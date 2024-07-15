Months of mystery end as On reveals LightSpray super shoe technology

The LightSpray upper weighs just 30g and removes the need for seams and laces

On reveals LightSpray technology
(Image credit: On)
Matt Kollat
By
published

In a twist that has sent the running world sprinting for their keyboards, Swiss sportswear brand On has finally unveiled their much-anticipated new technology: LightSpray.

But hold onto your laces, folks—because you won’t need them anymore! Turns out, this isn’t the next Vaporfly; instead, LightSpray is an ultralight, lace-free, one-piece upper that’s literally sprayed onto the shoe. Yes, you read that right. Sprayed.

Developed in the high-tech playground of On Labs in Zurich, LightSpray promises to be as revolutionary as their CloudTec midsoles. This single-step process is not only speedy—creating a shoe in just three minutes—but it’s also eco-friendly, slashing CO2 emissions by 75%.

The LightSpray technology debuts in the Cloudboom Strike LS, probably the most expensive high-caliber running shoe to date, with a retail price of $330/ €330 (approx. £254/ AU$487). It is the brainchild of a brilliant team that found inspiration in the oddest of places—a Halloween decoration video.

Imagine the “Aha!” moment: a modified hot glue gun creating spider webs morphed into the future of shoe manufacturing. If this sounds like something from a sci-fi movie, it kind of is. A robotic arm sprays the upper onto a mold in a process that’s more Tony Stark than Cobbler.

This new method doesn’t just stop at being a nifty party trick. The LightSpray upper is ultra-thin, seamless, and adapts to the foot, eliminating the need for traditional laces.

On | The Secret of LightSprayâ„¢ | Dream Together - YouTube On | The Secret of LightSprayâ„¢ | Dream Together - YouTube
Watch On

Weighing in at a featherlight 170g, the Cloudboom Strike LS is designed for maximum speed and minimal distractions. Plus, with a 4mm heel-to-toe drop, these kicks are ready to propel you into the future of running.

But it’s not all about the runners. This tech also heralds a new era of sustainable manufacturing, paving the way for circular production. LightSpray uses a single recyclable material, reducing waste and eliminating the need for glue.

In fact, On plans to take their automated production unit on a European road trip, demonstrating live manufacturing in Paris.

So, lace up—oh wait, you don’t have to! With LightSpray, On is not just changing the game; they’re rewriting the rulebook. Get ready to slip into the future of running shoes, literally and figuratively. And if you see a robotic arm wielding a hot glue gun, don’t be alarmed—it’s just the future of footwear being crafted before your eyes.

For more information, head over to On today.

CATEGORIES
Running
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