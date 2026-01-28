Patagonia's hidden up to 30% off sale has some real gems – here are 8 deals I would buy

Patagonia isn't a brand that will shout from the rooftops about its sales events. Well, when they do, the company will say you shouldn't buy its jackets, no matter how many people want to. Anyhow, Patagonia has a sale of up to 30% in the UK, with a ton of essential gear from the brand on offer.

Shop Patagonia's up to 30% off 'Web Specials' sale

Patagonia clothing doesn't come cheap, so one-third off represents a good chunk of money. In some cases, we're talking about nearly £100 off jackets and sweaters, including everyone's favourite Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest, which now sells for only £119 (down from £170).

Granted, some garments are only available in odd sizes, but the majority of the offers have most sizes in stock. I selected the deals below from the lot that's available in medium – I found filtering for that size gives me the best results.

As probably most people know by now, Patagonia is keen on selling stuff that will stand the test of time. However, should you need any repairs, the company offers free tutorials to help you amend your gear. In fact, the Worn Wear Repair Roll is also on offer at £33 (down from £55).

Save £69 Patagonia Men's Light Gust Jacket: was £230 now £161 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ Lightweight, windproof shell engineered for unpredictable weather. Packs small, weighs little, yet still blocks gusts and sheds showers. Ideal for trail runs, bike commutes, alpine scrambles, and travel days. Performance you barely feel until it’s saving your day.

Save £96 Patagonia Men's Reversible Down Better Sweater: was £320 now £224 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ Two layers in one, Patagonia's Reversible Down Better Sweater is cosy fleece on the outside or insulated warmth on the inside. Reversible design lets you switch looks fast while staying toasty in cold conditions. Perfect for chilly mornings, campfires, or everyday wear when versatility and comfort matter most.

Save £54 Patagonia Women's Retro Pile Fleece Shacket: was £180 now £126 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ Vintage-inspired, ultra-soft pile fleece that doubles as a shirt and a jacket.Vintage-inspired, ultra-soft pile fleece that doubles as shirt and jacket. Oversized comfort meets effortless layering for cool days on and off trail. Rugged yet relaxed, with patch pockets and a classic look that pairs with jeans or outdoor gear.

Save £66 Patagonia Women's Downdrift Vest: was £220 now £154 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ Featherlight warmth with responsibly sourced down that traps heat without bulk. Sleek, flattering cut layers easily under shells or over sweaters. Ideal for brisk hikes, city strolls, and in-between seasons when you need core warmth without the weight.

Save £39 Patagonia Women's Synchilla Fleece Marsupial Pullover: was £130 now £91 at Patagonia Read more Read less ▼ Cosy Synchilla fleece shaped for all-day comfort with a front kangaroo pocket. Retro vibe meets modern softness, perfect for layering over tees or under shells. Warm, durable, and endlessly wearable for camp mornings and weekend wanderings.