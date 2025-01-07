A trainer says to swap crunches for these four exercises to build a super strong core

If you’re repping out endless crunches on a mission to strengthen your core, it’s time to stop. Crunches may be good for strengthening your abdominal muscles (particularly the upper ab area) but, when it comes to improving overall core strength Fitness Coach, Elise Young, says you should swap them and do this four-move workout instead. Not only are they far more effective, but you may even find them easier too.

Whether you’re hitting the gym floor or going about daily life, having a strong core will make things easier. That even includes the little things you don’t even think about, like getting out of bed in the morning and sitting on the toilet, by the way! This is because the muscles that make up your core (the muscles in the lower back, pelvic floor, hips and abdomen) work together to stabilise and protect the spine, allowing you to move better without losing your balance. Whereas in the gym this will help you execute exercises with better form and movement control, thus reducing the likelihood of injury.

A post shared by Elise | Fitness Professional (@elisesbodyshop) A photo posted by on

What’s also great about this workout is that the majority of the exercises are performed either from a standing or kneeling position, so it’s ideal if you suffer from lower back or neck pain. You’re going to need some sort of weight for this workout; a single dumbbell, kettlebell, or even household items, like a large water bottle or a tin of food will do. Perform each exercise below for 8-12 reps, followed by a 30-second rest. Once you’ve finished the entire workout, rest for one to two minutes, before repeating two more times. Here are your exercises:

Overhead march

Kneeling halo

Goblet march

Bear pull throughs

If you’re looking for more accessible workouts to build a stronger, more stable mid-section, then this five-move workout is an ideal starting place for beginners. FYI it doesn’t contain any planks, sit-ups or crunches— phew! If it’s standing core exercises that you’re after, then take a look at these seven PT-approved exercises .