Months of mystery end as On reveals LightSpray super shoe technology

In a twist that has sent the running world sprinting for their keyboards, Swiss sportswear brand On has finally unveiled their much-anticipated new technology: LightSpray.
But hold onto your laces, folks—because you won’t need them anymore! Turns out, this isn’t the next Vaporfly; instead, LightSpray is an ultralight, lace-free, one-piece upper that’s literally sprayed onto the shoe. Yes, you read that right. Sprayed.
Developed in the high-tech playground of On Labs in Zurich, LightSpray promises to be as revolutionary as their CloudTec midsoles. This single-step process is not only speedy—creating a shoe in just three minutes—but it’s also eco-friendly, slashing CO2 emissions by 75%.
The LightSpray technology debuts in the Cloudboom Strike LS, probably the most expensive high-caliber running shoe to date, with a retail price of $330/ €330 (approx. £254/ AU$487). It is the brainchild of a brilliant team that found inspiration in the oddest of places—a Halloween decoration video.
Imagine the “Aha!” moment: a modified hot glue gun creating spider webs morphed into the future of shoe manufacturing. If this sounds like something from a sci-fi movie, it kind of is. A robotic arm sprays the upper onto a mold in a process that’s more Tony Stark than Cobbler.
This new method doesn’t just stop at being a nifty party trick. The LightSpray upper is ultra-thin, seamless, and adapts to the foot, eliminating the need for traditional laces.
Weighing in at a featherlight 170g, the Cloudboom Strike LS is designed for maximum speed and minimal distractions. Plus, with a 4mm heel-to-toe drop, these kicks are ready to propel you into the future of running.
But it’s not all about the runners. This tech also heralds a new era of sustainable manufacturing, paving the way for circular production. LightSpray uses a single recyclable material, reducing waste and eliminating the need for glue.
In fact, On plans to take their automated production unit on a European road trip, demonstrating live manufacturing in Paris.
So, lace up—oh wait, you don’t have to! With LightSpray, On is not just changing the game; they’re rewriting the rulebook. Get ready to slip into the future of running shoes, literally and figuratively. And if you see a robotic arm wielding a hot glue gun, don’t be alarmed—it’s just the future of footwear being crafted before your eyes.
For more information, head over to On today.