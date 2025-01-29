You only need a weight, 12 minutes and these four standing exercises for a resilient core

Thought the only way to build a solid core was by getting on the ground? Think again. Yes– planks, deadbugs and hollow holds may all be top-tier exercises to build a stronger midsection, but many of these movements can still be achieved from an upright position. Plus, it’s more convenient if you have a dodgy back. This four-move workout will train your core without having to get down on the floor. Just grab a single weight– like a dumbbell or kettlebell– or a heavy water bottle.

Standing core exercises don't just target the core muscles, but also the stabilising muscles throughout our entire body. Unlike exercises in the supine position, standing movements challenge your stability and coordination, activating muscles in the lower back, legs and hips. This can improve our posture, functional strength, and support better mobility, making these exercises ideal for everyday movements like walking, lifting, or even sports performance.

STOP DOING STANDING AB EXERCISES ❌ - YouTube Watch On

You’ve got four exercises to work through for this workout and you’re going to aim to complete three rounds minimum, four or five if you have more time. Perform each exercise for 40 seconds (on each side for the marches), followed by a 30-second rest in between each exercise and then a 60-90-second rest between rounds. Take your time with each exercise, the aim isn’t to smash through as many reps as possible. Remember, quality reps will lead to better progress. Here’s the workout:

Single-arm overhead dumbbell march

Standing rotations

Around the world

Halos

In need of another standing workout to crush your core? This one will only take you 10 minutes and, again, you can use a variety of equipment or household objects to do it. Alternatively, if you’re after a specific plan to follow for a few weeks, check out our four-month core plan designed by a personal trainer to leave your midsection rock solid.