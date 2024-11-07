This sweaty stair workout burns fat and builds total body strength in 10 minutes

Want a workout that combines total-body strength and cardio gains? Look no further than this sweaty stair workout, perfect for completing indoors or outdoors. Not only will it light up all the muscles in your upper and lower body, but it’ll get your heart pumping so that you burn lots of calories in the process. Even if you live in an apartment, you can do the workout in the stairwell. All you’ll need is your body weight and a decent pair of workout shoes.
Can stairs really offer a decent workout? Well, if you’ve ever walked up a few flights of them, you’ll know that the answer is yes! Not to mention the StairMaster is one of the most lung-busting, leg-burning bits of cardio kit you’ll come across at the gym. The reason is that your body has to work against gravity with every step, just like if you were hiking up a hill, which uses more energy than if you were walking on a flat surface. This not only raises your heart rate more, but works the lower body muscles considerably.
As this session is quite pacey, please make sure you're wearing some sensible running shoes to aid your stability and have a water bottle to hand. For the workout you’ll consecutively complete 30 seconds of running/or jogging up the stairs, followed by a 30-second lower or upper body exercise that you’ll complete on a step of the stairs. There are 10 exercises to work through, so start off steady for the first few minutes to gauge how much steam you’ve got left in the tank. If you want to turn up the heat further, you could always wear a backpack during the jogs. Here’s the workout:
- Box jumps
- Front foot elevated reverse lunges
- Alternating step ups with arm pulls
- V crunches
- Alternating toe taps
- Tricep dips
- Incline kneeling push-ups
- Incline slow mountain climbers
- Calf raises
- Alternating step ups with knee drive
Looking for other ways to get fit using items around your house or outdoor furnishings? Check out this 25-minute full-body workout using nothing but a chair or outdoor bench. Alternatively, if you're keen to get the heart pumping again and burn lots of calories, then this walking kettlebell workout does just that but is gentle on the joints.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
Ruark x Fred Perry Bluetooth system collab is about as Britpop as it gets
Iconic British brands partner for a special edition Bluetooth speaker system
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The best new camera phone might not be from Samsung or Apple
Oppo's making a big push for its next phone
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
A towel and 10 minutes is all you need for this at-home reformer Pilates workout
No reformer? No problem!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget the gym – a running coach says this bodyweight workout will make you faster
It's time to hit a new PB
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This four-move bodyweight workout increases lower back strength and longevity
Keep your back strong and healthy with this PT-approved workout for a pain-free life
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget squats – this knee-friendly workout builds stronger glutes in 20 minutes
FYI there's no lunges either!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
6 upper body exercises that’ll make you a stronger runner, says an Olympic triathlete
Improve your posture and stability with this six-move workout from Gold medalist Alex Yee
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
No gym necessary – this 30-minute dumbbell workout builds muscle fast from home
Save time and develop muscle all over without leaving the house
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A stretchologist says these are the three moves we should be doing everyday for better posture
They'll take you no more than 10 minutes
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Skip the gym – pack on upper body muscle with a resistance band and this 15 minute workout
The arms will also be PUMPED
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published