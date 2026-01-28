Patagonia's hidden up to 30% off sale has some real gems – here are 8 deals I would buy

Patagonia doesn’t shout about discounts, but this low-key sale is stacked with genuinely good gear

in Deals
Patagonia bags in a back of a car with dog standing on them
Patagonia isn't a brand that will shout from the rooftops about its sales events. Well, when they do, the company will say you shouldn't buy its jackets, no matter how many people want to. Anyhow, Patagonia has a sale of up to 30% in the UK, with a ton of essential gear from the brand on offer.

Shop Patagonia's up to 30% off 'Web Specials' sale

Patagonia clothing doesn't come cheap, so one-third off represents a good chunk of money. In some cases, we're talking about nearly £100 off jackets and sweaters, including everyone's favourite Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest, which now sells for only £119 (down from £170).

Granted, some garments are only available in odd sizes, but the majority of the offers have most sizes in stock. I selected the deals below from the lot that's available in medium – I found filtering for that size gives me the best results.

As probably most people know by now, Patagonia is keen on selling stuff that will stand the test of time. However, should you need any repairs, the company offers free tutorials to help you amend your gear. In fact, the Worn Wear Repair Roll is also on offer at £33 (down from £55).

Patagonia Men's Light Gust Jacket
Save £69
Patagonia Men's Light Gust Jacket: was £230 now £161 at Patagonia
Lightweight, windproof shell engineered for unpredictable weather. Packs small, weighs little, yet still blocks gusts and sheds showers. Ideal for trail runs, bike commutes, alpine scrambles, and travel days. Performance you barely feel until it’s saving your day.

Patagonia Men's Reversible Down Better Sweater
Save £96
Patagonia Men's Reversible Down Better Sweater: was £320 now £224 at Patagonia
Two layers in one, Patagonia's Reversible Down Better Sweater is cosy fleece on the outside or insulated warmth on the inside. Reversible design lets you switch looks fast while staying toasty in cold conditions. Perfect for chilly mornings, campfires, or everyday wear when versatility and comfort matter most.

Patagonia Women's Retro Pile Fleece Shacket
Save £54
Patagonia Women's Retro Pile Fleece Shacket: was £180 now £126 at Patagonia
Vintage-inspired, ultra-soft pile fleece that doubles as a shirt and a jacket.Vintage-inspired, ultra-soft pile fleece that doubles as shirt and jacket. Oversized comfort meets effortless layering for cool days on and off trail. Rugged yet relaxed, with patch pockets and a classic look that pairs with jeans or outdoor gear.

Patagonia Women's Downdrift Vest
Save £66
Patagonia Women's Downdrift Vest: was £220 now £154 at Patagonia
Featherlight warmth with responsibly sourced down that traps heat without bulk. Sleek, flattering cut layers easily under shells or over sweaters. Ideal for brisk hikes, city strolls, and in-between seasons when you need core warmth without the weight.

Patagonia Women's Synchilla Fleece Marsupial Pullover
Save £39
Patagonia Women's Synchilla Fleece Marsupial Pullover: was £130 now £91 at Patagonia
Cosy Synchilla fleece shaped for all-day comfort with a front kangaroo pocket. Retro vibe meets modern softness, perfect for layering over tees or under shells. Warm, durable, and endlessly wearable for camp mornings and weekend wanderings.

Patagonia Men's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Save £39
Patagonia Men's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket: was £130 now £91 at Patagonia
Classic full-zip fleece with sweater knit face and soft interior. Timeless style meets everyday performance for work, travel, or outdoor pursuits. Comfortable warmth that transitions from coffee runs to trailheads, built with Patagonia’s commitment to sustainability.

Patagonia Women's Recycled Wool-Blend Crewneck Sweater
Save £45
Patagonia Women's Recycled Wool-Blend Crewneck Sweater: was £150 now £105 at Patagonia
Timeless crewneck made from responsibly recycled wool blend: warm, breathable, and irresistibly soft. Refined enough for city streets, rugged enough for cabin days. Sustainable fibres, elevated comfort, and enduring style make it a year-round go-to favourite.

Patagonia Men's Trail Craft Bike Jacket
Save £60
Patagonia Men's Trail Craft Bike Jacket: was £200 now £140 at Patagonia
High-performance cycling jacket engineered for speed, protection, and breathability. Wind- and water-resistant shell with articulated fit keeps you comfortable on fast descents and rough terrain. Streamlined, durable design built for long rides and ever-changing mountain weather.

