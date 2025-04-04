On gives its radical LightSpray super shoe a makeover for spring race season

Swiss running shoe brand On is doing things differently – again. Hot on the heels of its carbon-plated podium-hunter, the Cloudboom Strike LS, comes a brand-new limited edition in a crisp White/Lime colourway.

Launching 10 April, the new Cloudboom Strike LS uses LightSpray, On’s bold upper construction method that ditches traditional stitching and layering in favour of a 1.5km filament sprayed directly around the shoe’s last.

The result? A seamless, ultra-light upper that delivers a snug, second-skin fit made in just three minutes.

This isn’t just about looks. LightSpray cuts material waste and reduces carbon emissions by up to 75% compared to On’s other racing uppers.

First seen at the Boston Marathon last year, the Cloudboom Strike LS has already helped elite runners snag course records and top spots – so you know it’s not just a gimmick.

On is keeping this drop tight. The White/Lime edition will only be available through On stores and select run-specialty retailers – perfect for runners who want to nerd out with in-store experts before race day.

And if you're headed to Boston, On Labs will return to the marathon expo (17-22 April 2025) with immersive demos and exclusive try-on opportunities.

This is the first of three planned Cloudboom Strike LS drops in 2025, so if you miss this one, fear not, there’s more on the way.

Head over to On to find out more about the LightSpray technology and to buy the stunning White/Lime Cloudboom Strike LS when it launches on 10 April.