9 little extras you should put in your Amazon Black Friday basket RIGHT NOW

If you hadn't noticed Amazon's Black Friday sale is well underway, and, if you head over to our best Black Friday deals page, you'll find deals saving you hundreds on televisions, smartphones, fitness watches and more, but, Black Friday isn't just about those big-ticket items…

You can also pick up little, everyday items, that aren't quite as sexy as a new curved gaming monitor but will still save you money in the long run.

We're talking about batteries, dishwasher tablets, condoms and nappies, all things that you can buy in bulk to save money, but wouldn't necessarily think about buying on Black Friday.

So, whether you're doing a bulk order to fill your pantry, or looking to add a few extra deals on top of your existing savings on a large piece of tech, these are the things you should be adding into your Black Friday basket.

Dishwasher tablets

Okay, this is an obvious one. Dishwasher tablets are frequently some of the most bought items on Prime Day and Black Friday. It makes sense to bulk buy these everyday items while they're on offer, rather than wait until you've run out and buy them at a marked up price in a supermarket. Get sparkling clean dishes at a fraction of the cost.

Finish All-in-One Max Dishwasher Tablets, LEMON, Multipack of 5 x 30, Total 150 Tablets: was £28.62, now £21.29 at Amazon Finish All-in-One Max Dishwasher Tablets, LEMON, Multipack of 5 x 30, Total 150 Tablets: was £28.62, now £21.29 at Amazon

With 10x power actions, whatever those are, these Finish tablets deliver great results, including powerful grease removal. Glass protection helps to protect your glasses from corrosion, which makes them cloudy whilst the salt and rinse aid helps to prevent watermarks. The Finish Powerball washes away residue for an amazing shine.

Finish Dishwasher Fast Dissolving Gel All in 1 Max Lemon, 700 ml, Pack of 5 (Total 140 washes): was £30, now £20 at Amazon Finish Dishwasher Fast Dissolving Gel All in 1 Max Lemon, 700 ml, Pack of 5 (Total 140 washes): was £30, now £20 at Amazon

Finish All in 1 Max Power Gel's fast-dissolving formula will hopefully give you shiny and clean dishes. Its improved lemon degreasing formula tackles through greasy residues for amazing results, according to Finish, that is…

Finish In-Wash Dishwasher Cleaner | Multipack of 8 x 3, Total 24 Tablets, was £40, now £20.29 at Amazon Finish In-Wash Dishwasher Cleaner | Multipack of 8 x 3, Total 24 Tablets, was £40, now £20.29 at Amazon

Finish in-wash dishwasher cleaner provides 100% more grease removal actives to clean away the grease & grime from your machine, while your dishwasher cleans your dishes. The pouch targets the hidden and hard-to-reach parts in your dishwasher, including the filter and spray arms. Use in your regular wash cycle, making cleaning your dishwasher convenient and eco-friendly! Simply place a pouch on the bottom of your dishwasher and repeat Monthly.

Batteries

There's nothing worse than needing batteries, whether you've just bought something new that needs them, or they've run out in an existing appliance. Make sure you've got a fully-charged up stock and save money while doing so.

Shop batteries at Amazon | from £5 at Amazon Shop batteries at Amazon | from £5 at Amazon

Whether you're looking for AA, AAA, or 9V Amazon has every type of battery imaginable. We'd suggest you get rechargeable batteries if you can, because they're better for the environment, but hey, we're not your boss.

Electric toothbrush heads

Electric toothbrush heads a small and expensive, so it's best to buy them in bulk and when on sale.

Electric toothbrush head replacements | From £5.99 at Amazon Electric toothbrush head replacements | From £5.99 at Amazon

Whether you're looking for Oral-B or Panasonic replacement toothbrush heads, you'll find some great deals at Amazon. The online store stocks compatible but unofficial heads, as well as official Oral-B and Panasonic toothbrush heads. Follow the link to see if compatible heads for your brush are on sale.

