On gives its radical LightSpray super shoe a makeover for spring race season
On’s Cloudboom Strike LS returns in a fresh White/Lime finish
Swiss running shoe brand On is doing things differently – again. Hot on the heels of its carbon-plated podium-hunter, the Cloudboom Strike LS, comes a brand-new limited edition in a crisp White/Lime colourway.
Launching 10 April, the new Cloudboom Strike LS uses LightSpray, On’s bold upper construction method that ditches traditional stitching and layering in favour of a 1.5km filament sprayed directly around the shoe’s last.
The result? A seamless, ultra-light upper that delivers a snug, second-skin fit made in just three minutes.
This isn’t just about looks. LightSpray cuts material waste and reduces carbon emissions by up to 75% compared to On’s other racing uppers.
First seen at the Boston Marathon last year, the Cloudboom Strike LS has already helped elite runners snag course records and top spots – so you know it’s not just a gimmick.
On is keeping this drop tight. The White/Lime edition will only be available through On stores and select run-specialty retailers – perfect for runners who want to nerd out with in-store experts before race day.
And if you're headed to Boston, On Labs will return to the marathon expo (17-22 April 2025) with immersive demos and exclusive try-on opportunities.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
This is the first of three planned Cloudboom Strike LS drops in 2025, so if you miss this one, fear not, there’s more on the way.
Head over to On to find out more about the LightSpray technology and to buy the stunning White/Lime Cloudboom Strike LS when it launches on 10 April.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This Traeger grill has dual-zone cooking and an improved smaller size
Traeger adds a smaller, two-zone grill to its Flatrock griddle line-up
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
AirPods Max finally get the great free upgrade Apple promised
Here's how to make sure your headphones are running the right firmware
By Britta O'Boyle Published