused with lavender to help you nod off Specifications Best for: Luxury Colour: Black, burgundy, grey, navy, blue, pink Material: Silk Strap: Elastic Reasons to buy + Infused with lavender + Breathable Reasons to avoid - A bit bulky Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You can pretty much make sleeping anywhere feel like a luxury with this satin eye mask. This mask designed to mould to the shape of your head and provide a breathable and comfortable atmosphere for you to drift off to sleep.

Some find it a little bulky, but if the tiniest ounce of light stops you from sleeping, then you can expect the generous facial coverage of this mask to really help you fall into darkness even on the brightest of days.

The silky material is designed to feel cooling and comforting on the skin, and the lavender scent is a nice touch which will really help you relax into your nap wherever you are. Users found this eye mask to fit well and not to slip during sleep, making it ideal if you tend to toss and turn in your sleep.

2. PaiTree Eye Mask Designed to seal, comfortable, around your nose Specifications Best for: Nose comfort Colour: Grey Material: Memory Foam Strap: Elastic Reasons to buy + Creates a comfortable seal around the nose + Breathable eye cups + Long warranty Reasons to avoid - Only available in grey Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you find traditional eye masks are uncomfortable on your eyes, then try the PaiTree Eye Mask on for size. This premium sleep mask from PaiTree is designed to perfectly fit around your eyes, creating no pressure on the eyes, or bridge of your nose. In fact, the PaiTree features a patented "shading nose design", which ensures a tight seal on the nose bridge to achieve a total darkness and ensure a comfortable fit.

Just like the OriHea above, it's made from slow rebound memory foam, and features a soft adjustable strap which won't tangle hair.

Relax ready for sleep with the best candles

3. Voluex Eye Mask A high tech looking eye mask ideal for travel Specifications Best for: Breathability Colour: Grey Material: Memory Foam Strap: Velcro Reasons to buy + High tech breathable foam + Complete black out + Adjustable velcro strap Reasons to avoid - Bulky compared to others Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Voluex Eye Mask is designed to provide 100-percent blackout, with a large padded eye cup, nose flap, and wings around the side to create total darkness for light sleepers.

The extra large eye cup offers excellent comfort whilst still keeping snug fit. Just like the previous two entries, it's wider and deeper design reduces pressure on your eyes and won't smudge your makeup.

The mask is filled bamboo charcoal fibre memory foam, which can be folded into a compact carrying pouch (provided). The adjustable headband features anti-slip gel, and can be adjusted to fit all head sizes thanks to the velcro clasp.

4. Alaska Bear Sleep Mask A simple eye mask for travel that won’t break the bank Specifications Best for: Budget Colour: Black, pink, navy or patterned Material: Silk Strap: Elastic Reasons to buy + Thin and lightweight + Different designs Reasons to avoid - Not as snug around the nose Today's Best Deals AU $12.99 View at Amazon

This budget eye mask is actually very highly regarded amongst travellers and is said to block out light nicely without being too overbearing on the face. The thin material makes it easy to pack away into a bag, and to be worn anywhere even during the summer as it won’t get too hot.

Some have said it could be a little more snug around the nose, as this sometimes lets light in, but overall users found this eye mask for travel one which stays on nicely and remains cool throughout sleep.

5. Bedtime Bliss Eye Mask A lightweight, contoured mask with free ear plugs Specifications Best for: Breathability Colour: Black Material: Satin Strap: Elastic and Velcro Reasons to buy + Contoured to your face + Adjustable strap Reasons to avoid - Moves out of place if you’re a side sleeper Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This mask is ideal for those who hate things touching their face. The contoured shape of this eye mask means you have some breathing space between the mask and your face, but this doesn’t compromise on light coverage. Users said it blocks out most of the light, and can be adjusted to your head size for the most comfortable positioning.

However, if you are a side sleeper, you may find the non-flexible style of this eye mask makes it slide to the side if you move. Therefore, this eye mask could work well on planes or other transport, but when sleeping at night in a bed, it can become a bit of a hindrance.

6. Tempur Sleep Mask A soft and shaped eye mask that cushions the eyes Specifications Best for: Comfort Colour: Green Material: Velour Strap: Elastic & Velcro Reasons to buy + Super soft + Pressure relieving material Reasons to avoid - Can be a little tight on ears Today's Best Deals AU $41.15 View at Amazon

If you don’t want a mask that is too bulky, then this Tempur Sleep Mask is designed to form to the shape of your face for a comfortable night’s sleep. Users found this mask to work very well at blocking out light, and felt it to be very soft on the eyes.

The strap is adjustable, but it can be a little uncomfortable around the ears if too tight, which isn’t the best for those who feel claustrophobic. However, if you really don’t want a bead of light to be seen, this is the mask for you.

7. Sleep Master Eye Mask Muffle sound as well as light with the built-in ear plugs Specifications Best for: Total blackout Colour: Blue Material: Satin & cotton Strap: Velcro Reasons to buy + Noise reduction ear plugs + Flexible Reasons to avoid - Can get too warm Today's Best Deals AU $30.95 View at Amazon

If you really struggle to sleep with even the slightest bit of light or sound distracting you, then the Sleep Master Eye Mask could do the trick for you. As well as providing total black out, this eye mask features noise reduction ear plugs which will also reduce any sound around you.

This can be really helpful when travelling on trains or planes. The only downside users found with this eye mask is that it gets very warm, so it might not be ideal if you’re on holiday somewhere tropical!

Liked this?