Condoms

Earlier we said 'there's nothing worse than needing batteries', but that was a lie, there's actually nothing worse than realising you've run out of condoms… we don't need to explain why. Stock up, now, while they're on sale.

Durex Bulk Surprise Me Variety Assorted Multipack Condoms, Pack of 40, was £26.99, now £16.49 at Amazon Durex Bulk Surprise Me Variety Assorted Multipack Condoms, Pack of 40, was £26.99, now £16.49 at Amazon

Durex Surprise Me pack contains a mix of condoms to give you a variety of stimulations, for hours and hours of fun, if you're lucky. The pack includes 40 assorted condoms.

Durex Thin Feel Bulk Condoms, Pack of 30, was £19.99, now £8.59 at Amazon Durex Thin Feel Bulk Condoms, Pack of 30, was £19.99, now £8.59 at Amazon

Durex Thin Feel condoms offer enhanced sensitivity, increasing the feeling of closeness to your partner without sacrificing safety. Help make sex feel better by increasing sensitivity.

Durex Extra Safe Condoms, Pack of 30, was £19.99, now £9.39 at Amazon Durex Extra Safe Condoms, Pack of 30, was £19.99, now £9.39 at Amazon

Durex Extra Safe are transparent, slightly thicker and extra lubricated to give you reassurance and optimum comfort, so you can feel free to relax and enjoy sex with the peace of mind that you're protected. The way Durex make condoms means they smell better so there are no unpleasant distractions, you can just relax and enjoy.

Razor heads

It really sucks shaving with a blunt razor, so why not treat yourself to a new, sharp razor for Amazon Prime Day. Just like electric toothbrush heads, it's no fun buying new razors, but they are a necessity, so it's best to buy in bulk, when they're cheap.

Replaceable razor heads | from £5 at Amazon Replaceable razor heads | from £5 at Amazon

Get yourself some fresh razor heads now. Amazon currently has offers on Gillette Mach 3, Fusion 5 and ProGlide, as well as Venus. You can also find discounted Solimo razor heads, which is Amazon's own brand.

Nappies

I don't have a baby, but I have it on good authority that they go through nappies like nobody's business. They're on sale for Amazon Prime Day, so if you've just had a baby or are about to have one, stock up, now!

Huggies, Pura, Aveeno and more baby products | from £6 Huggies, Pura, Aveeno and more baby products | from £6

I don't really know anything about nappies, so I can't really add anything useful here, but click the link, browse the deals and we're sure you'll find the right deals for you and your baby.

Amazon Kindle Books

I always use Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday as a chance to stock up my Kindle. You can get really popular ebooks for as little as 99p. If you're looking for a Kindle to read them on, you can check out our best Kindle deals page.

Kindle eBook deals | from 99p Kindle eBook deals | from 99p

It's time to max out that Kindle storage with these Amazon Prime Day eBook deals. We can't talk about specific books, as the deals are tailored to your reading preferences. That does mean you should find something you'll enjoy.

Kindle Unlimited | £7.99 for 3 months Kindle Unlimited | £7.99 for 3 months

Enjoy 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for £0.00. Start reading, with over 1 million titles, audiobooks, comics and selected magazine subscriptions. Exclusive for eligible Prime members.

Toilet Paper

Does anyone like buying toilet paper at the supermaket? No. All of those strangers judging you… they know what you're going to do with it. Also, it never fits in the bag nicely, am I right? You've got to carry it around like a child. Just bulk buy it online and feel smug if there's another pandemic-fuelled toilet roll shortage

Toilet Paper deals | from £16 Toilet Paper deals | from £16

There are some very impressive toilet paper deals running over on Amazon at the moment. For example, you can currently get 24 rolls of Andrex Toilet Roll - Supreme Quilted Toilet Paper for £11.63, that's saving 26% of the regular price.

Echo Dot

Okay, this is a little different to the other entries on this list, but the price is so good it seems crazy to literally not just throw one in your basket, especially if you don't have one in every room. Is your downstairs toilet still Echo Dot-free? Not for much longer!